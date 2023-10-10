There’s a slight breeze in the air, which can only mean one thing in the world of parties and events—it’s officially gala season, and celebrities and socialites are gearing up for another round of fêtes celebrating everything from collection launches to museum exhibitions. So far, the New York City Ballet has thrown the event to top, inviting A-listers from every industry to celebrate 75 years of their famed fashion gala. But the Lincoln Center party is hardly all to expect this fall. There’s still the Academy Museum’s 3rd annual gala, LACMA’s celebration of art and film with Gucci, and so much more. You won’t want to miss one party dress, cocktail, or private performance from any of these events, so make sure to keep track of all the celeb-filled goings on throughout autumn, here.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Balletcore was on full display on October 5th, when The New York City Ballet held their annual fall gala celebrating the event’s 75th anniversary. Celebrities showed up in their ballet best, many in looks from Wes Gordon’s Carolina Herrera, a fitting choice as the designer provided costumes for an excerpt performance of George Balanchine’s Who Cares? during the evening. Joshua Henry, Patti LuPone, and Vanessa Williams joined the stage alongside the NYCB dancers to sing standards from the American Songbook for this one-time-only program, which finished with a performance of Jerome Robbins’ Glass Pieces, set to a score by Philip Glass.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Guests at the gala included co-chair Sarah Jessica Parker, who attended in a tutu’d Carolina Herrera dress from the brand’s fall 2023 collection. Also in attendance was Diane Kruger in a beaded Givenchy gown, and Real Housewives of New York stars Ubah Hassan and Brynn Whitfield in their own show-stopping ensembles.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com Across the park on the same Thursday evening, Thom Browne and Bergdorf Goodman celebrated the launch of the retailer’s Custom Made program, a two-week-long initiative that will allow clients to order special made-to-measure pieces from the world’s top brands. Guests gatehered at Goodman’s Bar at Bergdorf’s mens store.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com Of course, guests suited up in their best Thom Browne ensembles for the event, with And Just Like That... star Katerina Tennenbaum pairing a tweed corset with a black mini skirt and white button down. Martha Hunt, meanwhile, went for a more classic look in a suit jacket and tie while the upcoming star of The Hunger Games prequel, Tom Blyth, ditched the neck adornment and wore just a cropped gray jacket and pants. During the event, guests enjoyed a performance by the art collective Kreemart, featuring a model sitting at a mid-century wooden desk. Suddenly, the model began to slice into the “wood,” revealing the piece of furniture to actually be made of cake.

BFA It was a celebration of creativity on October 2 when 400 guests gathered in Chelsea for the Dia Art Foundation’s Fall Gala. Honoring artists Mary Corse and Lee Ufan, the event set out to raise funds for the gallery, its programming, and future educational projects. Guests, including Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, enjoyed cocktails and hors d'oeuvres before taking in a special sneak peek of Dia’s newest exhibition by Delcy Morelos.