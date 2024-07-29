A Guide to Wearing Sheer Clothing in the Real World

Sheer clothing has been trending on runways, red carpets, and in celeb street-style snaps for a few seasons—just look to Hunter Schafer, Greta Lee, or Emily Ratajkowski (who, we’d wager, is the sheer trend’s main proponent) for proof. We love the look—but can you wear it without feeling naked? If you’re not a model or celebrity, safely cocooned within a bubble of fashion-forward followers, can sheer clothes actually work in everyday life? We’d like to argue yes. It all depends on styling.

As with many tricky trends, the success of a sheer outfit has everything to do with balance, layering, and playing with proportions. And if you look closely at the sheer looks walking the runways, you’ll find plenty of hints on how to wear them. Not sure where to start? We’re breaking down sheer styling tricks right here.

Party on the top, business on the bottom

Pair the now-ubiquitous sheer blouse with a more serious column skirt. It’s a look that still feels covered and appropriate, but a little more fun for a summer evening out.

Ferragamo Spring 2024 Justin Shin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Add oversized outerwear

If you’re not quite ready to show it all in a sheer skirt (even one with an opaque under layer, like our pick here from Vince), try the look with an oversized barn jacket à la Prada’s Spring 2024 collection.

Prada Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Wear sheer underneath

Sheer tops make a great layering piece, and can be a wonderful way to dip your toe in the trend without showing too much skin.

Paloma Wool Spring 2024 Courtesy of Paloma Wool

Wear a bra (or bikini top) that’s made to be seen

You’ll likely feel more confident in a sheer blouse if it’s layered over an undergarment that’s meant to be seen. Whether it’s a pretty bra, or even a bikini top, pick something you want the world to see.

Dries Van Noten Spring 2024 Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Layer, layer, layer

Sheer plus sheer, plus sheer, equals...actually, not that sheer. Add extra layers for a textured look that touches the trend but isn’t actually too transparent.