February Horoscope: The 7 Signs Facing Major Changes This Month

We are just one month into 2026, but some of the biggest shifts of the year are happening now. Not only does eclipse season begin in February, but two of the cosmic powerhouses make a conjunction that is sure to define the next era of personal and social change. The main theme of the month is finding the fire that fuels your spirit, and protecting that flame at all costs. There is a gust of unity in the air that hopes to propel us toward a future that is more hopeful.

Here are some key dates to keep in mind:

We’re kicking off the month with a big release. This full moon is all about finding common ground between the self and others. It’s a great time to look at creative pursuits and self-expression as a form of community building. Essentially, how can your special sauce help support the greater good? Intentions around letting go of inauthentic expression, creative blocks, and individualism are important right now.

Whenever the Leo full moon comes around, we are encouraged to step back into a source of power, but it’s important we don’t do it at the cost of people around us. This full moon makes a lot of tense opposition to planets in Aquarius (Pluto, Mars, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus) so there could be this heavy feeling—like what you want is completely at odds with what is going to support the bigger picture.

Leo energy wants you to be loud and proud without diminishing the flames of others. Finding time to acknowledge the uniqueness in both yourself and others is what makes this full moon so powerful. Keep in mind this is the last lunation before eclipse season, so get those manifestations and cleansing rituals in now.

February 3/4: Uranus Stations Direct

Uranus retrograde is over—and now we start prepping for the rebellious planet to move into Gemini. Don’t worry, we have until the end of April before we start heading back into an era of technological and communicative change. Over the next three-ish months, focus on your values, along with your material possessions and finances. How are they changing? Is there an inner (or outer) conflict that has you questioning your worth? Are you keeping a tight grip on your wallet? Uranus encourages you to take a leap to shake off the dust and follow uncharted paths. So if you’re noticing things are a bit too ho-hum, get uncomfortable and do something new.

February 6: Mercury Enters Pisces

Mercury moving into Pisces is a fabulous time for all the daydreamers. Pisces is a glamorous, creative, free-spirited energy, which allows the mind to go wherever it wants over the next few weeks. While this is a fabulous time for ideation, your memory might be a bit worse for wear. So start getting into the habit of recording your thoughts and conversations so you don’t lose out on the magic. It might feel weird, but let yourself wander to maximize the essence of this transit. Also, at the end of the month, Mercury will retrograde in Pisces (on February 26). Buckle up, because that is when everything goes topsy-turvy if you’re prone to getting lost in the sauce.

February 10: Venus Enters Pisces

The daydreaming doesn’t end with Mercury. Venus slides into the wispy waters of Pisces midmonth, unleashing the artist in us all. Venus is working overtime in Pisces, so any of the critical thoughts or judgements that swirl around your values and passions will be washed away. Any Pisces transit is reflective, so you will most likely find yourself contemplating how to be more open and creatively fluid. Finances might struggle a bit because of frivolous spending, but you might receive some random blessings to the bank account. Romantically, you’ll melt into a fluid heart space that lets you connect on a soul level and build more intimate relationships.

February 13/14: Saturn Enters Aries

It’s time! Saturn is moving back into Aries after giving us a taste of this shift last summer. First and foremost, Saturn is the time-keeper, so if you’ve felt like the past few years were a drag, get ready for life to turn into a drag race. Actions (and consequences) will happen quicker. Saturn gives you what you deserve, so make sure you aren’t letting the more childish side of Aries take over.

Saturn objectively struggles in Aries. The next three-ish years will be difficult if you aren’t prone to maturity. Where Aries wants to run wild and free like a young child, Saturn steps in with rules and regulations that restrict the ram’s fire. This ultimately is a lesson in naivety and follow-through. Saturn tells you: if you’re going to start something, you’d better see it through to the end. And you might think you know it all, but trust and believe there is always a new lesson to be learned.

February 17: Aquarius New Moon/Solar Eclipses

The new-year-new-me vibes continue with the return of eclipse season—and that means change is coming whether we want it or not. Manifestation and cleansing rituals are on pause unless you enjoy living life on the edge. The solar eclipse is essentially a supercharged new moon, shocking our body and souls into realizing what we need to pursue to get life back on track.

Expect the unexpected is the theme of this eclipse, because in the electric sign of Aquarius, anything can happen. While this is an incredibly powerful eclipse, you shouldn’t fear its energy. Aquarius is the trendsetting innovator, so this cosmic event has all the potential to help propel you into the future.

During any eclipse, it is important to avoid making concrete decisions. Instead, take note of what feels stale or restrictive. You’ll probably notice your social groups and long-term plans need a refresh.

February 18: Pisces Season Starts

The season of the dreamer is upon us! Pisces is the last phase of the astrological calendar, so expect the end of February to kick off a contemplative few weeks. I love Pisces season because it allows us to look back on all we’ve accomplished so far—and fantasize about where we can go from there. Emotions run high, sensitivities and sentimentality are the MO, and glamorizing life comes with every breath. During Pisces season, it’s always important to consider how to bring everything that exists outside of the material world to the physical plane. Your dreams, desires, and even spirituality can become tangible if you imbue a bit of reason and rationality to your action.

February 20: Saturn Conjunct Neptune in Aries

This is not just the transit of the year, but of the decade. There is an inherently contradictory energy here, because Saturn builds and Neptune dissolves. Saturn and Neptune only meet in the same sign every thirty-ish years (the last time was in 1989, in Capricorn). When these two celestial behemoths last met, we saw the fall of the Berlin Wall, protests in Tiananmen square, and so many other huge societal shifts. These were moments in time that broke down decadeslong systems that were no longer supporting the ideals of the collective.

Building systems for autonomy and individuality are going to be the next big trend, both on a personal level and a global level. Everyone and their mother is going to want to become an authority in some way or another, and no one will want to fall in line because someone else is telling them what they should be. Aries is a pioneer of change, and initiates the beginning of cosmic cycles. After the Saturn-Neptune conjunction, you’ll hopefully be able to build a life that supports your dream—leaving old systems that keep you from finding your own inner power in the past.

February 25/26: Mercury Stations Retrograde in Pisces

Mercury will station retrograde in the dreamy sign of Pisces. By now, I hope you know that Mercury retrogrades are nothing to fear. In a world where we are encouraged to constantly be moving forward, swamped with a surplus of stimuli, this is a three-week period where we can be intentional about slowing down. If that sounds like a bore, well, you can expect that, until March 20, your life will be more chaotic than normal. Mercury struggles in Pisces; the normally sharp and analytical nature of the planet becomes more fluid, so use these next few weeks as a time to let the mind wander. Worry less about forcing a specific outcome and just go with the flow!

Aries

This month, you’ll start letting go of an old version of yourself. You’ll have to start having hard conversations about who you are and what parts of yourself you have outgrown. The time for maturity is now, so start paying attention to where naivety still lingers. You don’t have to have it all figured out—there’s still the option explore your self-expression and find inspiration from your community. If you are struggling to find the motivation within yourself to push forward, look at all the wonderful things happening around you to help boost your confidence and remind yourself that you also are capable of amazing things.

Taurus

February is about putting your goals into perspective. Spend time assessing where you want to go and what you want to accomplish. This might mean you have to face some fears of change, closing out chapters that are no longer serving your vision of what is to come. Remember that change represents growth. While you will be focusing on your accomplishments, don’t forget to let your home life nourish you. Spend some time cozying up by the fire and allowing the light and love to continue to set your heart ablaze.

Gemini

Gemini, look out onto the horizon and think about all the places you could go. You are naturally curious, so you might find yourself heading down one path, only to change your mind and pursue another. Regardless of what you choose, make sure you are taking the time to appreciate the scenery and all the lessons you can learn from saying yes to new adventures. Through it all, your mind will be pushed to its fullest potential. Be bold in your voice and stand on business—the more confidence in yourself, the better. Along the way, you’ll meet new people that inspire you and teach you valuable lessons, so embrace their wisdom.

Cancer

February marks the beginning of eclipse season, so you can expect the next month to be a big one. Finances, values, and your most intimate relationships are the main theme of the month. An important question to ask yourself is “am I getting what I deserve?” Do you feel as though you are supported and celebrated enough? Take the time to make sure you are assessing your resource expenditure: give out what’s coming back to you in equal amounts, making sure you aren’t investing in anything that doesn’t align with your values. Ultimately, this month will help you realign and rebuild your legacy by ensuring you are living life on your terms rather than on someone else’s.

Leo

Leo, expect February to spark a personal and social revolution in your life. So much of the month will involve exciting and dynamic characters who help enrich your everyday. These people are popping in to help you understand yourself better, and to ensure you are surrounding yourself with the right kind of energy. You might find your conversations about who you are and what others believe shifting your perspectives, helping you understand why you look at the world the way you do. Consider dismantling any ideas about yourself to make sure that what you believe is stemming from your experiences and understanding of what makes the world a beautiful place.

Virgo

While the end of the month promises to bring a chaotic Mercury retrograde, you have several weeks of hard work and celebration before then. This month is about letting go of that perfectionist mentality to find a rhythm and routine that works for you. A revelation about this could come in the form of a deep conversation with a friend or coworker, or perhaps an intimate relationship gives you a much-needed wake-up call through tough love. Ultimately, February wants you to get reflective and use those musings to build a life that works for you, and doesn’t feel like it’s shoved into a perfect cookie cutter.

Libra

February is a celebration of creativity and connection for you, Libra. All month long, you’ll be inspired by new muses and exploring ways to make that inspiration part of your regular routine. You could have a breakthrough on a personal project, or even a romantic endeavor, so make sure you are putting yourself out there, one way or another! Your relationships are bound to change over the next few weeks—paying attention to who is and who isn’t in your corner is going to help you navigate any of the tough times. Clock your support systems and allow them to uplift you as you soak in the light of this month’s celestial blessing.

Scorpio

Scorpio, February is about finding balance between your inner and outer worlds. There could be a tempest within you that leads to more frustration at work and with family members. Take some time to nurture your sanctuary and reflect on what needs to change to make sure your most essential environment is meeting your needs. That said, you might also find yourself at a professional crossroads, or on the precipice of a big career change. Don’t leap into anything without considering what you have on your emotional plate first. Be willing to break bad habits that keep you living in extremes so you can have a more harmonious existence all month long.

Sagittarius

You are continuing to shed skin and learn about your shadow side. While you are inclined to do a lot of inner work, make sure you seek guidance from the wisdom of those who came before you. Grab a book, listen to a podcast, do some research, call up one of your trusted advisors to learn more about how others have navigated the path you are now traveling. The larger goal of this month is to better understand your authentic self so you can take on new forms of self-expression. As you change, so do your passions and your desires—so get ready for a new life path to open up.

Capricorn

This is a big month for you, Capricorn, particularly because Saturn is finally moving into Aries. It’s an important time to start addressing your emotions, home life, and needs. Remember that while your résumé can be the most well-maintained part of your life, it would benefit you so much more if you had the space to rest, relax, and recharge when the day is done. Be open to new values and new priorities that could come in the form of something personal or something shared. What do you desire, and how can you build a new structure for sustaining those desires?

Aquarius

You are continuing to shine in the light of Aquarius season while finding your voice and getting more confident in your ideas and how you share them. You might find yourself letting go of relationships that are trying to dim this confidence—that’s good. There’s tons of potential for you to meet new people and realize relationships are a celebration of your experiences. A new version of yourself is getting ready to emerge for the world to see, but to have that happen you must dissolve outdated ideas and lift the veil that is potentially clouding your mind.

Pisces

Pisces, February teaches you that consistency is key. While it’s good to be a free spirit, you still need some structure in order to sustain your happiness. All things in nature follow a natural pattern, even if they seem haphazard at first glance. Continue to nurture your passions and make sure what you love is integrated into your routine. Another spiritual awakening is on the horizon that’ll shed light on what you should prioritize to stop holding onto someone else’s ideals.