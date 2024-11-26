When it comes to gifting during the holidays, it’s all about giving friends and family those special items you might not usually splurge on during the rest of the year. The latest designer “It” bag, sumptuous beauty product, or utterly superfluous gadget isn’t usually on your weekly to-buy list. But now is the time to celebrate your loved ones with a splashy present—one that’s a bit left of center, and is still chic and useful all the same. Below, we’ve put together a list of our favorites of the season to up your gifting game—for all the characters who bring brightness and love into your life.

For the Jet-Setter Saint Laurent Y Tote in Leather $3,600 See on Saint Laurent Crafted in luxurious calfskin leather and lined with soft suede, this Saint Laurent bag effortlessly transitions from work to weekend—and, of course, its size and shape is perfect for airplane travel. Light, sleek, and enduringly stylish, this gift that fits everything will never go out of style.

For the Refined Beauty Enthusiast Hermès Limited-Edition Pencil Gift Set $2,192 See on Hermès When Ulta just won’t cut it, here is the ultimate makeup set to bestow on the sophisticated beauty lover in your life. This limited-edition gift encased in classic Hermès orange comes with 24 eye pencils and 16 lip pencils in a gorgeous array of pigments that will inspire countless makeup looks to come.

For Your Niece Who Won’t Stop Wearing the Sheer Trend Kiki de Montparnasse Crystalline Turtleneck Bodysuit $450 See on Kiki de Montparnasse This bodysuit’s delicate design contours the body with sleekness—it’s the perfect statement piece when layered beneath a tailored blazer or worn alone and styled with wide black trousers.

For the Stylish Gentleman Who Has Everything Dior Icons Turtleneck Sweater $3,300 See on Dior This cashmere sweater is made for the person who appreciates quality and style in equal measure—someone who’s always gracious with a “thank you,” but never settles for anything less than perfection. Crafted from the finest Italian cashmere, this piece quietly reflects a taste level that reads: only the best. Soft, timeless, and durable, it’s the perfect addition to anyone’s wardrobe.

For the Spiritually Attuned Skincare Obsessive Moonsisters x Tata Harper Skincare Cosmic Beauty Set $400 See on Tata Harper Tata Harper’s beauty creations are thoughtfully made with the purest, most luxurious ingredients to give your skin a radiant glow. This holiday, Harper has teamed with Moonsisters to create an exclusive gift set filled with some of her most coveted essentials: the Regenerating Cleanser, Resurfacing Serums, a rejuvenating mask, a body brush, and more. Plus, with the 2025 CosmicBeauty Calendar included, you’ll experience the magic of the moon and earth energy.

For the Chic Snow Bunny Chanel Large Hobo Bag $5,600 See on Chanel Make Christmas unforgettable by gifting the ski aficionado (or anyone who loves a moment in the snow) in your life the ultimate après companion. One of Chanel’s finest lamb shearling creations from the brand’s Coco Neige 2024/25 collection, this bag is the epitome of winter chic.

For the Pilates Enthusiast Forme Power Bra $188 See on Forme Not all workout gear is created equal—and when it’s good enough for Taylor Swift, it’s certainly good enough for the fitness-loving friend in your life. Forme’s pieces flatter all body shapes, featuring ergonomically designed separates that offer superior support while enhancing your workout (looking good while you sweat your brains out? We love that). Made from the softest yet most durable fabric we’ve found, this sports bra combines comfort and functionality for a truly elevated fitness experience. Don’t forget the Sculpt Leggings to complete the look.

To Gift Your Sister (and Borrow Often) Chloé Fitted Sweater in Wool Knit $1,250 See on Chloé Simply put, this is truly a fabulous sweater that any recipient will simply adore. The ivory pullover with an elegant lace effect and mock neck pairs fabulously with jeans or a leather skirt. The cut is also super flattering, elongating the arms and giving the waist additional length.

For Your Favorite Holiday Host Dior Set of Six Small Glasses $370 See on Dior Give these cheerful pastel glasses to anyone who loves to elevate holiday gatherings and memorable dinners. A set of six, they’re as playful as they are elegant. Whether filled with sparkling water or Pinot Grigio, these crystalline tortoiseshell glasses will delight your guests and turn even the simplest toast into a celebration.

For the Modern Wellness Warrior Evolv Hydrogen Water Bottle $199 $299 See on Evolv The perfect gift for your health-conscious friends who want to elevate their hydration game, this Evolv bottle supercharges your water with molecular hydrogen, which is an anti-inflammatory and energy-boosting component. All Just add water, wait 10 minutes, and voilà—hydrogen-rich water that helps fight free radicals and gives that extra edge for their sculpting class.

The Foolproof Secret Santa Gift Côte Beauty The Gift of Body Essentials $86 See on Côte Beauty You can never go wrong with a beautifully presented body care set—because self-care is always a priority. Côte Beauty’s invigorating body wash and lightly scented body moisturizer are made with non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients like bacuri seed butter, shea butter, and squalane to keep your body hydrated and fresh. As a bonus, with each purchase, the brand plants a tree—and the packaging is created using 50 percent post-consumer recycled materials.

For Your Boss Dior 30 Montaigne Reversible Belt $740 See on Dior This Dior Reversible Belt is a winner. Elegant and understated, it’s a chic piece to wear to the office or pair with a flowy black dress for after-hours.

For Your Effortlessly Cool Sister-in-Law Chanel Wool Scarf $1,500 See on Chanel When it comes to gifting, you simply can’t go wrong with Chanel to show your love—ever. This exquisite wool scarf from the Coco Neige collection is the ultimate fusion of high fashion and practicality. Whether paired with jeans, office neutrals, or a chic all-navy ensemble, it elevates any look instantly.

For the Vintage Fanatic Chloé Jade Pump $1,190 See on Chloé The Jade Pump by Chloé is a true nod to fashion history. Inspired by the iconic 1979 design, this shoe is a modern twist on a classic. Whether paired with jeans or a dress, this pump is effortlessly chic. All in all, it’s a perfect gift for the glam girl who appreciates retro style and timeless European design.

For the Deadhead James Perse Men's Grateful Dead Recycled Cashmere Sweater $450 See on James Perse Soft enough for those cozy cuddles and stylish enough for a night out, this James Perse sweater blends seamless comfort and musical cool. With a nod to one of the most iconic rock bands in history, it’s got that effortlessly relaxed fit that pairs perfectly with jeans. Not only will he love the way it feels (hello, cashmere!), but he’ll look so good wearing it, you might just find yourself stealing it when he’s not looking.

For the Coffee Snob Anastasio Home Tania Espresso Set $225 See on Anastasio Home This is a gorgeous gift idea that will beautifully enhance your after-dinner (or morning) ritual. This bespoke set of two emerald marble espresso cups, paired with a raw brass tray designed by style arbiter Tania Sarin, is a win-win gift idea. The coffee lover in your life will now have the perfect decorative accent for their favorite caffeine-infused moments.

For the Exec Who Has Everything Baccarat 4 Elements Scented Candle $195 See on Baccarat An elegant way to respectfully say thank you without getting too personal, you can choose one of four handsome candles that come encased in Baccarat crystal. The quad of scent options capture the four elements: earth, wind, fire, and water. There’s a 55-hour burn time here, and as an added plus, the handsome Baccarat vessel is reusable.

When You Can’t Skip an Advent Calendar Come Christmastime... Sisley Paris 2024 Advent Calendar $825 See on Sisley Paris For those who truly appreciate the finer things in the beauty realm, the 2024 Sisley Advent Calendar is a gift I can’t recommend enough. Designed by artist Fee Greening, it’s as much a work of art as it is a collection of Sisley’s best-loved products. Each day unveils something cheerful and special from the skin and haircare line. This is the kind of gift that feels indulgent without being over the top, the perfect way to treat someone who has everything—and knows exactly how to appreciate a little luxury.

For the Refined Pooch Hermès Dog Raincoat $1,150 See on Hermès This Hermès raincoat offers an opulent fusion of fashion and function for your four-legged pal. Crafted with Hermès’s refined craftsmanship, this garment is not only water-resistant and windproof, it’s also adjustable for a bespoke fit, adorned with the iconic Clou de Selle emblem. A rare blend of luxury and pragmatism, it’s machine-washable and made from eco-conscious recycled polyamide. Why shouldn’t your dog enjoy the finer things in life, rain or shine?

For the Spiritual Homebody The Urban + The Mystic The House Blessings Box $248.50 $355 See on The Urban + The Mystic Because a well-balanced hostess deserves a well-balanced home. Your lucky recipient will love this gift not only because it’s thoughtfully curated, but because it’s also spiritually enriching. Presented in a beautiful oak keepsake box, here is a selection of powerful healing crystals, including rough rose quartz for unconditional love, black tourmaline for protection, and amethyst for transforming negativity into serenity. A beautiful onyx bowl is also included for your sage, a geode keychain for portable energy, and an all-natural santal candle for focus and tranquility.

For the Netflix-and-Chill Queen James Perse Recycled Cashmere Track Jacket $495 See on James Perse The ultimate wardrobe essential for the person whose ideal day includes takeout, binge-watching TV, and hosting impromptu wine-and-cheese soirées in a low-key and comfortable atmosphere. This tracksuit strikes the perfect balance of luxury and comfort because it’s lightweight, impossibly soft to the touch, and chic enough to wear from the sofa to the store (naturally, to pick up the perfect wedge of cheese), and straight into casual entertaining. Crafted from recycled cashmere, it’s indulgent without requiring any effort. Don’t forget the track pants to make it a full suit.

For the Guest Bathroom Aesop Resurrection Duet Hand Wash and Hand Balm $131 See on Aesop For the eco-conscious, earth-friendly enthusiasts in your life, Aesop’s Resurrection Duet is a superb choice. An herbal-citrus hand wash and soothing hand cream will leave your hands invigorated and pristine. The brand, additionally, is a Certified B Corporation, and all products are all Leaping Bunny approved and committed to cruelty-free, vegan products, wrapped in eco-conscious packaging with minimal environmental impact.

For the Gourmand Flamingo Estate The Festivo Set $328 See on Flamingo Estate This one is perfect for anyone who loves to cook or has a refined taste for exceptional ingredients. Inspired by Italy’s finest flavors, this artfully presented package includes savory fennel-infused olive oil, mouthwatering pistachio-chocolate biscotti, smoked tomatoes, and the finest-grade balsamic vinegar.

For the Person You Just Started Dating Diptyque Limited-Edition Holiday Candle Set $150 See on Diptyque When you’re not quite ready to wear your heart on your sleeve but still want to show you care, this limited-edition gift is the perfect balance of thoughtful and low-pressure. It’s a charming, subtly tasteful gesture, filling the room with hypnotic scents and setting the stage for future memories, without making things too intense just yet.

To Dazzle the Cologne Connoisseur Clive Christian Noble Collection XXI Art Deco Blonde Amber Perfume $580 See on Saks Fifth Avenue This cologne will impress the sophisticated nose in your life, especially if his name is dad. Blonde Amber is for the person whose olfactory sophistication has no limits—and this fragrance is as opulent as it gets. Rich, smoky amber weaves effortlessly with the subtle blond tobacco and a tinge of dried fruits, all refined to perfection.

For Those Seeking a New Skincare Routine Omorovicza Budapest Gold Trio Skincare Set $455 See on Omorovicza Pretty much any product from this stellar beauty brand will wow even the deepest skincare obsessive in your life. But we especially love this holiday set by Omorovicza, a Hungary-based label whose products utilize minerals from the Eastern European country’s land to boost the skin’s elasticity, ease inflammation, and reinforce the skin’s barrier function. In the Gold Trio—which features the hydrating rescue cream, hydralifting mask, and firming serum—colloidal gold takes center stage, healing the skin and taking down any puffiness. An added bonus: these products defend against free radicals and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with extended use.

For Your BFF Eberjay Gisele Modal Long PJ Set $148 See on Eberjey Here’s a high-quality (yet reasonably priced), adorable gift that your best friend (or anyone you care for) will love. Made with the softest-to-the-touch recyclable fabrics, this luxe pajama set comes in an array of colors (but we really adored it in red). You can personalize the pajamas with a monogram for an added $15 as well.

For Your Mother-in-Law Hermès Maillon Marin Beach Bag $2,250 See on Hermès This chic, understated bag is the ultimate multitasker: whether for beach trips, spontaneous spa getaways, or a jaunt to the farmers’ market. It can be worn on the shoulder or carried by hand, with two interior pockets for those little essentials your MIL always keeps handy (her Dunhill cigarettes, for instance). The aqua color scheme is timeless, elegant, and just the right touch of understated luxury.

For Your Long-Distance Lover Reed Clarke Cashmere Travel Blanket $270 See on Reed Clarke This cashmere blanket is the gift they didn’t know they needed—and they will never stop thanking you for it. Designed by celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles (because, yes, even the glam artists need their creature comforts), this blanket is pure luxury that gets softer with every use. It’s truly a travel essential that feels like heaven on your skin.

For the Girlfriend Who Can’t Go a Week Without a Relaxing Bath Esker Firming Bath Kit $150 See on Esker Beauty A thoughtful gift for anyone who deserves to bathe in bliss, Esker’s The Luxe Ritual Bath Set includes everything needed for the ultimate at-home spa experience. The set features their nourishing, aromatic Firming Oil and Body Wash scented with juniper and eucalyptus, soothing Sparkling Bath Salts, and a Terrazzo Plantable Candle, plus a cozy “Bath Person” sweatshirt that’s too cute. This is the perfect way to unwind, hydrate, and indulge in rituals that leave the skin soft, refreshed, and glowing.

The Gift You Can Never Mess Up Le Labo Candle Set $87 See on Le Labo This one is foolproof. Three of the brand’s most beloved candle scents presented beautifully in the Le Labo box to bring joy, serenity and memories into each room of their home or office.

For Your Friend Whose Brows Have Their Own Instagram Account Typology Gift Set for Eye and Lip Care $135 See on Typology Is your best friend obsessed with her brows? Then the Typology Eye and Lip Care Gift Set is a no-brainer. This set includes the French beauty brand’s brow serum (it’s practically a miracle in a bottle, and one of the highest-quality products on the market right now), a smoothing eye cream, the restorative lip mask, and the hydrating lip oil—because even lips need a little luxury.

The Ultimate Fashion Indulgence Chloé Utilitarian Trench Coat in Soft Leather $8,490 See on Chloé You worked your ass off all year, and you deserve a treat for yourself! A true investment in style, the Chloé leather double-breasted trench coat is the ultimate sartorial indulgence—a sumptuous reward for the person who deserves nothing less than exceptional taste. This timeless masterpiece from Chloé is equally at home over a blouse and jeans or draped over a gown for an evening out. The double-breasted cut is particularly flattering, as it elongates the silhouette. A true investment in style, this coat will elevate any ensemble, season after season.

For the Frequent Flier Ross J. Barr Patch Pack $60 See on Violet Grey The constant traveler in your life will thank you for helping them feel their very best. The Relief Patch Set is a must-have travel companion. Created by acupuncturist Ross J Bar, these patches target key acupuncture points to relieve stress, tension, and sleeplessness. With five Healing patches, 10 Calming, and 10 Sleep patches, it’s the ideal way to stay balanced on the go.

For the Minimalist Frederic Malle Jurassic Flower Candle by Carlos Benaïm $110 See on Frederic Malle They worship the fine lines of Peter Marino’s designs and sit only under their Boco do Lobo light fixtures, their eye is spotless when it comes to the finer things in life. And that is why your minimalist devotee friend will love the Jurassic Flowers scent from Frederic Malle. This scent exudes understated intelligence and creativity, and has a magnificent aroma that is not overwhelming, because less is always more—especially this Christmas.

No-Frills Luxury for Makeup Lovers Saint Jane x Favorite Daughter Lip & Fragrance Oil Duo $50 See on Favorite Daughter For someone who takes delight in the world of makeup, this lip-and-fragrance duo is a lovely treat. The whimsical notes of waterlily and gardenia evoke seaside Greece, while the Saint Jane Remedy Lip Oil, one of the finer formulated lip oils on the market, gives a gorgeous sheer berry tint.