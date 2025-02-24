February Horoscope: The 5 Signs Ending Self-Doubt With the Pisces New Moon

Pisces season is upon us—and with it comes an end to the astrological year: one last chance to manifest a fresh start during this astrological cycle. We have a new moon coming our way on Feb. 27. Remember that new moons are about manifesting new experiences, relationships, and opportunities that will get you back on track to being the best version of yourself. Pisces season can be a mystical and confusing time, but part of the magic is getting lost in vivid dreams, deep emotions, and a dash of delusion.

What I find beautiful about the Pisces new moon is that it invites a fresh start to explore your spirituality, how you empathize, and how you create in this world. Pisces is a water sign, so we will all be feeling big emotions in the deepest parts of our psyche. It’s essential to take it slow and let yourself fall into a reflective state to allow all the magical ideas flowing around you to feel more attainable. The new moon wants you to dream big. Pisces is ruled by Jupiter and Neptune, which means Pisces knows no limits to their imagination—so why should you?

Although you might feel compelled to jam as much into your manifestations as possible during the Pisces new moon, I’d advise against that. Pisces is the sign that teaches how to let go so the universe can fill our cup with what we need. If you find yourself looking back longingly on all the hopes and dreams you had for the past year that didn’t come to fruition, give them up as an offering to the universe and ask her to bless you with opportunities that are perfectly aligned for you moving forward.

There are many different activities you can do to embrace Pisces’ energy. Pisces, of course, is the ruler of all things mystical and spiritual—so if you have a tarot deck, some dusty spell candles, or moon water, now is the perfect time to use them as part of your intention-setting practice. If you are looking for something less witchy, consider what allows you to tap into your creativity. Perhaps you want to draw or collage a vision board that helps give you a reminder of your dreams. Or you could make yourself a playlist of inspiring songs with lyrics that remind you of what you hope to bring into your life. Music and singing are some of the most powerful forms of magic, after all!

There is some added love to this new moon from the other planets in the sky. Mars, which has finally stationed direct after several months of retrograde, makes a lovely trine to the new moon, increasing our desire to act during this lunar phase. Both Mars and the new m,oon are in water signs—so act on intuition. If you feel the desire in your gut to go after something, that’s a strong indicator that the universe is on your side.

Additionally, the asteroid of nurturance, Ceres, is close to the new moon. That means the more we work with our dreams and treat them like a baby who needs to learn how to crawl, then walk, then run—we will see the results of our manifestation more profoundly. Don’t rush anything that isn’t fully baked!

Now, here is a warning: Jupiter, one of the ruling planets of Pisces, is making a square to the new moon. Jupiter is in Gemini, so an influx of ideas will surely come in. Still, the square aspect might make them feel too big for you to attain, or might even leave you feeling misguided and delusional about what you are manifesting. Combat this by being crystal clear about what you want. Simply saying, “I want more money” isn’t going to cut it—be specific about the what, how, and why so the universe doesn’t throw you anything unexpected.

I believe this new moon is just what the doctor ordered. After several months of tough astrology, the universe is throwing us a bone—allowing us to let go of stress and tension, and embrace what our higher self desires. Pisces season is always a dreamy time, so while you’re flying high and dreaming big, make sure you are doing it with intention to ground yourself in a practical application of all that reverie.

The new moon is the perfect time to reconnect with any spiritual practice or creative hobby, so if you are struggling to pinpoint what you want to ask the universe for, start there and let the rest flow naturally. For additional guidance, the horoscopes below should help give you an added reflection layer. Wishing you all the best and a happy new moon!

Aries

This will be a time of deep spiritual introspection and potential healing. For you, Pisces is somewhat frustrating—because Pisces transits are the necessary pit stop on the journey of life that you would instead prefer speeding through. The new moon in this house may clarify unconscious patterns, hidden emotions, or past wounds that need attention. This is an ideal time for meditation, self-care, and releasing old emotional baggage. The focus is on inner healing and quiet reflection. Sitting still isn’t your thing, so which activities do you find yourself getting “in the zone”? These should be part of your new moon ritual.

Taurus

The new moon may bring new friendships or a renewed connection with your social circle. Who are the people who leave you saying, “Wow! Has it already been several hours? It feels like we just started hanging out.” These are the people who you should be spending more time with; plan a get-together with them during the new moon. This new moon could also spark inspiration to engage with group activities or causes that resonate deeply with you and your values. Perhaps you’ll get into volunteering or mentorship opportunities. Setting intentions for future goals, especially those related to community involvement, is favored.

Gemini

This house is about your career and public image, and the new moon could inspire new goals or career directions. When you were a kid, what did you tell everyone you wanted to be when you grew up? Why was that your dream for yourself? Is there a way you can capture the essence of that dream now, as an adult? You might have an intuitive insight into what you want to accomplish professionally and how you wish to be seen. This could be a time to set new intentions regarding your long-term ambitions.

Cancer

It is a great time to start a new adventure, whether physical (travel) or intellectual (studies, philosophy). Where in the world do you feel the most free? Plan a trip there to help yourself reset your nervous system and find equilibrium. The new moon here might inspire you to explore new belief systems, embrace spiritual growth, or even embark on a journey of higher learning. So, wherever you go, make sure you are paying attention to what you are learning. You may feel more open to expanding your mind and connecting with the broader world; go see what waits for you on the other side.

Leo

This new moon could bring profound emotional transformation, especially when it comes to intimacy, shared resources, or joint ventures. Expect yourself to feel called to connect deeper by breaking down barriers that usually have restricted your emotional vulnerability. It may be a time to release emotional baggage or confront hidden fears and desires. You might feel drawn to explore the spiritual or mystical aspects of life. During the new moon, let yourself learn how to trust others by listening to your gut, and who you are being guided towards.

Virgo

The new moon might bring new opportunities or fresh beginnings in your relationships. It is time to pop the question and take your romantic partnership to the next level. Or you may find yourself evaluating the direction of your professional connections. Whether it’s romantic, business, or personal partnerships, there’s a focus on compassion, empathy, and understanding. This is a time to reflect on how you connect with others and how to bring more balance to your relationships.

Libra

This new moon could bring a fresh perspective to your daily routines, work life, and health. There’s an excellent opportunity here to have more balance and purpose in your daily life by letting go of excess—to make room for what matters. You might feel inspired to adopt new habits, especially those which enhance your well-being. Pay attention to any intuitive guidance regarding your health and daily productivity. And if you are stuck in a soul-sucking 9 to 5, now is a great time to revise that résumé.

Scorpio

This house is about creativity, fun, romance, and children, so expect a surge of creative inspiration. With the influence of Pisces, you have no excuses. Pisces dreams big and dissolves barriers—so why are you limiting yourself from doing what you love? The new moon invites you to follow your heart and reconnect with what brings you joy, whether through artistic pursuits or a more playful, romantic approach to life. You might feel more open to expressing your inner artist.

Sagittarius

The new moon in Pisces in this house could bring a desire to create a more peaceful, nurturing environment at home. They say your body is a temple, and I believe that your home is a sanctuary. With the Pisces new moon, start treating your home like a place where you can feel the divine energy swirling around you. Your space should be where you can create, laugh, cry, and relax without worrying of what is happening outside those four walls. There may be a focus on family relationships or a need to reconnect with your roots; it’s a good time for emotional healing related to family matters.

Capricorn

Expect new insights or ideas around communicating, learning, and engaging with your immediate environment. You may experience some miscommunications because Pisces isn’t the clearest of talkers, but use that as an opportunity to ask questions and expand your understanding of how people share information with you. This is a good time to start a new course, pick up a new language, or connect with siblings more compassionately. Pay attention to your intuition when making decisions regarding your communication style.

Aquarius

You may have new insights or inspirations regarding your financial situation and values. You might dream about swimming in a pool of gold coins—or even discarding negative thoughts that say you don’t deserve what you have. This new moon can bring an intuitive understanding of managing your resources better or changing your approach to money. It could also push you to rethink what truly matters to you. With the influence of Pisces, you might find that you are becoming less reliant on material things to validate your self-worth. Instead, you’re finding power from within.

Pisces

The new moon on February 27 will encourage a deep emotional reevaluation of who you are and your direction. It’ll be like walking into a fun house and seeing different visions of yourself through various reflections. You could feel more introspective and may be inspired to reinvent yourself. It’s an ideal time for self-reflection and setting intentions around your identity. Close your eyes and imagine the most glamorous version of yourself—the beautiful thing is that this version of yourself exists somewhere in the multiverse of life, so capture its essence and bring it into your life. Also, treat yourself to a new outfit. You deserve it.