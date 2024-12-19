December Horoscope: The 7 Signs Experiencing Major Growth This Week

I am constantly getting asked by friends, family, and strangers: “WTF is going on in the stars?” We are all going through it right now. It feels like I’m back in high school, when all I heard from teachers and supervisors was, Start thinking about what you want to do with your life! Get as much leadership and service work on your résumé as possible! Play sports and get straight As to show you’re well-rounded! In other words, there are constant reminders of the overwhelming push to be the most evolved, versatile, well-educated, and selfless version of you.

This push is actually part of a collective feeling that has lingered for some time now. Since late spring this year, Jupiter and Saturn have been dueling in a battle for the ages. The Jupiter-Saturn square is much like those early years of development that kept you looking ahead, invited you to mature, and challenged your youth’s freedom. Jupiter in Gemini has, since May 25, let us experience youthful freedom once more. Jupiter is the benefic gas giant representing how we are expanding, and Gemini is the path of youthful curiosity and the ability to adapt.

However, Saturn, who has been moping in the sign of Pisces since March 7, 2023, comes in and forces us to face reality. Although Pisces can be a space cadet of a sign, Saturn’s strong and karmic presence helps us realize the rosy tint through which we view the world. By giving us a heavy dose of wisdom, déjà vu comes with a third-eye wink when Saturn in Pisces gives us the hard truth. However, the truth is a pill that can be hard to swallow when we are learning faster than we are ready to adjust.

When Jupiter moved into Gemini, the collective energy was stepping back into a young adult’s mind, curious about their newfound freedom and what it could teach them. Because Jupiter in Gemini is so good for the mind and our ability to understand new concepts, it can also be suitable for the ego, giving a “know-it-all” complex if you are not careful. Jupiter expands, so sometimes you can come out of Jupiter in Gemini with a big head. While Jupiter in Gemini is opening our minds, Saturn in Pisces has opened our eyes over the course of the past year.

When Saturn moved to Pisces, the collective started to understand why America’s mid to late 1960s was filled with so much social change. Most everyone was taught the lesson of compassion. Spirituality of all forms is on the rise, thanks to Saturn in Pisces opening the subconscious world around us. Saturn in Pisces lifts the veil again to teach another generation the need to see beyond the physical realm. When the Mean Girls (2004) cast stopped saying, “You can’t sit with us,” and tore down the high school social structures, they were able to show compassion for each other.

And now, Jupiter in Gemini and Saturn in Pisces is giving us a real Cady Heron moment. How can we use this newfound knowledge about our world and not allow it to overwhelm us? Since August 19, when Jupiter and Saturn first squared up, we’ve felt the pressure to mature. What are the corners you’ve been cutting as an excuse to try something new—and at the same time, how are you fearful of creating new structures that can be more effective given your growth?

Now, we find ourselves at the second of three exact squares between Saturn and Jupiter, where we’ll take all of the pain from being in the pressure cooker and begin healing. We are getting an opportunity to check on how we’ve made more mature efforts. You’re probably realizing not just what but how you can release the stuff that no longer serves you to make room for lifestyle choices that align with your beliefs, needs, and purpose. Gemini and Pisces are mutable signs, so they thrive on change, but they can often change too frequently. Finding that balance between respecting what works and changing what doesn’t is a fine line with this aspect.

The Jupiter and Saturn square chart reveals extra layers to this story. With Mercury in Sagittarius opposing Jupiter, we can expect that our ideas will continue to feel expansive—but possibly too big for our britches. Despite that added tension, the chart is very airy, with a fabulous wide grand trine between Jupiter in Gemini, Venus in Aquarius, and the Moon in Libra. Grand trines are gifts from the universe that give all of us the ability to breathe easily knowing things, though challenging, will become easier and more rewarding with time. Venus in Aquarius keeps us open to connecting with new people and being inspired by the ideas of others. At the same time, the moon in Libra reminds us of the importance of collaboration during trying times.

We still have one more Jupiter + Saturn square to look forward to in the early summer of 2025, but for now, we know that things are progressing to a point where we can celebrate the work we put in. We aren’t at that point yet—we still have to push ourselves to learn and unlearn, work hard while going with the flow, and build up new structures while tearing down the old ones. There are a lot of contradictions, but that’s the vibe of Jupiter square Saturn. The universe is challenging us to find the balance between Jupiter’s expansive energy and Saturn’s rigid need for traditional structures.

For the most accurate horoscope, read for your rising sign. Though the sky is clearing, we are still in a cosmic storm that has challenged us to mature in ways that call into question our past. Remember to stay flexible, but solidify the changes that align with your higher self.

Aries

You’re feeling like you’ve got a million ideas, Aries, but Saturn in Pisces is asking you to know which ones serve your long-term growth. Jupiter in Gemini is firing up your curiosity and communication skills, but Saturn is pulling you inward, pushing you to dissolve outdated patterns in your subconscious. Balance this energy by journaling, meditating, or spending quiet time to align your mind’s buzzing energy with your soul’s deeper needs.

Taurus

This square asks you to rethink your relationship with money and your self-worth. Jupiter in Gemini expands your financial possibilities, but Saturn in Pisces demands you reevaluate who and what you’re building your community around. Are you leaning into groups that uplift you or clinging to outdated dynamics? To grow, focus on balancing your financial ambitions with meaningful connections.

Gemini

You’re at the center of it all, Gemini! Jupiter in your sign pushes you to explore, experiment, and embrace change. But Saturn in Pisces is knocking on your professional door, asking you to take your ambitions seriously. It’s time to refine your goals. Don’t just be everywhere—channel your energy into solidifying the foundation of your public image or career.

Cancer

This square hits deep, Cancer, stirring up your inner world. Jupiter in Gemini encourages you to explore new spiritual practices or philosophies, while Saturn in Pisces asks you to let go of rigid beliefs that no longer resonate. It’s a growth moment for your faith and worldview. Dive into the unknown, but make space to grieve what you’re leaving behind.

Leo

Your social life is in the spotlight, Leo. Jupiter in Gemini is expanding your network and bringing new connections, while Saturn in Pisces pushes you to face fears around intimacy and shared resources. Balance this by asking yourself: are you building relationships with depth or just breadth? It’s time to let go of superficial connections and embrace vulnerability.

Virgo

Partnerships are your focus, Virgo. Jupiter in Gemini expands your career ambitions, making it easy to network and climb the ladder, but Saturn in Pisces challenges you to reevaluate your relationships. Are your partnerships supporting your growth, or are they holding you back? To thrive, focus on balancing your professional aspirations with authentic connections.

Libra

Your routines are changing, Libra, and this square is helping you level up. Jupiter in Gemini expands your desire to learn and explore new skills, while Saturn in Pisces asks you to dissolve outdated habits in your daily life. Strive for balance by leaning into curiosity while maintaining healthy, supportive routines that serve your body and mind.

Scorpio

You’re feeling the creative surge, Scorpio. Jupiter in Gemini is lighting up your house of transformation, pushing you to explore new forms of self-expression. But Saturn in Pisces is grounding this energy by forcing you to get honest about your creative projects. Are you pursuing passions for the right reasons? Let go of perfectionism and embrace the creative flow.

Sagittarius

Your home and relationships are under cosmic scrutiny, Sagittarius. Jupiter in Gemini is expanding your partnerships, opening you to exciting connections. Still, Saturn in Pisces is asking you to dissolve outdated family dynamics or limiting beliefs about home life. Find balance by blending expansive relationship energy with a focus on emotional healing and boundaries.

Capricorn

It’s all about communication and daily habits, Capricorn. Jupiter in Gemini pushes you to explore new ways of working and expressing yourself, while Saturn in Pisces helps dissolve unproductive thought patterns. Are you stuck in overthinking? Focus on balancing the need to multitask with staying present daily.

Aquarius

Money and creativity are in the spotlight, Aquarius. Jupiter in Gemini inspires new creative ventures and hobbies, while Saturn in Pisces forces you to reevaluate your relationship with money and self-worth. Are you investing in things that genuinely bring you joy? This is the time to let go of scarcity mindsets and embrace abundance with a purpose.

Pisces

It’s all about you, Pisces! Jupiter in Gemini stirs excitement around your home and private life, while Saturn in your sign is helping you dissolve outdated self-images. Who are you becoming? Find balance by staying grounded in your identity while embracing the freedom to redefine yourself. This is your transformation moment—don’t shy away from it!