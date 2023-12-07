It’s now been just over two weeks since we were last graced with a Hunter Schafer red carpet look. Which, in reality, doesn’t seem like much time at all. But in the fashion world, it’s felt like decades. Thankfully, the actress popped up all the way in Shanghai, China on Wednesday where she made a splash for a Prada event.

Schafer attended the opening of the Italian brand’s Pradasphere II exhibition at the Start Museum. The display, curated by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, highlights hundreds of artifacts from the house—so, it’s rather fitting that Schafer looked like a living piece of art in a dreamy Prada look from their spring/summer 2024 runway show.

The midi dress featured an extremely simple sleeveless shape made even the more special with layered panels of sheer fabric. The effect wasn’t your average take on the see-through trend—instead of completely showing the body, the various strips almost created the illusion of floating water. That was only furthered thanks to strips of film-like fabric that floated loosely from the shoulders and sides of the dress.

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Schafer was later seen sporting a gray trench coat and top handle bag, but truly, the dress was such a statement in and of itself that not much else was needed to accessorize. The actress and model did, however, try her hand at neon color blocking with lime green stilettos and pulled her hair back in a sleek updo to round out the look. Schafer has worn the likes of Thom Browne and Alexander McQueen over the last month while promoting The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes. But, truly, we are still hung up on her gold lamé Prada set she pulled out for the film’s London premiere.

Schafer dazzled in a custom look that consisted of an off-the-shoulder bra top and a dramatic, floor-sweeping bustle skirt. Given that this was only her second red carpet appearance in nearly eight months, Schafer proved that she hadn’t missed a beat. And judging by her latest Prada number, she thankfully has quite a lot more in store.