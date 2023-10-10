The Best Celebrity Parties and Galas of Fall 2023
There’s a slight breeze in the air, which can only mean one thing in the world of parties and events—it’s officially gala season, and celebrities and socialites are gearing up for another round of fêtes celebrating everything from collection launches to museum exhibitions. So far, the New York City Ballet has thrown the event to top, inviting A-listers from every industry to celebrate 75 years of their famed fashion gala. But the Lincoln Center party is hardly all to expect this fall. There’s still the Academy Museum’s 3rd annual gala, LACMA’s celebration of art and film with Gucci, and so much more. You won’t want to miss one party dress, cocktail, or private performance from any of these events, so make sure to keep track of all the celeb-filled goings on throughout autumn, here.