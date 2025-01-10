Can you believe we are almost halfway through January? Although that may cause some panic among those struggling to maintain resolutions, it should also bring some relief, because that means we are approaching another full moon. The first half of this year will have the full moons falling closer to the middle of the month, which should prove to be a fabulous checkpoint for all of us to ensure we are taking care of ourselves, getting closer to our goals, and letting go of excess baggage as we reassess which direction we’re going.

Full moons are healing because they help us realize the emotions tucked away and out of reach. The Sun helps the moon shine bright, putting a spotlight on everything we are feeling, and opening our eyes to what we need to nurture those emotions. That is why full moons are often associated with cleansing rituals. Let’s be honest: How will you clean a mess if you don’t know it’s there? By bringing emotional awareness to our conscious selves, the full moon allows us to let go, so by the time the new moon comes around, we are prepared to invite newness in.

The full moon on January 13 is a tidal wave of energy coming our way. With the moon in Cancer, all emotions will be amped up: the joy we feel when our loved ones succeed, the sadness that creeps in from nostalgia, the fear of the unknown that comes with change, or the peace of mind engulfing you in a much-needed bubble bath. The full spectrum of emotions can and will be felt during this full moon—so we all must rely on intuition as a guiding force. Cancer transits remind us that we need to feel our emotions to understand what triggers that feeling. If we neglect to take the time to process and address what is going on internally, then the external will only be flush with frustrations.

The moon is at home in Cancer, making the emotional awareness feel natural, and less like these revelations are coming out of left field. Of course, for those who often struggle to sit tight and assess what they’re feeling, the full moon could be a bit of a wakeup call. But I expect that, given the nurturing embrace of Cancer’s energy, the “oh shit” moments will come out as aha moments instead. During the full moon, take the time to ask yourself, “What am I feeling?” Focus less on what is happening, and more on what emotions are unveiling themselves.

This full moon has the potential to feel like chicken soup for the soul. The bright lights of Cancer shining on the moon will reveal and remind us what we need at the most basic level to feel fulfilled, safe, and secure. However, to realize what we need, we often have to acknowledge how we have been neglecting those needs. And baby, the full moon will shine a spotlight on how we have failed to take care of ourselves efficiently.

At the time of this full moon, several key aspects deepen its emotional intensity and add complexity to its energy. With Mars stationing retrograde in Cancer and sitting just 3° away from the moon, the influence is raw and reactive—much like the crab’s claws snapping in self-defense. Mars, the planet of action and assertion, turns retrograde, calling us to reflect on how we’ve been expressing our willpower or misdirecting it. When paired with the illuminating energy of the full moon, this can bring moments of frustration as we confront how our choices or behaviors may have contributed to current challenges.

Adding to the mix, Chiron, the asteroid known as the “wounded healer,” forms a tense square to the moon. This aspect sharpens our awareness of old wounds or patterns of self-sabotage, making it clear where we’ve been standing in our way. However, this lunation isn’t about blame or shame—it’s an opportunity to recognize these patterns, feel the emotions they evoke, and channel them into meaningful action. While the energy may feel charged and even frustrating, it’s ultimately a call to transform these insights into a source of growth and empowerment.

Fortunately, the full moon in Cancer also forms harmonious trines to some of the most spiritually uplifting celestial players. With Neptune and the North Node in Pisces involved, this lunation invites us to trust our intuition and align with our higher purpose. Neptune, the planet of dreams and divine connection, enhances our ability to tap into the mystical and the inspiring. At the same time, the North Node acts as a cosmic compass, guiding us toward the lessons and opportunities that lead us to fulfillment. This blend of energies heightens our sense of possibility, reminding us that our intuition is a powerful tool for navigating toward destiny even amid challenges.

Additionally, a wide trine from Saturn in Pisces offers a stabilizing influence, gently grounding the more ethereal qualities of Neptune and the North Node. Saturn’s presence reinforces the idea that while we can’t control everything, we have agency over how we respond and grow. Together, these trines balance the emotional intensity of the full moon, encouraging us to release what no longer serves us, trust in the unfolding process, and take steady steps toward creating a brighter future.

This full moon has so much potential to remind us of how we need to take care of ourselves—as long as we are willing to move forward and not get caught dwelling in the past. The Cancer full moon is always a time to remember how to recognize our emotions to be more fulfilled and less frustrated. As always, read your rising sign for the most accurate horoscope, and I wish you all the best!

Aries

This full moon is lighting up your fourth house of home and emotional foundations, so if you’ve been running on adrenaline (as you often do), it’s time to pause and check in with yourself. Are you creating a space—physically or emotionally—that nurtures you? The tension between Mars and Chiron might bring up frustration or vulnerability, especially around family or past wounds. Don’t push it aside. Sit with it, journal it out, or channel it into a long-overdue decluttering session. Acknowledge where you’ve been neglecting your emotional needs, and start building a softer, more supportive environment for yourself.

Taurus

With the Cancer full moon glowing in your third house of communication, Taurus, it’s time to speak your truth. Have you been bottling up emotions or skirting tough conversations? This lunation urges you to let it out—but in a gentle way that aligns with your values. Mars retrograde and Chiron’s influence could make this feel raw, especially if old wounds resurface in your dialogue. Lean into Neptune’s intuitive energy: meditate on what you genuinely need to say, and trust that the words will flow when right. Vulnerability is your superpower right now.

Gemini

Gemini, money and self-worth are in the spotlight, as the Cancer full moon activates your second house. It’s time to take an honest look at how you’re handling your resources—both emotional and financial. Are you clinging to spending patterns that no longer serve you or undervaluing yourself in your work or relationships? Mars retrograde may bring frustration around your sense of stability, but Chiron’s influence offers an opportunity to transform that energy into a breakthrough. Focus on aligning your values with your actions, and use Saturn’s grounding energy to set realistic goals for abundance.

Cancer

This full moon is your cosmic homecoming, Cancer, shining brightly in your first house of self. All eyes (including yours) are on you, and emotions will run high. This is a moment to reflect on how you’re showing up in the world. Are you prioritizing self-care, or have you been pouring from an empty cup? With Mars retrograde so close to the moon, you may feel extra reactive, but don’t let that deter you from embracing this moment of self-awareness. Celebrate your growth, release old insecurities, and honor who you’re becoming.

Leo

Leo, the Cancer full moon is illuminating your twelfth house of endings and the subconscious, making this a deeply introspective time for you. Old fears or unresolved emotions might surface, but this is a chance to release them. With Neptune and Saturn in play, lean into your intuition and trust that healing is possible. Create a ritual for letting go—write a letter to your past self or light a candle to symbolize new beginnings. Rest and recharge, because your next big act is on the horizon.

Virgo

This lunation highlights your eleventh house of friendships and community, Virgo, encouraging you to reflect on the connections that nourish you. Are you surrounding yourself with people who uplift and inspire you? Mars retrograde and Chiron might raise frustrations around group dynamics or highlight where you’ve been giving too much without reciprocity. Use this full moon to set boundaries and realign your energy. Seek out those who share your vision and support your goals. Your community is your soft place to land—make sure it feels like home.

Libra

The Cancer full moon lights up your tenth house of career and public image, Libra, shining a spotlight on your professional goals and aspirations. Are you moving in an authentic direction, or have you been climbing a ladder that doesn’t lead to fulfillment? Mars retrograde might stir up frustrations at work, but Chiron’s influence offers a chance to heal old insecurities around success. Let this lunation inspire you to recalibrate your ambitions. Remember, your intuition is your best career coach right now—trust it.

Scorpio

Scorpio, this full moon energizes your ninth house of higher learning, travel, and belief systems. If you’ve been stuck or questioning your purpose, this lunation will help you realign. Mars retrograde may bring up frustrations around growth or opportunities, but don’t let that deter you. Instead, reflect on what you need to feel inspired and expansive again. Whether diving into a new book, planning a future adventure, or revisiting your spiritual practices, focus on feeding your mind and soul.

Sagittarius

The Cancer full moon activates your eighth house of transformation and shared resources, Sagittarius, urging you to dive deep into your emotional and financial entanglements. Are you holding onto emotional or material baggage that’s weighing you down? Mars retrograde might bring up power struggles, but Chiron offers a path to healing through vulnerability. Use this time to confront what’s no longer serving you and release it with intention. On the other side of this, deeper intimacy and renewal await.

Capricorn

Relationships take center stage under this Cancer Full Moon, Capricorn, as it lights up your seventh house of partnerships. Whether romantic, platonic, or professional, this lunation asks you to reflect on the balance in your connections. Are you giving as much as you’re receiving? Mars retrograde could make communication tense, but this is an opportunity to express your needs and strengthen your bonds. Trust your intuition to guide you toward the partnerships that align with your highest good.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this Full Moon shines a light on your sixth house of daily routines and wellness. Have you been neglecting your physical or emotional well-being in the hustle of life? Mars retrograde might highlight frustrations with your schedule or habits, but don’t let that discourage you. Use this lunation to reassess your priorities and create a routine supporting you. Small, intentional changes can significantly impact—start with what feels doable and nourishing.

Pisces

This Cancer Full Moon lights up your fifth house of creativity, joy, and romance, Pisces, urging you to reconnect with what makes your heart sing. If you’ve been feeling stuck or uninspired, this lunation reminds you of the magic in self-expression. Mars retrograde may stir up frustrations around creative blocks, but Chiron encourages you to heal through play and vulnerability. Whether picking up an old hobby, dancing in your living room, or writing poetry, lean into what feels joyful and authentic.