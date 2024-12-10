December Horoscope: The 7 Signs Shifting Their Relationship Power Dynamics

The beginning of Sagittarius season has been… interesting. Not only are we in the thick of a Jupiter-ruled time of year, causing everything to feel bigger and bolder, but we are also currently experiencing four planetary retrogrades. Frustratingly enough, two of those retrogrades are new additions from Mercury and Mars, giving us a wild dose of overthink-itis and frustration syndrome. However, on the same day, Mercury gets out of the microwave, and the moon dances into Gemini, giving us a sigh of relief that has felt long overdue.

On December 15, at approximately 4 AM EST, the sun and moon sit on opposite sides of the chart – giving us a beacon of light through the full moon. Full moons are a perfect time to let go of everything keeping you stuck. Cleansing rituals, cord-cutting, job-quitting, whatever you need to feel like you are shedding all the old, outdated layers. Full moons allow you to say, “Okay, universe, I’m ready for the next chapter,” so your intentions and rituals are the first stepping stones that help create the space to let the goodness back in.

Full moons are always the culmination of the new moon that happened six months prior. So ask yourself: What was going on in my life around June 6th of this year? What relationships did I hope to build? What skills did I wish to refine? What information did I want to learn? The June 6 New Moon was filled with optimism and good luck, and since it was Gemini energy, that new moon was trying to push the collective to embrace duality in all facets of life. So, how have you embraced duality? Are you realizing as we approach the Gemini full moon that you have been too rigid? Perhaps you need to give yourself more permission to explore what duality can look like in your life.

Duality could be synchronizing mind and body at the gym—setting an intention before working out and using that gym time as an offering. It can even mean balancing idealism and realism by letting yourself dream big—but still taking practical steps to get closer to that not-so-realistic dream. The Gemini full moon illuminates where we want to play with the idea of being or doing “something else.” The full moon reminds us of the labels, expectations, and self-imposed assumptions that limit us from exploring parts of ourselves that certainly exist, but might go against our expectations.

The good news is that Gemini always brings ideas. You can expect this full moon to usher in a fresh perspective on old ideas you might not have explored fully, thanks to Jupiter retrograde turning the volume up on those voices in your head. Jupiter retrograde being close to this full moon might cause the ideas coming in to feel extreme or hyperbolic, so if that happens, remember that Gemini loves variety but also enjoys chewing on things one piece at a time. You donst have to eat only one part of the cosmic charcuterie board. Take a nibble of cheese, some salami, and maybe some apples and jam.

A word of caution: the ideas might come with a few question marks. Much like my favorite Cards Against Humanity card, “Bees?” there could be a lingering uncertainty with all of your revelations. This is because Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusions, is making a tense aspect to both the sun and the moon. Neptune is the apex of a mutable t-square between the sun and the moon. In addition to Sagittarian expansion from the sun and Gemini ideas from the moon, we also deal with some Piscean delusion from Neptune. Neptune is causing all of us to be uneasy and confused about what it all means. What is the purpose of life, our work, and our existence? This can feel existential, but the Gemini full moon wants us to ask these questions to uncover the trigger to what makes us think this way.

So, where is that sigh of relief I promised at the beginning of this horoscope? Because with all the planetary retrogrades, Neptune confusion, and the standard expansion of emotions that comes with every full moon, we are due for another day of confusion and worry, right? On the same day as the full moon, Mercury retrograde ends, so one of the players will calm down as the day progresses. Additionally, we have to look at this full moon from an esoteric perspective. Esoteric astrology is soul astrology—taking the hardships and converting them into lessons learned for our higher self. Right now, and given the context of this full moon, the collective is going through a lesson in information and disinformation.

The message of this full moon challenges us to reflect on how we process the stimuli of the world. The full moon has a lot of potential to snap you back into reality after falling deep into a rabbit hole—it could also potentially throw you into that rabbit hole. One of the key lessons of any Gemini transit is to remember that there is always another angle to consider (remember duality)? So, during this full moon, you will be challenged to find a balance by making sure you take the time to explore an idea long enough to have an understanding of what it means, while also adjusting when you see that idea is starting to envelop everything else.

If you are looking for a mantra to hold onto during the full moon, I’ve been asking the universe “to keep me open-minded and mentally flexible.” After all, Gemini is all about staying curious. When the overwhelming nature of thought seems too big, that is when you focus on one topic; when a topic seems too restrictive, you can pivot to another one. This full moon is a reminder that we all need to make pivots from time to time, and though we might be confused about the final destination of that change, we owe it to ourselves to leave no stone unturned when seeking answers.

As always, read your rising sign for the most accurate horoscope. The full moon in Gemini has the potential to be eye opening, and confusing—so remember that in this world, you’re free to exist as you are, without judgment.

Aries

The Gemini Full Moon lights up your third house of communication, learning, and community. You’ve been juggling a lot of ideas, Aries, but this lunation invites you to pause and sort through them. What stories have you been telling yourself? If conversations have felt stagnant, now is the time to let go of overthinking and find clarity. Explore duality by allowing yourself to both speak and listen deeply—you might discover surprising truths in the process.

Taurus

This full moon activates your second house of values and resources. Taurus, it’s time to re-evaluate what you’re holding onto—both materially and emotionally. Are your possessions and habits aligned with your evolving sense of self-worth? Duality for you means balancing security with freedom. Let this moon guide you toward decisions that honor your need for stability while leaving space for growth.

Gemini

The spotlight is on you, Gemini! With the full moon in your first house, it’s time to release outdated versions of yourself. What assumptions about who you are no longer serve you? Embrace duality by exploring the sides of your personality you’ve kept hidden. Jupiter retrograde encourages bold self-expression, while Neptune reminds you to stay grounded in authenticity. Step into the next chapter with curiosity and confidence.

Cancer

The full moon illuminates your twelfth house of rest, healing, and spirituality, Cancer. This is a call to retreat and reflect. Are there old fears or subconscious patterns you’re ready to release? Duality here means finding balance between solitude and connection. Take time to rest your mind, but don’t hesitate to share your reflections with someone you trust. Cleansing rituals and journaling will feel especially potent now.

Leo

The full moon in Gemini activates your eleventh house of friendships and aspirations. Leo, this is your moment to evaluate your social circle and the dreams you’re chasing. Are the people in your life supporting your growth? Duality invites you to balance community with individuality. Let this moon guide you toward connections and goals that feel genuinely aligned, even if it means letting go of outdated affiliations.

Virgo

Your tenth house of career and public life is in the spotlight, Virgo. Have you been taking yourself too seriously or getting caught in perfectionism? This full moon invites you to let go of the need for rigid control in your professional path. Duality for you means balancing ambition with joy. Use this time to reevaluate your goals and take bold steps toward a more fulfilling vision of success.

Libra

The full moon highlights your ninth house of travel, higher learning, and belief systems. Libra, it’s time to reflect on your worldview and where it might need an update. Have you been limiting yourself with rigid philosophies? Duality asks you to embrace curiosity and explore multiple perspectives. Whether through travel, study, or deep conversations, this lunation encourages you to expand your horizons.

Scorpio

The Gemini full moon lands in your eighth house of transformation, intimacy, and shared resources. Scorpio, this is a powerful moment to shed emotional baggage or renegotiate power dynamics in close relationships. Duality here means honoring your depth while allowing space for lightness. Release what’s weighing you down, and embrace the freedom that vulnerability can bring.

Sagittarius

This full moon in your seventh house of partnerships asks you to reflect on your one-on-one relationships, Sagittarius. Are you balancing independence with collaboration? Duality invites you to honor both your desire for freedom and your need for meaningful connections. Let go of expectations or labels that don’t fit anymore, and lean into partnerships that allow you to grow.

Capricorn

The sixth house of health, habits, and daily routines is lit up by this full moon, Capricorn. Are your routines supporting your goals, or are they feeling a little too rigid? Duality invites you to strike a balance between discipline and spontaneity. Let this lunation inspire you to release habits that no longer serve you and make space for practices that nurture both your body and mind.

Aquarius

The Gemini full moon shines in your fifth house of creativity, romance, and joy, Aquarius. What have you been creating, and is it bringing you the fulfillment you’d hoped for? Duality here means balancing fun with purpose. Let go of creative blocks and give yourself permission to play. Whether it’s a passion project or a romantic connection, this is your chance to embrace your inner child and let curiosity lead the way.

Pisces

The full moon lights up your fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundations. Pisces, this is a time to reflect on your roots and what you need to feel safe. Duality asks you to balance nurturing your inner world with exploring your outer one. Let go of old patterns or family dynamics that no longer support your growth. Creating space at home—both physically and emotionally—will help you embrace this fresh start.