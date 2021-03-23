Courtesy of Rafael Pavarotti.

Rafael Pavarotti

Photographer, “Lila Moss Goes Bold in ’90s-Inspired Sportswear”

Which film do you think has the most beautiful fashion or costumes?

Ceddo, a 1977 film by the Senegalese director Ousmane Sembène.

What is your favorite movie quote?

“It was your tears that brought me back to the coast,” from Atlantique, directed by Mati Diop.

What is the first film you remember watching?

The NeverEnding Story. It made me dream of fantasy and imagine other universes besides what I was learning to know.

Courtesy of Juergen Teller and Dovile Drizyte.

Juergen Teller and Dovile Drizyte

Photographer and Creative Partner, “Best Performances”

What would you consider the most memorable film scene of all time, and why?

JT: Whenever somebody smokes onscreen, because nobody does that anymore.

Which film do you think has the most beautiful fashion or costumes? Any favorite outfits in particular?

DD: Akira Kurosawa’s Ran has pretty impressive looks.

What is your earliest film memory?

JT: When I was 14 or 15 years old, going from my village into town at daytime, alone, to see Apocalypse Now. I stepped out of the cinema, it was daylight, and I was completely blinded and completely blown away.

Courtesy of Cyndia Harvey.

Cyndia Harvey

Hairstylist, “Cyndia Harvey Shapes Hair With a Sculptor’s Hand”

Who is your favorite film character?

Sebastian from The Little Mermaid totally stole the show for me.

What would you consider the most memorable film scene of all time?

The amazing dance scene in The Great Beauty, by Paolo Sorrentino. It’s an intense hedonistic explosion of pure joy and escapism.

What is your favorite art-house film and your favorite guilty pleasure?

Daughters of the Dust is a masterpiece. Happy Feet is my ultimate not-so-guilty pleasure. After watching it, I became obsessed with Savion Glover.

J.P. Pryor.

Lorena Lohr

Photographer, “Spring’s Best Accessories are Bright, Retro and a Little Off-Kilter”

Which film do you watch over and over again?

In the past year, I’ve watched Daryl Duke’s Payday a lot. It stars Rip Torn as a country singer, and it’s strangely soothing in that every character is more depraved than the last, but there are never any questions about morality posed.

What would you consider the most memorable film scene of all time?

The opening scene of Orson Welles’s Touch of Evil. It’s one single tracking shot of around three and a half minutes, going through a U.S.-Mexico border town, building up to an exploding car.

Who is your favorite movie character?

Elliott Gould as Philip Marlowe in The Long Goodbye. He has a great way of getting things done, and the best apartment to boot.

Courtesy of Justin French.

Justin French

Photographer, “The Future of Fashion Is in the Past”

Who is your favorite film character?

Major Motoko Kusanagi, from the anime film franchise Ghost in the Shell. I love her ever-evolving perception, sense of self, duty, and principle.

What is the most creative “live” performance you’ve seen in the past year?

Lauryn Hill’s performance for the Louis Vuitton spring 2021 show. It was very unexpected but so fitting.

What is your favorite art-house film and your favorite guilty pleasure?

Clouds of Sils Maria (art house) and Fair Game (guilty pleasure).

Courtesy of Todd Finkel.

Jori Finkel

Writer, “Inside Julie Mehretu’s Richly Layered World”

What is your favorite film quote?

“If you think Mick Jagger will still be out there trying to be a rock star at age 50, then you are sadly, sadly mistaken.” - Jimmy Fallon’s music manager character in Almost Famous.

What is your earliest film memory?

The first film I begged to see right when it came out was Star Wars—and then I had to see it again and again heading into second grade. I needed to get my Princess Leia Halloween costume right.

What’s the best family movie you’ve watched lately?

The best thing I streamed with my kids recently was My Octopus Teacher, which has such strangely beautiful underwater footage. I couldn’t get over how well the camera captured the octopus’s point of view.