January Horoscope: The 5 Signs Seeing Transformation in the Age of Aquarius

Once again, we find ourselves at the intersection of innovation and tradition—because the new moon in Aquarius on January 29 is blessing us with new opportunities to revolutionize our world. We are fortunate to experience a new moon every month. This lunation allows us to manifest change, bring new opportunities into the fold, and ask the universe to nudge us toward our desires. The new moon will be incredibly transformative as we enter the Aquarian age, which will shock our systems.

The Aquarius new moon is often an unpredictable time. Like they say on Big Brother, “expect the unexpected.” One of Aquarius’s ruling planets is Uranus, which was discovered by humans during the Industrial Revolution in 1781, paralleling the planet’s ability to revolutionize the material world through innovation. You’ll feel the urge to see changes in your life. We all want something new that will push us forward, not draw us back. And the innovation that comes from the Aquarius new moon will help society progress for the betterment of all.

But this new moon is not just about rolling with the punches and seeing what sticks—it is also a time to embrace eccentricity and step outside the box. Human nature leads us to love our comfort zones, but we expect to feel the itch to try something new and stand out from the crowd during this new moon. But don’t do this just for the sake of being different. Aquarian influences seek unique self-expression to live authentically.

You may feel, however, a bit cold and disconnected during the new moon. Even if you’re a social butterfly, Aquarius is also a wallflower who often feels out of place. During the new moon, if you need to stay in and set your intentions in solitude—do it! If you feel like offering up your intentions to the universe through socializing—do that! The beauty of Aquarius is that, as an air sign, there is flexibility in your expression. Listen to what energizes you; think of this new moon as your battery pack, charging you up to tackle the next few months. Some batteries charge by being stationary, but others need momentum. It just depends on your preferred flavor.

As mentioned earlier, Aquarius is ruled by Uranus and Saturn. Aquarius is one of the few signs with a blend of influences directing its course. Being ruled by Saturn and Uranus creates a fascinating narrative: how does wisdom push modernization? How does looking back at tradition inform what changes are needed in the present? At the time of the new moon, Saturn is in Pisces (and has been since spring 2023). With Saturn in Pisces, we are asked to surrender something. That checks out: How will you have a fresh start if you’re clinging to old baggage? Additionally, Saturn makes a favorable trine to Mars retrograde in Cancer, which reminds us hard work and progress take time. So don’t avoid nurturing the change just because it isn’t a completely formed idea or activity.

Aquarius’ other ruler, Uranus, is stationed retrograde in Taurus during the New Moon. Uranus has been in Taurus since 2018 and retrograde since September last year. This has created all the instability in the material world as we know it. We are being asked, “Do I feel stable? and if not, what can I change to allow me to feel more grounded?” Uranus makes a favorable sextile to Mars retrograde in Cancer, and Venus in Pisces. The connection to Mars creates an internal urge to take action—but with both planets retrograde, you may feel like dragging your feet on the work you have to do. However, the sextile to Venus will help us take action if we funnel this energy into creative activities. Additionally, you’ll find that motivation will come when your relationships inspire you with others.

The new moon also has some powerful aspects, especially with other planets in Aquarius. With the sun, the moon, Mercury, AND Pluto all at early degrees of Aquarius, we have what is known as a stellium. A stellium is when three or more planets are in the same sign at any moment. This brings the question of who is controlling the narrative right now. From a worldly perspective, we see it with significant shifts in social media—but in your personal life, you may see it through power struggles with loved ones or coworkers.

You may even find yourself questioning what controls your emotional state of being. RuPaul once asked season seven and All Stars 2 contestant Katya if she was “addicted to the anxiety”—an interesting conversation point given this new moon. Are you more comfortable being anxious and unknowing, or would you instead take action and jump into the unknown to have some sort of change in your life?

Keep track of your thoughts and ideas with Mercury involved in this new moon. Mental sharpness will be the trait to separate the wheat from the chaff. Be warned, though, that with Mercury conjunct Pluto (and the moon), as well as the moon making a trine to Jupiter retrograde in Gemini, ideas will be dramatic, intense, and might feel like they are coming out of left field, leaving you confused at points. Remind yourself that there is no bad idea, the same way there is no stupid question. Keep a log of what comes in and use that as the inspiration for more concrete action.

So…what should you do? Well, something new—duh. New moons are always an invitation from the higher powers to dip your toes into new experiences. And because this is a new moon in Aquarius, newness is paramount to ensuring the magic doesn’t slip through your fingers. With the newness, don’t forget where you are coming from, and be analytical about where you’re pivoting. Check the data and examine patterns to better understand what causes and effects have gotten you to this place. Aquarius is such a big-brain energy that we have to act like human supercomputers for a moment—just another example of how magic isn’t just an esoteric experience and a tool to complement other tools.

Read the following horoscope based on your rising sign for more specifics on what to do during this new moon—that will give you the most accurate game plan.

Aries

The new moon in your eleventh house invites you to start exploring your social life and what you hope your life will look like over the next year. The eleventh house is the natural ruler of Aquarian energy—so lucky for you, since you can flow into these changes naturally. That being said, be reminded that who you surround yourself with is a reflection of your own self. Ask yourself, “are my friends expressing the same enthusiasm for change I am? Do I need to connect with them more to keep being inspired? Do I need new people to help me refine my hopes and dreams?” You are ruled by Mars, which is still retrograde, so don’t fret if the changes you are hoping for happen slower than usual. I know patience isn’t one of your natural virtues, but practicing it right now will make things turn out for the better.

Taurus

The new moon in your tenth house creates new beginnings for your professional life and reputation. The tenth house is often called “the career house,” but I like to view it as the house that reveals our mark on the world. What impression do you want to give off when you step into the office, on a call, or during an interview? When you move on from one job to another, what legacy do you hope to leave behind? Right now, you are being encouraged to explore what changes need to be made in your life so you are regarded by others the way you deserve. You might find that where you currently are doesn’t have enough open space to explore what your stamp on the world will look like—so use that as an opportunity to freshen up your professional world.

Gemini

The new moon in your ninth house will satisfy all the parts of you that love to use that big brain of yours to dive into all the curiosities of the world. If you choose, this is a great time to consider returning to school and pursuing further education. If you want a less dramatic approach, perhaps buy a few books on your newest obsession to explore more than just a Wikipedia page. The ninth house allows us to expand our worldview and explore the wisdom that comes from experience. What will allow you to experience the world in a way that reshapes your worldview? Think big and get out of your comfort zone, and you’ll find that this new moon’s thoughts, ideas, and lessons will be exactly what you need to fly high during this new journey of your life.

Cancer

The new moon in your eighth house will empower you to take a stand and commit 100 percent to your most intimate relationships—and yourself. The eighth house is an intense area of the chart that often reveals the context of our self-mastery and everything we share with others. You’ll do well if you examine your boundaries with others and ensure the walls are not too high or too low, but just right. Additionally, now is the time when you will feel the spark to go deep into your passions, personal psyche, and mysticism so that you can become the master of your craft.

Leo

The new moon in your seventh house will bring some weird, wild, and whimsical relationships into your life. Don’t worry—it’s not like everyone will start appearing as Weird Barbie. However, you will notice that your relationships are shifting. You’ll be inspired by friendships, business partnerships, and lovers who come from unexpected places. Be open to receiving others because they hold the ticket for what will help you go from drab to fab. This is a great time to plan to go out on the town with friends or even consider a collaboration with someone who inspires you at work. You’ll need to stay diplomatic and not let your ego get in the way of a good time. Remember, Aquarius thrives on variety, so if someone else is driving the ship in a direction you wouldn’t mind, sit back and enjoy the ride.

Virgo

The new moon in your sixth house will help you get your shit together. Expect doors to open; you’ll find new ways of working and spending your daily life. The sixth house rules over work, daily routines, and health—so if you want to start a 30-day challenge to set a new habit, now is the time. Consider how you can approach your work from a new lens. Maybe you prefer to work alone and will try a coworking space. Perhaps you prefer to finish a project before getting feedback, and now you’ll attempt to share your progress as you go. Whatever it is, remember that Aquarius likes you to be revolutionary, so swing big and see the fruits of your labor flourish over the next six months. Your ruling planet, Mercury, is in the Aquarius stellium right now, so strategize and remember that no idea is too big or unrealistic.

Libra

The new moon in your fifth house will take you to the intersection of intellect and artistry as your two favorite past times blend, bringing passion back into your life. The fifth house rules over passions, hobbies, and romance—making this new moon the perfect time to ask yourself, “what do I want?” Which activities will make your heart sing? Who will put butterflies in your stomach? The Aquarius new moon will bring a breath of fresh air that’ll let you release the tension keeping you from enjoying life. Being ruled by Venus, which is currently in Pisces, you might find that creating some regularity to these new passions will be best to keep the good times rolling. How can you clear your schedule to do girls’ night more often, or finally take the dance lessons you’ve been considering? Whatever allows you to stimulate the mind and heart is the perfect place to start nurturing.

Scorpio

The new moon in your fourth house will put you back in the booster seat and spoon-feed you some much-needed TLC. The fourth house is where the home, family, upbringing, and emotions take control. This is a period where you must get back to the basics and ask yourself, “what do I need to feel safe?” You might find that you have to revolutionize your self-care routine, start parenting yourself, or even redecorate the home to remind yourself that everything will be alright when you take a moment to love yourself. You will probably need to protect your peace and find alone time—which will be good for reconnecting with yourself. You are ruled by Pluto, which is close to the moon, so intensity and urgency are added to this fresh take at nurturing yourself.

Sagittarius

The new moon in your third house will be fun for you—because life is always an adventure for Sagittarius, plus this will add some much-needed variety to your day-to-day. The third house rules over communication, technology, and sibling relationships—and under the rulership of sparky Aquarius, you can expect a jolt of energy. You might find that you want to upgrade your tech or even sit and debate the more frivolous topics of life, like who was right and wrong during the Real Housewives finale. But take note that this new moon asks you to evolve in terms of information give and take. You will be challenged to innovate, start building relationships in new ways, and read a damn book or two. Your ruling planet, Jupiter, is still retrograde in Jupiter—so expect lots of chaotic and inspiring ideas that will help fuel your next passion project.

Capricorn

The new moon in your second house will make you hyper-sensitive to the material world, while simultaneously stirring up some commotion in the realm of self-worth. For starters, the new moon is when you plan to ask for a raise, find a surprise $20 in your back pocket, or win some money through a digital scratch-off. The second house rules over finances and material possessions, so this is the most auspicious time for you to make money moves. However, this is also the area of the chart that reveals what you value and your self-worth. I’m never worried about Capricorns loving themselves, but is your material world a reflection of that self-love? Are you grasping at possessions that boost your social status as opposed to your foundational needs and wants? Your ruling planet, Saturn, is in Pisces, so consider letting go of what doesn’t matter when all is said and done.

Aquarius

The new moon in your first house is the reintroduction to yourself! This doesn’t mean you have to put on a “my name is” sticker and have a conversation in the mirror (although that could be an interesting exercise). Consider asking yourself, “who am I?” Although it could lead to an existential rabbit hole, it is essential to ask yourself to reveal whether you have been living as authentically as you like to say you do. The new moon should feel like the start to a sigh of relief—where your shoulders drop, and your ability to flow through the world without internalizing the looks of others will increase. This is your chance to shake off the dust and confidently charge into the world as the person you’ve always dreamed yourself to be. So the question now is, what are you waiting for? There is no time like the present to be who you are meant to be.

Pisces

The new moon in your twelfth house will be deeply spiritual, helping reveal what needs to start being surrendered to the universe. With the influence of Aquarius, you’ll find that your humanitarian efforts, empathy for your neighbor, and desire to let go of any ego-driven actions will be prominent. Although you may feel the natural Piscean urge to give and give to everyone else around you, you might also find that playing the wallflower card and retreating into your world is also beneficial for your emotional well-being. There is a lot of magic surrounding you right now, so the question you have to ask yourself is, who gets to share that magic? If your cup feels full, consider pouring some of that magic to benefit someone else. If you are parched energetically, this is your time to recharge so you can return to sharing your power with the world.