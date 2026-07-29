As if July wasn’t dramatic enough, the full moon at the end of the month provides one last jolt to your soul, waking you up to what your future self will need. Toward the end of the month, you might feel like you need to make some big changes in your personal and social life. That’s due to the Aquarius full moon on July 29.

Full moons are the most active moments of the year. The subconscious becomes clearer during a full moon, which is often why you might feel like it's time to clean house, cleanse your space, and let go of any excess baggage. The moon rules over personal and collective emotions, and is the perfect indicator of where the vibes are. As your awareness of what’s been lying under the surface increases, so does the need to take action toward those feelings.

Under the lens of Aquarius, your attention could very well turn to your outer world. That said, the Aquarius full moon is happening during the early stages of Leo season, so while the core energy at play is focused on the self, the subconscious energy zeroes in on others. Ideas surrounding your community and social circles, technological advances, and your personal aspirations will bubble up to the surface, aiming to have you find the balance between the collective and the individual.

While the sun is in Leo, everyone wants to be seen, heard, and validated. While the moon is in Aquarius, our emotions get muddled with everyone else’s. Aquarius is the water bearer, so there’s a huge juggling act right now trying to discern what is yours and what belongs to other people. The lesson here is to make space for everyone to be seen. There’s a need to open yourself up to allowing a dialogue among the people around you. Find common ground to make positive change in your life. Collaboration is key.

The big tea of this full moon is that it’s happening just days after Barbault’s Basket. It’ll pick up all of the magic from that rare cosmic event, letting you suss out how to use your gifts to shine a light on others. With the energy uplifting both the individual and the collective, you’ll navigate how self-expression can be used as a tool for empowering, macro-level changes.

The sun is in close connection with Jupiter, which is exaggerating this individual urge to be seen. But with Pluto so close to the moon, there is a need to transform the emotional tension and ask yourself why there might be a separation between me and we. Truly, it is giving an all for one and one for all energy at the moment. Jupiter and Pluto remind us that by working through this tension, there is a great opportunity to create something new, or transform the old into a lasting, positive legacy.

You might have revelations during this period about a personal tendency to fixate on differences as obstacles instead of opportunities. While this revelation might come at you like a fastball, that dramatic aha moment is just what you need to accept that change must happen. Remember: Through it all, full moons are moments to release blockages and find paths that realign you with your goals.

Play nice with others. Find ways to be seen, and make sure you’re getting what you deserve while simultaneously making space for the community to feel empowered. And push yourself to do something bold! There is no reason for subtlety or sameness.

Aries

Aries, the Aquarius full moon marks a huge shift in your social life. Consider this full moon a Bat-Signal of sorts, calling you to step into more leadership roles. You’ve been spending more time focusing on yourself—I know, wild for an Aries—but now it’s time to start focusing on your community. This full moon is an opportunity for you to realize what communities you fit into, the role you play in society, and how your unique gifts, talents, and passions can be used to help lead yourself and others to your dreams.

Taurus

Prepare to gain more awareness concerning all of the amazing things you’ve done as of late. You could feel like you are finally getting the recognition you deserve, or an opportunity that feels incredibly aligned with your goals. The hard work you’ve been doing is about to pay off. Are you aware of the impact you have made, and what else you wish to share with the world? What is going to fuel you to keep making a positive impression?

Gemini

Gemini, expect your perspective to shift from the micro to the macro. You might notice that, lately, you’ve missed the forest for the trees. Take note of the beliefs, ideas, and experiences that are true to you, and those you may have received from others. This full moon could cause you to question your beliefs, or even make you feel like you need an escape to reacclimate your mind.

Cancer

The Aquarius full moon will provide a lesson in give and take, ensuring you’re open to receiving as much as you provide. As the caretaker of the zodiac, it is easy to confuse the needs of others with your own. However, you’ll come to realize what warrants your valuable energy and resources—note that the Venn diagram of needs, values, and desires must overlap! Settle your debts, and set a new standard for how you share with others.

Leo

This period is all about focusing on the people in your life. It may be Leo season, but you are still required by the stars to tend to your relationships. Who are you, with and without others? Is there an equitable and supportive balance in your relationships at the moment? Prepare to face a test of whether your connections are pure enough to endure the changes you’re going through. It might be high time to explore a new community.

Virgo

The Aquarius full moon could make your everyday experiences feel more dramatic. Perhaps your mantra should be: Don’t make a mountain out of a molehill. Is your boss getting under your skin? Do you feel an urge to get back to the gym or start a new self-care regimen? Maybe you are just bored out of your mind with your usual routine. The lesson here is that working with others will help you move toward your goals and make necessary changes. But you are ultimately responsible for the quality of your life.

Libra

Libra, this moment bears a playful undertone that’ll push you to get out and do the things you love. Your long-term goals and aspirations have been the focus lately, but now you have permission to indulge and celebrate a little bit. You don’t have to isolate yourself, though—you can find joy within your community. Now would be a great time to reconnect with a creative project, have a girls night, or let some new muse wine and dine you.

Scorpio

Slow down and focus on your inner world. You’ve probably been spending a lot of time concentrating on the world around you, your career goals, your reputation, and your public matters, but now you must step back and shift your gaze toward everything within. What’s going on at home? How is your emotional regulation? Open yourself up to the support that comes from what should be considered your safest spaces.

Sagittarius

The Aquarius full moon probably feels like the peak moment of an incredibly restless past few weeks. You’ve been going places, seeing people, exploring new ideas and endeavors, and now you’re hit with the realization that you might have been neglecting the mundane. Now is your time to get back to some normalcy. Respond to those unread emails, call your mom and chat about her day—do what you need to do so you can keep living fun and fancy-free.

Capricorn

It’s time to explore and examine the balance between your own values and other people’s. There’s an important message coming from the stars right now: Give yourself space to take care of what you need. However, there is another message from the cosmos—there’s no need to stomp out those around you to fulfill those needs.

Aquarius

This is your full moon, shining a light on who you are and the path you’re forging. This full moon is your opportunity to realign with yourself and focus just a little less on everyone else. Are you aligned with how you present yourself to the world and how the world sees you? Is it time for a reinvention or reintroduction? Don’t allow someone else's perspective cloud what you know to be true about yourself.

Pisces

Pisces, the Aquarius full moon could feel intense, deeply spiritual, and incredibly healing—if you allow it to be. While the overall vibe is saying “socialize,” you might very well feel like you need to retreat, and focus on yourself. Your everyday activities have been keeping you busy, but it’s now time to slow down and ask whether or not you’re doing the inner work. Now is the time to surrender and build a new spiritual support system.