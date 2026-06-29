The last major planetary shift of the year is upon us. After 12 months spent in the watery sign of Cancer, Jupiter moves to the dramatic, flamboyant, and fun-loving Leo on June 30. This transition marks, in my opinion, the official start of summer—when our lives will heat up for the better. For the next year, Jupiter lights up the cosmos and offers an opportunity to explore self-expression, childlike play, and passion as a form of preservation.

Jupiter is the planet of growth, expansion, philosophy, and adventure. It’s also the closest of the outer planets, and signifies shifts in social structures and collective trends. This gas giant is a bit of a show-off, often particular energies for the sake of making it painfully obvious what requires our attention.

Jupiter is also known as the planet of good fortune. Often, the astrologically curious will look to Jupiter for permission to take a leap of faith or try something new. Usually around the time Jupiter makes its yearly shift, we’re all feeling like something big is going to happen. That’s Jupiter speaking through the cosmos, saying: It’s time to open yourself up to new horizons. Even if the novelty is scary, it will teach you valuable lessons about yourself.

In Leo, Jupiter makes everything more dramatic. Everyone catches a case of main character syndrome, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing if you’re aware of it. Jupiter in Leo expands the sense of self, giving you more confidence and allowing you to express who you truly are.

The big lesson of Jupiter in Leo is finding ways to play. Leo is the sign of passion and child-like joy. This is the transit that renews our spirits and reminds us of the importance of happiness to offset the stress. But you’ll have to get a bit creative if resources are tight. If your adult brain is making excuses, that’s your cue to let your inner child lead the way; do some of the less serious decision-making for a while!

When Jupiter moves into Leo, there’ll be a mix of energies going on. On one hand, Neptune, Uranus, and Mars are all making fabulous aspects, helping add to an imaginative sense of open-mindedness. There’s a feeling of excitement bubbling within all of us, making it a little less scary to try something new. However, because of tense aspects from Pluto and Chiron, there are probably some more significant life changes you’re contemplating that seem like they could derail your entire sense of self. The desire to cling to stability could end up causing you more pain than you’d think.

With Jupiter changing signs the day after the full moon, there’s no better time to accept that changes need to be made and risks should be taken. While you might feel nerves about making changes in your life, you might also want to ask yourself if it’s time to start building that life on new terms.

Aries

This year, your self-expression and creativity will grow more than ever. You’ll find yourself acting more playfully as you explore new avenues to share your vision with the world. You’ll want to take up space, have your voice be heard, and follow your heart’s desires. Expect love and romantic endeavors to flourish, because that side of passion in your life will become more potent. The best part of this year is, by the end of it, you’ll feel less of a need to hide or filter yourself for the sake of someone else’s comfort.

Taurus

Jupiter in Leo kicks off a year of seeking inner peace and building your dream sanctuary. You’re going to spend a lot of time growing your home and heart center, which means you might make big additions to the family, or even relocate to bigger spaces where you can start planning for that. As the year progresses, you might feel waves of wanting to go outside vs. tending to your inner world. If there are family troubles, face them head-on, because the universe is reassuring you that it will all work out in the end.

Gemini

Gemini, the next 12 months are going to be filled with opportunities to find magic in the mundane. You’ll find inspiration everywhere you look, so spend some extra time exploring the nooks and crannies of your local environment. You won’t need to go far to learn something new or gain a fresh perspective. Your old thought patterns will shift, opening up your mind to more abundant thinking and helping your move past self-imposed limitations.

Cancer

This is the next step in actualizing what you value in life. This next year, you’ll see yourself growing your material and spiritual resources to be more aligned with what matters most. Take some time to gauge whether or not your actions are running parallel with your overall goals, and if you need to make any adjustments to achieve them. In managing the material world, remember not to chase asceticism for the sake of it, but rather surround yourself with what you value and what validates your worth.

Leo

Leo, Jupiter is in your sign, which means this is your golden year. The next 12 months are not just a year of major growth, but an entirely new cycle of the self. You’ll start discovering who you truly are when you strip away all the glitz and the glam (don’t worry, you can always throw it back on). Take a chance on new experiences, because you’re bound to learn so much about yourself by doing so. Overall, this is a very lucky and auspicious year for you, so don’t fear this next phase of life.

Virgo

When Jupiter moves into Leo, you’ll start learning a great deal about yourself by dabbling in new spiritual endeavors. Perhaps you need to start preparing for a fresh phase in you life—and by doing so, you’ll have a better understanding of universal love. Your ability to see yourself in others and let go of ego-driven judgment, will become greater and greater as the year progresses. Ultimately, this is your spiritual awakening year.

Libra

Libra, remember to grow your social circle in addition to keeping your eye on the prize. You can anticipate a whole slew of new connections to teach you what it means to build community and let yourself be supported by others. Putting your hopes, dreams, and long-term goals at the center of your focus will help you ensure you’re surrounded by the right people. Look forward to a positive POV and a willingness to see the silver lining in life.

Scorpio

Scorpio, as Jupiter moves into Leo, your attention turns to your profession and your reputation. This year is about growing your legacy on your terms, letting your inner child’s dreams be the compass for decision-making, but watch out for being overbearing. You’ll find yourself becoming more confident and willing to be seen by the public. The biggest win is that you’ll be able to own your successes without shame.

Sagittarius

What an incredibly auspicious 12 months this will be, Sagittarius! Jupiter in Leo is going to take you on plenty of adventures that will make your inner child sing. You’ll learn a lot by doing a lot, so don’t say no to new experiences and go on plenty of trips if you can. Your life philosophy and world view will change drastically as you absorb the wisdom of these excursions, so be open to seeing the beauty of life under a new light.

Capricorn

You might notice an increased interest in self-reflection and psychology. This is truly a year of intense inner growth, and this growth will help you be more willing to benefit from other people’s resources. So ask for help if you need it. That said, like any good spiritual regeneration period, changes will happen subtly and under the surface.

Aquarius

Jupiter in Leo is bringing an abundance of new and beneficial relationships to your life! You will learn so much about yourself through your one-to-one encounters, so spend time expanding your horizons on who you let into your life. This is also a good time to open yourself up to professional assistance, so don’t be ashamed in admitting you could use some support from time to time.

Pisces

Pisces, this period means a rejuvenation for your health and work. Mundane duties will move more smoothly (and might even feel like they’re more enjoyable than before). Every day will give you more permission to follow a routine that works for you and your circadian rhythm. Again, this is a great year for health and kicking bad habits. By the end of it, you’ll be able to assess what actually supports your well-being and freedom (don’t fall for fads!).