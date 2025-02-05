February Horoscope: The 5 Signs Starting the Next Important Chapter of Their Lives

On Friday, February 7, a connection between two celestial bodies that only happens every 18 years will occur. Neptune and the North Node are conjunct in the dreamy sign of Pisces, helping illuminate where we are heading, how to attain our dreams, and what is needed to help us heal. During the conjunction between these two space cadets, you’ll find that your intuition is heightened, your dreams are vivid, and your introspection is in overdrive.

Neptune is one of the trickier planets in astrology. It represents all of the subconscious and hidden influences in our lives. Neptune rules over our dreams and imagination—but can often tiptoe into a world of illusion and glamour. If you need to learn about your spiritual practices and what makes your intuition the strongest, it’s also good to look to Neptune for answers. I often refer to Neptune as “the rose-colored glasses” of astrology because a hazy and delusional period usually comes with any Neptune transit.

However, Neptune is also the god of the seas—and if you are anything like me, you know that the ocean, though beautiful, can also strike fear in our hearts. The sea is a vast, undiscovered world that can go from peaceful to turbulent at the drop of a hat. Neptune expresses the most profound complexities of the human experience—revealing how even our wildest dreams can send us into a tizzy of anxiety and stress. But at the end of the day, this planet wants us to release control and heal through having faith that all things will work out when we trust our gut.

As for the North Node, that is your celestial Jiminy Cricket—your conscience guiding you toward the next important chapter of life. The North Node, the sister of the South Node, reveals the direction we are heading, like a checkpoint you’re trying to reach in the video game of life. It’s essential to look to the North Node for answers if you are confused about what you are growing into and what significant life changes are coming your way. And with its connection to the South Node, we can understand what we need to let go of in order to appreciate these changes fully.

Neptune is the natural ruler of Pisces, paralleling the need for sacrifice and surrendering to the unknown. Pisces is also known for being profoundly expressive and daydreamy, so Neptune functions well here. Pisces is the mutable water sign, and much like a river that always finds its way to the sea, Pisces will teach us flexibility and how to fit into any situation. Pisces teaches us compassion and emotional vulnerability and that it is OK to dream big, even if it seems unrealistic at the time.

With Neptune in Pisces, we’ve been learning how to heal through sacrifice, giving up some of our material comforts to create better experiences for ourselves and our loved ones. The transit of Neptune through its ruling sign has helped us all dream more prominently and expansively. We’ve seen many waves of humanitarian efforts—and people dissolving barriers that usually kept social groups apart. However, Neptune in Pisces’s darker side has shown us the illusion of glamour and how the glitz can often distract us from what we need to address on an internal level. We’ve felt the push and pull of being fearful of the unknown vs. saying vivere et vivere (live and let live)—having faith that all will work out if we trust ourselves.

With the North Node in Pisces, which made the shift earlier this year, we are heading into massive levels of healing (something the world definitely needs right now). There will be continued conversations about climate, how to take better care of our oceans, and how to nurture the watery emotions within ourselves. This is a period where art will continue to grow, and human expression will take on a fluid tone—expect lots of cool exhibitions and music to come out. Most importantly, the North Node in Pisces reminds us that perfection doesn’t exist; letting go of that ideal is paramount. You might find that you are feeling the urge to let go of something blocking your relationships from getting more profound, or that you have less desire to live individualistically.

What can you expect with the conjunction of these two celestial bodies? On an individual level, you can expect your dreams to be heightened over the next few days. Pay attention to anything that feels like deja vu or an omen, as well as your sleep cycles. You will be challenged to find a balance between Pisces’s low and high roads. The low road is the victim mentality that distracts us from our worth, avoidant behaviors, and failing to read between the lines (gullible habits). Thanks to this conjunction, the high road, which will be easier to follow, will help you on your spiritual journey, aiding you in tapping into your creative juices, and making you more inclined to perform some community outreach.

This is an excellent time for you to pick up creative projects—music tends to be one of Pisces’s preferred mediums, so curate yourself a meditative and inspiring playlist to keep on in the background while you create. Additionally, you’ll want to meditate, pray, go to church, or whatever lets you connect to your version of spirituality. Doing a full body, mind, spirit, and home cleanse wouldn’t hurt. Let go of bad energy by refreshing your space—if it feels stale or has a negative memory, it might be good to consider letting it go.

On a global level, I expect this conjunction to kick off “We Are the World 3.0.” Healing the collective spirit (and Mother Nature) is imperative right now, so taking actionable steps to keep us connected and respecting our neighbors will be a big trend. There will also be a creative and media revolution—expect how art looks, exists, and sounds to start changing in dramatic but inspiring ways.

Although Neptune can be scary given its association with the unknown, trust that this conjunction is necessary for illuminating the dream you’ve been chasing. When you hesitate or ask “what if” and start to doubt your intuition’s validity, this transit’s magic turns dark. Trust yourself right now—because no one knows better than you what is needed to make your life better. As always, read your rising sign for the most accurate horoscope! Wishing you the best, and make some magic!

Aries

The Neptune North Node conjunction will deepen your intuition. You’ll find your head in the clouds as your subconscious unravels, revealing what has been nagging you at your core. You might need to step back and spend some time to appreciate the messages fully—so lean into any meditative practice. I find that some kind of physical activity where you can “get in the zone” is usually best for Aries. This is a period of profound spiritual growth for you, and the more you connect to your spirit now, the more likely you’ll be able to clear any karmic blocks. Let go of control and embrace the unknown—that’s where the magic is hiding for you.

Taurus

The Neptune North Node conjunction might have you idealizing your friendships and yearning for a spiritual connection to your community. If you feel disconnected, this is a good time to ask yourself why. You might feel a bit confused about where you fit in right now, but that is because you are probably holding yourself to unrealistic social standards. This transit will help dissolve the illusion that friendships need to be something specific. You are still learning to navigate the community, so find where you are the most energetically aligned with others. You might find it helpful to do this if you take on a more humanitarian leadership role in your social life.

Gemini

You’re probably feeling a bit unclear about where you are heading professionally. Should you apply for a new job? Ask for a promotion? Perhaps say, “f*ck it” and start fresh in a new field? Right now, the push is to find purpose-driven work. Does the work you do make you feel as though you are contributing to a healing and creative journey? You will feel that your desire to hold onto a specific public image also starts to dissolve. Focus on stepping into your divine calling by keeping your core values at the center of your ambition. Have faith that if you step into any leadership roles right now, you can add the necessary value to your work.

Cancer

This is a very expansive time for you, breaking down the barriers of your beliefs and bringing plenty of intuitive learning forward. You might find that if you spend time outside your regular comfort zones (whether through travel or just taking the scenic route to work), you’ll have some mystical experiences, illuminating what the universe is trying to teach you. You’ll be overcoming any rigid belief systems that have kept you disillusioned from the truth. You’re being asked to expand your wisdom through freeing experiences. This, in turn, will help you take on an educator role, and you’ll be able to bestow the lessons on others!

Leo

Expect your third eye to be wide open during this time, as your psychic abilities will be heightened, helping you focus on what you need to make your dreams a reality. This transit has the potential to be deeply spiritual for you, but you may notice through this spiritual awakening that you are entangled with others too much. Perhaps you have money tied up or realize certain illusions in your intimacy and shared resources. You’ll need to embrace your more vulnerable side during the Neptune North Node conjunction to accept what will help you refine your mastery of shared connections.

Virgo

Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed is how you will be—especially regarding your relationships. You might be idealizing some of your closer connections right now, but you are also attracting those who are meant to guide you down a path of healing. Take stock of any outdated relationship patterns you need to work on letting go of, and prioritize relationships with a spiritual connection. You are learning how to cooperate more effectively, but that will take compromise. Embrace your one-on-one connections that feel karmic—they have all the lessons you need right now.

Libra

You probably feel a bit confused about work and specific health issues. Do not fear, because this transit can potentially answer some of those questions. You are learning to be disciplined in your daily routines, but be careful: too much rigidity could lead to burnout. You need to create structures that allow for healing throughout the routine. You are improving your work ethic by letting go of bad habits and accepting that intuitive feelings can inspire practical responsibilities. Trust your gut and listen to your circadian rhythm.

Scorpio

Baby, love is in the air, and you might be pulled to people who feel right. This transit will have you romanticizing love and increasing your desire to get creative in and out of the bedroom. There may be some blurred boundaries—so if you are in a committed relationship, bring your partner into these explorations. Embrace what inspires you right now, whether that’s dance, cooking, community service, etc. Allow yourself to shine by focusing on what pleases you. Hanging out in your fantasy world is acceptable right now.

Sagittarius

There is probably some lingering confusion about your home life and family dynamics with Neptune in conjunction with the North Node. This connection kicks off healing waves for you and your family. You might find childhood nostalgia brings a tear to your eye, but don’t let it turn into escapism. Prioritizing your emotional security will be necessary, which can be difficult when trying to develop family connections. So, walk the fine line and balance what you allow in. This is a perfect time to “break the cycle” and heal ancestral wounds that will help you create a true sense of home.

Capricorn

Expect communication and messages to feel a bit blurry as the lines between logic and intuition become less clear. Although there may be confusion, pay attention to what messages are being said and what you receive from others. This is a heightened time for intuitive conversations—it will often feel like the world is a Shakespearean play. This “wherefore art thou Romeo”-style communication will help you expand how you give and receive messages from others. This should help you be more engaged in increasing your relationships—and more invested in your local community.

Aquarius

During the Neptune North Node conjunction, you’ll feel a swell of emotions surrounding your personal values and financial state. You might find that you have blurry financial boundaries that need to be revisited or that your fluctuating self-worth keeps you in a cycle of disillusionment. Use your intuition to guide financial decisions while investing in what brings value to your life. It will be beneficial for you to explore your core values and redefine what truly brings you a sense of security and value.

Pisces

This transit is bringing in many identity shifts, which may leave you confused about your self-image and inspire you to be more self-reliant. You’ll be sensitive to how people receive your energy, so lead with what you hope will follow. The Neptune North Node conjunction is another one of the many spiritual awakenings that will help you embrace individuality and prioritize your growth.