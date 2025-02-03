February Horoscope: The 7 Zodiac Signs Hitting a Resolution Reset This Month

We are officially 1/12 of the way done with 2025—and it seems the collective is still feeling the lingering chaos of 2024. Have no fear; February promises to bring some much-needed relief. February is always a dreamy, love-filled time, with Pisces season on the horizon, Valentine’s (and Galentine’s) Day plans being made, and the winter snow promising to melt. Although 2025 astrologically is filled with many dynamic changes, this next month eases off the gas, allowing us to gather our thoughts and take a moment to return to our heart’s center. If navigated correctly, this call to protect your peace will establish a framework to keep you calm throughout the year.

At the beginning of the month, the two benefics, Venus and Jupiter, make shifts that will light up our creativity and freedom, both on February 4. Venus will ingress Aries, the sign of the warrior that helps us fight for what we love and the relationships that mean the most to us. Venus can be a bit feisty in Aries, because Venus usually loves to give and make sure everyone has their fill. Aries likes to take and ensure they have the biggest slice of cake before it’s cut. So, err on the side of caution as you feel the urge to fearlessly charge headfirst into all the hobbies—and hotties—coming your way. Venus will also station retrograde in Aries at the beginning of March, so pay attention to what kinds of relationship and creative pain points start coming up during February. Those will most likely be the main catalysts of reflection during Venus retrograde this spring.

Jupiter also finishes its four-monthlong retrograde in Gemini. Jupiter loves making everything big and expansive, and by now, we all know that Gemini loves to chat up a storm and keep 1,000 Wikipedia tabs open in case they need to pull out a random fun fact. This and the effects of a retrograde have led to many miscommunications, misunderstandings, and some misguiding. If you have been struggling to get your mind right and have a clear thought that isn’t followed by a string of “what ifs,” you can breathe easy knowing that Jupiter will now add depth to your musings. Expect your ideas to feel more grand. Your willingness to chat through your struggles and dreams will increase—so get out there and yap away, my friend! Now more than ever is the time to start treating yourself like a sponge that needs to soak up all the information that will continue to help you grow.

On February 7, we have a divine connection between two of the most spiritual bodies in the cosmos. Neptune and the North Node meet up in Pisces—truly opening our third eye and directing us toward the most glamorous version of ourselves. Neptune is at home in Pisces, and though this is one of the last significant connections the big blue planet makes before moving into the red-hot sign of Aries in March, we will be able to carry the impacts of this dreamy conjunction with us for years to come. Neptune represents our dreams, intuition, spirituality, and all forms of mysticism—and the North Node is our guiding light, the North Star that reminds us of our path and how we can get there. On the 7th, spend a good portion of the day (30 minutes or so) meditating and setting intentions for yourself, and listen to where your gut is guiding you. It’s a very intuitive transit, so the answers might not feel logical, but it’s the perfect day for magic.

February 12 is when we have this month’s full moon, in the bombastic sign Leo. If you’ve seen the cartoon version of Alice in Wonderland, you might remember the hookah-smoking caterpillar who asks, “Who are you?” That is the essence of the full moon in Leo, a sign that’s all about the individual identity and expressing the self fearlessly and confidently. During the Leo full moon, the goal is to shed whatever may be dimming your light. Ask yourself, “Are there relationships where I feel I must make myself smaller?” “In what areas of my life do I wish I was more confident?” These reflections will illuminate what can go, what can stay, and how you can continue to slay.

On Valentine’s/Galentine’s Day, Mercury ingresses Pisces. Yeah… the planet of communication slides into the sign of dreamy illusions on the same day you’ll be trying to define the relationship. This might be a bit of a catch-22 for some—because Pisces holds space for both an open mind and a confused mind. Mercury in Pisces is like a stream of consciousness with no filter, so your head will be in the clouds, and you may be viewing the world through a rose-colored tint. Some of the conversations you have during Mercury in Pisces will be beautiful and expressive, but others might be met with confusion and flowery language, and you won’t see the point. Regardless, this transit encourages you to speak from the heart, whether it is coherent or not.

On the 18th, Pisces season starts! The beginning of Pisces season marks the end of the astrological year. As Pisces season progresses, Aries season approaches, which is the solar cycle completing once again—so view this as a time of completion. During this period, you’ll feel that you are winding down even more, getting sentimental and reflecting on what the past year has looked like for you. Create an altar, give up some offerings, and set an intention for what you want the next astrological year to look like as you give thanks for all the blessings you’ve had over the past 12 months. It will help if you explore this through a creative outlet, embracing the Pisces essence of fluidity and magic.

On February 23, Mars is stationing direct after three long months of being retrograde. This has been the thorn in all of our sides since December (and even further back to October, when we started seeing its effects). With Mars retrograde ending, you’ll feel your energy return—the desire to take action and work on all those resolutions you planned for last month will show itself. Mars is still in Cancer, though, which isn’t the most pleasant place for the planet of action, but this reminds us to fight for what brings us safety. All of us astrologers have been using the end of Mars retrograde as the excuse for a tumultuous start to the new year. Don’t worry; you’ll feel yourself return to normal once the fiery planet gets its act together.

The last major transit of the month is the Pisces new moon on February 27. The Pisces New Moon is like asking a kid what they want to be when they grow up—the potential is limitless, and there are no boundaries to what their imagination comes up with. The new moon in Pisces is magic at its finest, so doing spells, meditating, and being with spirit are all necessary to harness the power of the new chapter waiting for you on the other side. Remember that Pisces is also a healing sign, so with this new moon, consider ways to reimagine your dream and how that dream plays a part in your healing journey.

For the most accurate horoscope, make sure to read your rising sign. February provides you with the necessary rest and recovery we have all been hoping for. This is a very witchy and spiritual time, so stay connected to your heart’s center and listen to what your body and spirit are telling you you need.

Aries

February invites you to embrace the fire in your heart while finding balance in your relationships. With Venus moving into Aries early in the month, you’ll feel emboldened to unapologetically go after what you want. Just ensure your fiery passion doesn’t scorch anyone close to you—channel that boldness into building connections rather than burning bridges. The Leo full moon on February 12 asks you to shine brightly, claim the spotlight, and shed any insecurities that keep you from owning your authentic self. Be mindful of communication around Valentine’s Day, as Mercury in Pisces may blur the lines between fantasy and reality—speak honestly, but tread carefully. Pisces season will feel like a winding-down phase, reminding you to slow down and reflect on your progress this year. Use the Pisces new moon on February 27 to dream big and set intentions for creative pursuits or spiritual growth. By month’s end, you’ll feel re-energized, with Mars moving direct, ready to tackle the rest of 2025 with clarity and purpose.

Taurus

February feels like a cozy reset for you, Taurus. With Venus moving into your twelfth house, you may feel more introspective about love and creativity, preferring private moments of connection over bold displays. This is a great time to journal, meditate, or process lingering feelings. The Leo full moon on February 12 invites you to think about how you can bring more joy and self-expression into your home and family life. Ask yourself: What comforts are truly meaningful to me? Valentine’s Day could bring dreamy, heartfelt conversations, but don’t expect every word to make perfect sense—lean into the emotions rather than logic. As Pisces season begins, you’ll find yourself longing for community and connection, especially with like-minded souls who support your dreams. The Pisces new moon on February 27 is the perfect opportunity to reimagine your goals and create a vision board for the future. As Mars goes direct, you’ll feel more motivated to organize your life and build a solid foundation for what’s ahead.

Gemini

February is a month of exciting conversations and creative breakthroughs for you, Gemini. Jupiter’s direct motion in your sign brings clarity and renewed optimism to your thoughts and plans. You’ll feel inspired to share your ideas with others, so don’t hold back—whether you’re pitching a project, starting a podcast, or writing that long-overdue blog post. The Leo full moon on February 12th lights up your house of communication, encouraging you to speak boldly and embrace your unique voice. Valentine’s Day might feel whimsical but also a little confusing—trust your gut if something feels too good to be true. As Pisces season begins, career and public life take center stage, offering you the chance to dream big and make moves toward your aspirations. Use the Pisces new moon on February 27 to plant seeds for your professional growth. By month’s end, Mars direct will help you regain momentum in financial matters, giving you the confidence to act on long-term plans.

Cancer

February encourages you to focus on your self-worth and values, Cancer. Venus in Aries highlights your career sector, making it an ideal time to advocate for yourself professionally. However, be mindful of striking a balance between assertiveness and diplomacy—it’s easy to come on too strong right now. The Leo full moon on February 12 spotlights your finances, urging you to assess where you’re spending too much and where you can invest in yourself. Valentine’s Day feels dreamy but uncertain, so don’t stress over grand plans—prioritize meaningful connections instead. As Pisces season begins, you’ll feel drawn to explore new philosophies or spiritual practices that expand your worldview. The Pisces new moon on February 27 invites you to set intentions for travel, education, or personal growth. With Mars stationing direct in your sign, you’ll feel renewed energy and courage to tackle challenges head-on, making this a powerful month for transformation.

Leo

This is your month to shine, Leo! With Venus entering Aries early in February, you’ll feel more adventurous and ready to explore new horizons in love and creativity. The Leo full moon on February 12 is a moment of personal empowerment, urging you to release doubts and fully embrace your unique magic. Reflect on how you’ve been showing up for yourself—are you giving your needs the attention they deserve? Valentine’s Day brings a dreamy energy to your relationships, but don’t get too caught up in the fantasy; stay grounded in reality. Pisces season encourages deep emotional reflection, reminding you to nurture your inner world and let go of what no longer serves you. The Pisces new moon on February 27 is an ideal time to set intentions for healing and transformation. As Mars goes direct, you’ll feel a burst of motivation to connect with others and pursue collaborations that align with your values.

Virgo

February is a month of introspection and recalibration for you, Virgo. With Venus in Aries, your house of shared resources and intimacy is activated, encouraging you to set boundaries and advocate for what you deserve. The Leo full moon on February 12 highlights the need to release fears or hidden patterns that keep you from fully stepping into your power. Valentine’s Day brings heartfelt but potentially confusing conversations, so focus on listening to your intuition rather than overanalyzing. As Pisces season begins, relationships take center stage, inviting you to cultivate deeper connections and embrace vulnerability. The Pisces new moon on February 27 is the perfect time to set romantic or professional intentions for partnerships. With Mars going direct, you’ll feel more energized to take action on long-term goals, especially career growth or public recognition. Remember, this month is about finding the balance between work, relationships, and self-care.

Libra

February feels like a balancing act, Libra—but one that leaves you feeling empowered. With Venus in Aries lighting up your partnership sector, relationships take center stage. Whether romantic, platonic, or professional, this transit invites you to fight for the connections that matter most. However, remember not to lose your identity in the process—you’re at your best when harmony exists between “we” and “me.” The Leo full moon on February 12 highlights your social circle and asks you to assess where you feel most celebrated and supported. Valentine’s Day may bring heartfelt conversations, though they might feel a bit hazy—embrace the sentiment without overthinking the details. Pisces season pulls your focus toward daily routines and wellness, encouraging you to infuse more creativity into your habits. The Pisces new moon on February 27 is the perfect time to set work-life balance and self-care intentions. With Mars going direct, you’ll feel re-energized to pursue your passions, particularly those that allow you to collaborate with others.

Scorpio

February invites you to reclaim your power and focus on what makes you feel alive, Scorpio. Venus in Aries lights up your house of work and wellness, making this an ideal time to revamp your daily routines or tackle a new health goal. Just be cautious of burnout—Venus in Aries pushes too hard, so remember to pace yourself. The Leo full moon on February 12 illuminates your career and public life, urging you to step into the spotlight and show the world what you’re made of. Ask yourself where you’ve been holding back and how to take bold action toward your ambitions. Valentine’s Day may bring some dreamy but ambiguous conversations in matters of the heart—let your intuition guide you. As Pisces season begins, your creative and romantic sides come alive, encouraging you to embrace your softer, more playful self. Use the Pisces new moon on February 27 to set intentions for passion projects or artistic pursuits. With Mars going direct, you’ll feel a surge of energy to tackle any lingering obstacles.

Sagittarius

February feels like an expansive and adventurous time for you, Sagittarius. With Venus in Aries lighting up your fifth house of creativity and romance, this month is about having fun, embracing your passions, and chasing what excites you. The Leo full moon on February 12 highlights your thirst for exploration, whether through travel, education, or spiritual growth. Take this moment to reflect on where you’ve been playing it small and how you can expand your horizons. Valentine’s Day might bring conversations filled with dreamy ideals—let your heart lead, but keep your feet on the ground. As Pisces season begins, your focus shifts to home and family, encouraging you to create a sanctuary that nurtures your soul. The Pisces new moon on February 27 is perfect for setting intentions around your living space or emotional well-being. With Mars going direct, you’ll feel ready to take action on creative goals and rekindle your inner fire.

Capricorn

February is a transformative month for you, Capricorn, as it asks you to dig deep and examine your foundations. Venus in Aries stirs up themes around home and family, pushing you to advocate for yourself and establish boundaries where needed. This is a great time to beautify your space or address any lingering issues in your personal life. The Leo full moon on February 12 brings focus to intimacy and shared resources—what are you ready to release so that you can step into a more empowered version of yourself? Valentine’s Day could bring heartfelt but ambiguous conversations, so prioritize open communication with those you love. Pisces season shifts your attention to communication and learning, encouraging you to embrace curiosity and explore new ideas. The Pisces new moon on February 27 is the perfect time to set intentions for writing, studying, or connecting with your community. With Mars going direct, you’ll feel reinvigorated to tackle long-term projects and make steady progress.

Aquarius

February is all about meaningful connections and self-expression for you, Aquarius. With Venus in Aries highlighting your house of communication, you’re feeling bold and assertive in your interactions. This is the perfect time to network, pitch ideas, or have those conversations you’ve been avoiding. The Leo full moon on February 12 shines a light on your partnerships, encouraging you to reflect on how you show up in relationships and where you might need more balance. Valentine’s Day conversations may feel dreamy and romantic, but don’t rush to conclusions—let things unfold naturally. Pisces season shifts your focus to finances and self-worth, reminding you to align your spending and energy with your values. The Pisces new moon on February 27 is an excellent opportunity to set intentions for abundance and resourcefulness. With Mars going direct, you’ll feel more motivated to take action on personal projects and cultivate inspiring relationships.

Pisces

February is a powerful month for self-reflection and renewal, Pisces. With Venus in Aries lighting up your house of finances, you’ll feel motivated to take bold steps toward financial independence and stability. Just be cautious not to act impulsively—think long-term when making decisions. The Leo full moon on February 12 invites you to reevaluate your daily routines and wellness habits, asking: What’s working, and what needs to change? Valentine’s Day may feel magical but a little disorienting, so lean into heartfelt expressions without expecting everything to make perfect sense. As Pisces season begins, you’ll feel like the star of your show, with a surge of creativity and spiritual connection guiding you. The Pisces new moon on February 27 is when you should set intentions for personal growth and dream big about the future. With Mars going direct, you’ll feel renewed energy to pursue your goals, making this a transformative time to align your life with your deepest desires.