May Horoscope: The 6 Signs Ending Self-Doubt With the Gemini New Moon

Gemini season is here—and that means we will be graced with a beautiful—and potentially chaotic—new moon. On May 26, a juicy Gemini new moon will be blessing our timeline. First and foremost, Gemini is the sign of duality, so the next few weeks may feel a bit like a juggling act. However, this new moon is THE moment for you to manifest what you’ll be juggling. This is a curious, intelligent, and social new moon that reminds us that asking “what if…” is a golden ticket to embracing a truth within all of us.

Gemini is the third sign of the zodiac, which means this energy is youthful, like a teenager learning who they are by exploring the world. Take yourself back to when you were ages 16-21. Remember how reckless but free you were? There probably wasn’t a care in your world expect who you were taking to prom, what fashion trend you’d adopt next, and figuring out what you wanted to do for the rest of your life (and you’re likely still discovering that. Aren’t we all?). The Gemini new moon gives us permission to act like the teenage version of ourselves—someone who has their whole life ahead of them, regardless of where they are in life. If you were 17 again, what would you do differently? Are there ways you can channel that freshness today?

Additionally, Gemini is ruled by Mercury, so the magic is in the the words, ideas, and conversations we share right now. Though Gemini can be a bit fickle, at times saying things without following through, you need to put your money where your mouth is. If you say something, write it down as part of your manifestations, or sit with an idea for a long period of time; don’t let it drift away with the wind. Strategize about how you will follow through on your dreams. Have fun with it: magic isn’t always lighting candles and burning words on a paper. It can be song, dance, art, sex, anything that sets an intention (and uses the right materials).

Let’s not forget Gemini is a mutable air sign. The twins’ essence means duality, flexibility, and open mindedness are necessary when inviting in the blessings of the new moon. Say “yes!” whenever you can, but be careful about running around. We don’t want to embrace too much of the flighty Gemini spirit. That being said, now more than ever is your chance to try something new, while honoring the comfort zones that keep you stable. The twins are a curious juggler that enjoy taking something from someone else and molding it into their own well-fashioned tool. What can you learn from others about how to expand your horizons??

During the new moon, there are some great support systems from the rest of the zodiac. Firstly, Mercury (the ruling planet of the new moon), is in Gemini making a lovely conjunction. That mental magic is going to be powerful! Our mental energy will spike during the new moon, so take note of the ideas and thoughts coming through. These are glimpses into your future, so consider it akin to a future version of yourself giving you a heads up on what is possible.

Secondly, the two power houses of karma (Saturn) and mysticism (Neptune), are snuggled up in Aries, making a sextile to the new moon. This is a reminder that you have to be willing to fight (Aries) for your dreams (Neptune), while ensuring you don’t give up or let others push you around (Saturn). Because Saturn is in the picture, the flowy Gemini energy will be challenged outside of its normal flow, which is to live and let live. It’s a reminder to be serious about what changes you want to see in your life, but stay flexible if you run into roadblocks.

Lastly, Jupiter and Pluto are screaming “dream big and don’t fear what you don’t know!” Jupiter—though far away—is still in Gemini for the next few weeks, giving us an expansive optimism as we let the universe smile upon us. With Pluto—though retrograde—we are reminded of ways we resisted the duality within us in the past and how we can conquer the fear of coming off inconsistent or flaky. Remember, ultimately Gemini doesn’t care if they come off as a bit of a mess to others, because they know that the world is full of vast and varying situations that require unique approaches.

This Gemini New Moon is the easiest and breeziest new moon we’ve had all year. Read your sun and rising sign for the most accurate way to make the most of this new moon. Wishing you all the best, chickadee!

Aries

With the new moon in your third house, you’ll be experience the best ideas, conversations, and learning opportunities you’ve had all year. This is a great new moon to call your siblings to catch up with them—see what they’re up to and how their stories inspire you. Additionally, you’ll want to get out into your local spaces. Spend some time working at a coffee shop, go to some improv or comedy shows—anything that gets you thinking about the stories of others (and potentially lets you share your own). Also, stimulate your mind. Buy some books and dig deep into whatever you find interesting right now.

Taurus

With the new moon in your second house, now is the time to diversify your finances and explore your desires. Financially speaking, this would be a great time to work with a financial planner or talk to someone who knows a bit more than you do about how to manage money. We’re not saying you aren’t good at it, but someone could have a more efficient budget to help you plan your next big money move. Additionally, talk about what matters to you—you are always firm in your values, so remind people for what you stand. That being said, make sure you listen as well; you will likely feel some butterflies in your stomach to explore something that may tickle your fancy, so let yourself be curious about blending your desires with others’.

Gemini

This is your cosmic coming of age. When you look in the mirror, who do you see? Does it align with the version of yourself that exists in your imagination? The new moon in your first house radiates “new year new me” vibes (even though it’s the middle of the year, you get the idea). The focus is on identity and self image, so play around with personal styling and how you let yourself be seen by the world. This is also a reintroduction of sorts, so if family members, friends, or colleagues are holding you to expectations you’ve outgrown, politely share with them how you’ve changed. You’ll probably feel like you are on the verge of a big journey too, so work with visualizing the world as a blank slate right now.

Cancer

With the new moon in your twelfth house, the theme is mental health, magic, and mysticism. This cosmic dance is going to help you heal your spirit if you speak your mind. You are ruled by the moon, so you tend to sit in your heart as opposed to your head. However, once a year, the Gemini new moon gives you the chance to reflect on the times you may have stifled your voice for the sake of keeping peace. Adjusting your communication patterns will help soothe a weary soul. How can words be part of your witchcraft? Journaling, talk therapy, or just opening up about something you want to let go of is a perfect way to embrace the Gemini spirit.

Leo

With the new moon in your eleventh house, the party is here and you are kicking it off. You’ll start to feel a gust of desire to be out in the world, socializing and spending time with the people who make you shine brightest. The new moon is the perfect time to make new friends, connect with old ones, and expand your social groups. You can keep anyone hanging on with bated breath due to your magnetism, so share your story and inspire others to do the same! This is an amazing time to get more involved in community outreach, especially in a way that educates you. Grab a megaphone and start sharing your ideas with the world around you.

Virgo

With the new moon in your tenth house, it is time to embrace the multiple sides of your public persona. It’s natural for you to want to show up as the perfect, most refined version of yourself, but the Gemini new moon reminds you that even the most polished people have a messy side. Embrace the intellectual within you, as well as the silly goose! You can be wise and whimsical. Perhaps you’ll want to start a side hustle, or explore rebranding in a way that honors the side of you that you hide from the rest of the world. Think of the new moon as your “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” moment—it’s time to accept that even you have a bit of a wild side.

Libra

With the new moon in your ninth house, your mind is expanding as much as your beliefs. This will be a very inquisitive and philosophical new moon for you. More than others, you will need to ask questions, read books, and seek higher forms of knowledge. Maybe you want to go back to school, or take an online course. You could even find that you simply want to listen to the stories of other people more than usual. The ultimate goal of this new moon should be expanding your worldview by engaging with the universe outside of your norm.

Scorpio

With the new moon in your eighth house, you’re going to have to go deep—but make sure that you’re reporting on what you find. For a Scorpionic diva, it’s easy to spend a lot of time in deep reflection. But the challenge with this new moon is that you’ll need to find new ways to share what you’ve learned from that experience. There will be plenty of opportunities to share what you are learning about yourself to build more intimate relationships over the next few weeks. Start here, with this new moon, and make a commitment to yourself and your loved ones that you won’t stray from being honest, even if you are scared about what it may mean for how others perceive you.

Sagittarius

With the new moon in your seventh house, new relationships, business deals, and connections are coming in like a strong wind. This new moon can be incredibly exciting if you’re careful about how you use your social resources. Visualizing what kind of connections excite you the most will benefit you greatly, but as a follow-up, you’ll want to articulate what you expect from people. You, more than most, have a strong put-your-money-where-your-mouth-is lesson. No lying to others, no more agreeing to anything for the sake of saving face. Now, more than ever, be honest about what you want from others—and what you hope to provide them as well.

Capricorn

With the new moon in your sixth house, it’s giving “Work B!tch” by Britney Spears. She says it best: you want a hot body? You want a Bugatti? You want a Maserati? You better work, bitch. Sure, you know how to work—but do you know how to be flexible with your work? Are you willing to explore new daily routines that are more efficient to who you are today? Yes, consistency is key. But even the most hardworking and accomplished people need to adjust their approach every once in a while. Write down what you hope to accomplish over the next six months and as many pathways to accomplishing that as possible. Let yourself continually branch out your approach and you will definitely surprise yourself.

Aquarius

With the new moon in your fifth house, the party don’t start ‘til you walk in. Why? Well, because it’s your party, perfectly curated with all your favorite things. Your desire to enjoy life on your terms is amped up. What tickles your fancy? Don’t limit yourself—remember, Gemini is great at juggling. You are a rebel at heart, so use this new moon as an extra push toward being curious and taking some risks. Is there a new hobby (or hottie) that you’ve been wanting to take for a spin? Shoot your shot! The fifth house is also flirty vibes down. Go out to the club and get your life. Remember, this Gemini new moon wants you to have fun in as many ways as possible.

Pisces

With the new moon in your fourth house, it time to share the story of the house that built you. You’ll want to get a bit more sentimental than usual, connect with your family, and talk about how you want those relationships to grow. Through these conversations, you may learn something new about your heritage and upbringing that helps you move forward from the past. This could also manifest in a less social way and a more material way, shaking up the quality of your physical home. Build that sanctuary, diva—so you feel safe about sharing what you are feeling and the ways you want to be supported.