The essence of Courtney Applebaum’s new Tribeca showroom coalesces through textures and materials: luminescent silver. Soft brown velvet cushioning with a sleek, dark frame. Delicate embroidery. Weathered wood surfaces.

“Part of me is very polished and likes a very clean aesthetic. And then part of me is disheveled, patina-ed,” says the designer, who is originally from Los Angeles and has been bicoastal since launching her studio in 2011. “I’ve always tried to keep a balance, and I think in the last few years, I’m okay with more of a mess.” Take the soaring metal birdcage that greets visitors, encircled by mesh and topped with a point, filled with branches skillfully arranged to look as though they simply fell there. “It has that Miss Havisham energy,” jokes Applebaum of her affinity to the eccentric, wealthy spinster from Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations. Fluttering around inside, a flock of Parson finches represents “joy and positivity, happiness, optimism, and celebrating life's simple pleasures, and I love that,” she adds.

Photo by Coby Arner Photo by Coby Arner Photo by Coby Arner Photo by Coby Arner Photo by Coby Arner INFO 1/5

Still, the showroom’s white walls establish a neutrality that Applebaum ultimately finds liberating. “It’s freedom to experiment,” she says—especially within the range on display. “I want the pieces to interact with one another, not with the space.” The items are old and new, mixing Applebaum’s designs alongside selections from an ever-evolving collection of vintage and antique pieces. Delicate vignettes across the gallery evoke, say, a bedroom, a study, or a living room. “I wanted a space that gives my context to these pieces, and shows how I would have them interact, and create a world in that way,” she says.

In one spot, a game table, her own original design, with a smooth mahogany frame and seeded-glass top, is flanked by four chairs with pink cushions and floral embroidery; the set sourced from a Paris gallery and extensively restored. Elsewhere, a newly designed bed frame, made of thin, black-lacquered slabs, is complemented by an antique gold-embroidered spread. A matching pair of Adirondack deck chairs, dating to the late 20th-century and attributed to Westport, sport a slightly chipped painted surface. Visitors might also notice miniature frogs perched here and there. “I kept thinking, Why am I drawn to this?” says Applebaum. Then she realized: “When I was a child, my mom would have little frogs throughout the backyard garden, and I would stumble upon them. I always loved that kind of whimsy.”

Photo by Coby Arner

Photo by Coby Arner

Applebaum, whose big break came in 2014 when The Row commissioned her to help design the brand’s first store on Melrose Place in Los Angeles, further built her reputation on highly curated, antiques-forward residential interiors, often set against restrained backdrops. She first launched her namesake line in 2021, rolling out terra-cotta lighting fixtures, mahogany nightstands, and shelving, among other items. Now, with the opening of the Tribeca space, Applebaum unveils new silver objects—including a table, a lamp, and sconces—in forms that echo her earlier designs. For these, she partnered with a multigenerational family of silversmiths in Mexico. Their expertise was a revelation, she explains, due to the difficulty of working with silver on a larger scale.

From here on out, Applebaum trusts that the future of her space will unfold in the right direction—all anchored in her “love of design and beautiful things,” she reflects. “Everything has always been intuitive and natural and not necessarily planned. And so I want to just let things unravel.”