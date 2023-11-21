Although The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has officially hit theaters, we’re still being treated to Hunter Schafer’s press tour looks. Turns out, she’s just as reliable bringing fashion to the couch of a talkshow as she is a proper red carpet. The actress—joined by cast mates Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, and Josh Andrés Rivera—debuted a trippy bodycon set for the Kelly Clarkson show that will have you doing a double take.

The set, from Thom Browne’s spring 2022 collection, featured a cropped t-shirt and a high-waisted maxi skirt in the same blue and white print. Per the designer, the look was designed with six layers of hand stitched tulle, creating shadows meant to imitate the look “Of a greco-roman statue.” And although the silhouette was fairly straightforward, the various stitches almost gave the effect of moving liquid (in addition to the Grecian inspiration). Schafer paired the pieces with various earring cuffs, white heels, and pulled her hair back in a sleek, simple bun.

@Thombrowne

Schafer pulled out another statement printed look as she continued her rounds on the talk show circuit. For The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress did her version of pin up style in a look from Balmain’s spring/summer 2024 collection. This one, while still a matching set, had a different feel when compared with her Thom Browne wear thanks to the retro floral print and peplum-style bustier. The actress gave things even more of a va-va-voom feel with swooping Hollywood curls and strappy pink stilettos.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

With the help of stylist Dara Allen (whose day job is as Interview Magazine’s fashion director), Schafer’s press tour ensembles have been a major success. While each of her looks has an entirely different vibe, they’ve all felt extremely consistent and cohesive without bordering on the predictable. There’s been glittering Prada, painterly Schiaparelli, and even a slight nod to original Hunger Games fashionista Effie Trinket with a surreal Marni look.

And dare we say that no actress has surpassed a similar level of style this year than perhaps Margot Robbie and Andrew Mukamal’s parade of Barbie fashion. Although the Hunger Games prequel tour might have come to an end, Schafer’s fans have been campaigning for her spot in the Zelda live-action film and she also appears alongside Emma Stone in Poor Things—which means there’s plenty of major fashion moments to look forward to.