Another month has come and gone—and as we approach the halfway point of 2025, June promises, like a gust of fresh air, to breathe new life back into our spirits and motivate us to keep on keeping on. As always, there are plenty of cosmic shifts happening this month. But this time, they are just what the doctor ordered to motivate us to create a better life for ourselves and our loved ones.

On June 1, Venus and Chiron meet up in Aries, which has the potential to open old wounds. But it could also provide insight on new ways to treat the injury. Venus is the planet of love, relationship, values, and desire; Chiron is the asteroid of wounds and wound healing. These celestial bodies, together in Aries, will feel like the month is kicking off with singed egos and burnt bridges. However, these two divas are trying to reveal wounds caused by action and inaction in our relationships, which could affect our personal values. The question to ask yourself is, now that you’re aware of the wound, how can love and creativity heal it?

On June 6, Venus thankfully moves back into her home sign of Taurus. After starting off the month with a bit of drama, this shift should allow our relationships to feel sturdier. The Venusian energy slows down to stabilize itself—which is good, because Venus rules over our finances and this recession is a killer. Additionally, with Venus moving into Taurus, you’ll naturally spend more time refining how you use your resources because of an increased awareness of how they intermingle with your self-worth. This is a beautiful vibe we have for the majority of June, so enjoy slowing down and grounding yourself in what you deserve.

On June 8, Mercury enters Cancer. After spending a few short weeks in Gemini, which should have sparked curiosity into your daily life, you’ll be encouraged to speak from the heart. The mind shifts to the home and family, so reflect and talk about what brings you safety. Cancer’s influence is deeply emotional and complex, so things could get messy. But the good news is that you’ll be more aware of how the head and the heart are intertwined. Use this transit to focus on how to get whatever is weighing on your chest out into the world.

On June 9, we have the first major shift of the month: Jupiter moving into Cancer. Jupiter transits through each sign over the course of a year, so since summer 2024, we’ve had Jupiter in Gemini expanding our minds, ideas, and quest for new information. Now that Jupiter is in Cancer, everything is about to get bigger, bolder, and more expansive. Jupiter is exalted in Cancer, which is a fancy way to say this is where the planet of growth, optimism, and expansion is the happiest. Sure, Jupiter + Cancer could result in everyone being more sensitive and reactive, but it also means that our capacity for empathy and creativity is growing. Everything will feel bigger, but not in an overwhelming way—if you prioritize what brings you safety and comfort.

At the 1/3 point of the month, we have a Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11. I always refer to this as the “full moon of perspective.” Why? Because if Gemini is each individual puzzle piece, Sagittarius is the reference photo we use while solving it. The Sagittarius full moon helps us balance our zoomed-in and zoomed-out views of the world. Sagittarius is the sign of wisdom—which, as we know, comes from experience and how we understand the thread that links those experiences together. This full moon helps you let go of close mindedness and embrace more open perspectives.

At the halfway point of the month, June 15, we have our last of the three-part Jupiter + Saturn squares. Over the past year, while Jupiter was in Gemini and Saturn was in Pisces, the universe has been testing the relationship between how we grow what we know (Gemini) and how we stabilize what we believe (Pisces). Now, the relationship is between growing what we feel and how we express (Cancer) and stabilizing our identity and accountability (Aries). It’s like trying to build an extension on your house at the same time that you’re redoing the foundation. This is a tense balancing act of letting yourself grow while simultaneously creating a sturdy trunk. Thankfully, this is the last of them for a while—so this is wrapping up the lessons from last year up in a nice, Tiffany-blue package.

On June 17, Mars enters Virgo. This is the perfectionist in action. Our motivation shifts to making the world a better, more refined place. And while each of us have our own definitions of what “better and more refined is” the Virgo essence pushes us to make sure we are serving others while serving ourselves. This can be difficult at times, because Mars in Virgo has a mentality of “if I can’t get 100 percent on the project why even start it?” Keep in mind that any action you take should work progressively, 1 percent at a time, until you reach that 100 sweet spot.

Then, on June 19, we have another doozy with Jupiter; this time it’s a square to Neptune. The middle of the month is going to be a bit confusing. You’ll probably feel like you’re doing too much but also not enough. You could feel overwhelmed by responsibility, worried that your dreams may conflict with your duty to others, and that you don’t know yourself fully. Tap into your emotional body to understand what is driving your higher self—you can do this through meditation, cleansing rituals, taking long baths with select herbs and crystals, or even talk therapy.

On June 20, Gemini season is over and Cancer season arrives. The vibe shift is marked by the Summer Solstice: the days are getting shorter but the love is getting stronger. Cancer season is a natural shift inward—even though the summer sun is shining, we become more intentional about how we bask in those rays. Park dates with your sweetie, cookouts with the family, long walks with the fur babies—all of these activities allow us to fill our cup by engaging with people, places, and things that invigorate our spirit and bring us the sense of safety we all seek for during Cancer season.

Shortly after Cancer season starts, the sun and Jupiter meet up. This is thought of as the luckiest day of the year: there is a spotlight (the sun) on what brings us emotional satisfaction (Cancer) and how we can let that flow more naturally and expansively (Jupiter). June 24 is one of the best times to sit in gratitude, give back, and reframe your perspective on how you can grow.

On June 25, we’ve got our monthly new moon in Cancer, marking an annual opportunity to set intentions around the home, family, our personal needs, and emotional well-being. The moon loves being in Cancer, so during this new moon you’ll want to make sure to set intentions of reflecting that love back into your life. The gateway opens up to start fresh with the most fundamental parts of your life that blend your need to be taken care of, while taking care.

As the month comes to a close, Mercury moves into Leo. This is a bold, brash, and beautiful shift of the mind, which wants to party, cause drama, and perform. Conversations will heat up. Ideas will become more performative. Words will be more direct and confident. Daily life always picks up momentum when Mercury is in a fire sign, and our mental focus will be on having fun and engaging with our passions. Mercury in Leo is a time to be honest with yourself and the world around you, because full tea: people will see through the bullshit.

Aries

This month, you can heal through having fun. The Venus-Chiron conjunction at the start of June hits your sign, reminding you that your hobbies are the best medicine for your soul. Throughout the month, your ruling planet Mars will be in Leo, located in your fifth house. This energy will motivate you until Mars moves into Virgo, reigniting the flame that may have been dimmed by a less-than-exciting first half of the year. Once Mars transitions into Virgo, you’ll find opportunities to add structure to your healing process, focusing on integrating passions and hobbies into your daily routine.

Taurus

Even though it’s no longer Taurus season, the good news is that your ruling planet, Venus, is moving into your sign. With Venus in your first house, this is a time for self-beautification and enjoying your attractive and likable energy. Don’t hesitate to indulge in a new wardrobe or refresh your style. However, the month might naturally feel slower as many transiting planets occupy the lower half of your chart, encouraging you to shift inward and take care of the most essential facets of life: yourself, your loved ones, and your resources.

Gemini

As Gemini season still flourishes during the first half of the month, I give you full permission to prioritize yourself and let loose. Your ruling planet will be bouncing between Cancer and Leo, placing the main focus this month on your values and voice. Are your resources being utilized effectively to satisfy the part of you that craves safety and protection? And what about that inner diva yearning to shout her personal manifesto from the mountaintop? Is she getting the chance to express herself? The full moon in Sagittarius midmonth will provide a great opportunity to assess whether your relationships are supportive enough for you to feel safe in sharing your authentic self.

Cancer

Cancer season is just around the corner—but until then, let’s celebrate Jupiter moving into your sign. It’s like a big, cosmic smooch from the universe. You might feel like your world is expanding, and yes, this includes your belly; sometimes, Jupiter in the first house can bring a bit of weight gain, but remember this is a yearlong transit, so don’t stress too much. With Jupiter, Mercury, and the sun all in Cancer for most of the month, you’ll have a unique opportunity to embrace your truth and share your discoveries in real-time.

Leo

We are so close to Leo season, and I know you’re itching for it all to be about you! However, before we get there, the sun (your ruling planet) will move through both your eleventh and twelfth houses while Mars finishes its stay in your first house. The sun in your eleventh house will make the first two-thirds of the month feel like a party, with plenty of socializing and spending time with people who inspire you. When the sun shifts into Cancer and your twelfth house, you’ll take a much-needed moment to slow down and recharge before the spotlight turns back to you in July. In the meantime, Mars in your first house will motivate you to take action, regardless of what others expect from you.

Virgo

June holds jovial potential for you. Your ruling planet, Mercury, spends most of the month oscillating between your tenth and eleventh houses. The first week is fantastic for career planning, while weeks two and three will allow you to reconnect with supportive communities that nourish you. Toward the end of the month, as Mercury moves into your twelfth house, you’ll feel the urge to slow down and reflect on the inner critic that tells you to hide away. But that’s nonsense—the world needs your sparkle. The good news is that Mars will enter your sign and first house around mid month, serving as a reminder that everything you create is perfect because you have a hand in its creation.

Libra

With the Venus-Chiron conjunction kicking off the month, you might feel like June is going to leave you with a sour taste in your mouth. It’s understandable; being reminded of past relationships and how your desire to keep the peace can cause more pain is less than ideal. However, remember that Chiron is both the wound and the medicine. This month, your focus should be on prioritizing relationships that allow you to heal. As Jupiter prepares to move into your tenth house of reputation, you have a wonderful opportunity to grow how the world remembers you—and you’ll do so on your terms, while no longer taking any nonsense from those who don’t vibe with your energy.

Scorpio

With Venus spending the whole month in your sister sign, this is a wonderful time for you to invest more deeply in your relationships. Focus on being fully present in your connections; it’s easy to become distracted in today’s digital age, so intentionally engage with others. Additionally, as Mars transitions from your tenth house to your eleventh house, you will have the chance to clean house regarding your social groups, becoming more direct and intentional in your interactions. Mars in Virgo is all about reciprocal relationships—ensure you bring your “A” game to the table, as the standards are high, and if you want support, you may need to offer it in return. Now is the time to set new precedents in your larger social circles and intimate relationships.

Sagittarius

This is a significant month for you since your ruling planet, Jupiter, is changing signs. After a year of expanding your communication and ideas through your relationships, it’s now time to take that knowledge and get serious about diving deeper. The goal should be to establish more intimacy, focusing on how you hold space for others. The full moon on June 11 serves as a reminder of who you are and the company you keep. Use this powerful energy to establish clear boundaries while creating a strong foundation for deeper connections to grow.

Capricorn

As your ruling planet Saturn moves into a new sign (Aries) at the end of May, you may start to feel pressures this month. Especially with the Jupiter-Saturn square occurring around midmonth, you may grapple with feelings similar to what you’ve experienced over the past year, but not quite in the same way. With both Saturn and Jupiter planting themselves in new signs—bringing a sense of tension to your natural energy—you will feel compelled to be more honest regarding your needs in relationships. This might involve acknowledging that it’s essential to work with your support systems and manage your home life to ease any internal tension you’re experiencing. Remember, Aries calls for action, while Cancer encourages emotional reflection. Act on your feelings.

Aquarius

Throughout June, the Jupiter-Saturn square will create a sense of frustration for you, as Saturn currently sits in your third house, demanding you become more intentional in your daily communication and interactions. Simultaneously, Jupiter in Cancer in your sixth house urges you to expand and enhance your daily routines in the pursuit of achieving that elusive “work-life balance.” This month, the key to thriving will be refining your scheduling approach and being open to asking for help. As Mars enters Leo, your sister sign, you’ll find motivation from others, but could be cautious of frustration when they overstep your boundaries. Establish clear limits this month and recognize when you’ve reached the limits of what you can accomplish on your own.

Pisces

This month, both of your ruling planets are at odds, creating tension through the Jupiter-Neptune square. While this cosmic clash could hit you particularly hard, it’s important to remember that Jupiter, even in challenging times, still brings some good fortune. With Jupiter in your fifth house and Neptune in your second, you may find yourself juggling the balance between what you possess and what you desire. You might also question whether what you have truly belongs to you (thanks to Neptune in the second) and whether it’s worth investing your energy into developing your passions (glory to Jupiter in the fifth) or if you should seek something entirely new.