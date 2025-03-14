Some wise prophets (on Twitter) once said, “Mercury is in the microwave.” And although they weren’t one hundred percent correct with their use of astrological jargon, they captured the gist of what is going on in the cosmos. That’s right; we are back to everyone’s least favorite time of the year, when you’ll find yourself accidentally double-booked, experiencing miscommunications, and getting far too many “you up?” texts from past flames. It’s time for another Mercury retrograde. From March 15 to April 7, Mercury will retrograde through the fiery sign Aries and the watery depths of Pisces.

Mercury Retrograde occurs three to four times a year, lasting around three weeks each—they’re short, sweet, and leave us feeling spent. Mercury retrogrades tend to get a bum rap, which is justifiable because Mercury is the planet of communications, intellect, short-distance travel, planning, and education. When it retrogrades, all of Mercury’s energy gets thrown out of whack—making it difficult to appreciate life, let alone survive the three weeks of chaos.

However, anytime a planet stations retrograde, it is a reminder to reflect, review, and reassess. Although the next few weeks will have plenty of moments that’ll leave you frustrated, remember that those frustrations are the areas of your life that Mercury is trying to help course-correct. Mercury retrograde allows us to understand where we have been existing complacently and following non-beneficial patterns of communication and information-sharing. So let these next few weeks be a reminder to double-check your calendar, ask for clarity rather than assume, and take a hint that your ex is your ex for a reason.

The upcoming Mercury retrograde is a doozy because it bounces between two signs, Aries and Pisces. Mercury will be in Aries from March 15-29, then Mercury will be in Pisces for the last week or so (March 29-April 7). Whenever Mercury retrogrades between two signs, the two signs try to figure out how to communicate while speaking a different language. Mercury, while in Aries, speaks in a quick, direct, and forceful way. Mercury in Pisces, on the other hand, speaks in a soft, compassionate, and fluid manner.

Mercury’s retrograde in Aries aims to remind us of our voice and how we must assert ourselves authentically. However, in Aries, Mercury will challenge us to bite our tongues and think before we speak. It might feel more natural to clap back and get frustrated when things don’t go your way during Mercury Retrograde in Aries. Aries is, after all, the baby of the zodiac, so our minds become more childlike—making it difficult to express what we really want or need without sounding like we’re having a temper tantrum. Aries amps up all of the speed of the decision-making process, but with the retrograde influence, that looks like jumping to conclusions before you’ve even heard the whole story. Expect conversations to feel more intense and timelines to feel rushed, but don’t allow that to push you to make rash decisions. Patience is obviously the virtue we need to be striving for over the next few weeks.

And once Mercury moves into Pisces, all the hot-headed impulsivity becomes a reflective and melodramatic mind-set. Off the bat, expect to think, “Oh no, I was so intense and said some things that I shouldn't have” once Mercury moves into Pisces. You’ll be less worried about making sure you’re heard and more concerned with not hurting others’ feelings. Pisces is the most emotional of the water signs, after all. You may also become more nostalgic—possibly too nostalgic, though—when you get caught up in maladaptive thought patterns, wishing for something from your past. Pisces wants us to let go—let go of thoughts or ideas that hold us back. Let go of communication patterns that don’t serve us, and really let go of anything that keeps the mind tied up and stressed.

When considering the relationship of Aries and Pisces, this Mercury retrograde boils down to three things.

1) Re-learning how to assert the self and having the compassion to let others do the same.

2) Honoring your need to be heard, but understanding what conversations are worth the fight.

3) Making and executing a plan of attack, but having the flexibility to know that even the best-made plans should be amenable to change.

Over the next three weeks, be patient with yourself, but don’t press pause on your life. Just because Mercury is going retrograde doesn’t mean you should stop working on your personal growth or achieving your goals. However, you’ll need to be more mindful in navigating your daily life—take extra care and proceed cautiously. Remember, Mercury in Aries can stir up impulsive reactions, while Mercury in Pisces may leave you confused and frustrated when things don’t make sense. Expect a combination of both energies, but see them as reminders to respond more intentionally when triggered.

For extra guidance, read the below horoscope based on your rising sign! Keep the faith that these next few weeks are, at worst, just another bump in the road.

Aries

As Mercury retrogrades through your sign, Aries, you’ll find your sense of self and personal goals under scrutiny. Expect moments of self-reflection if you’re frustrated, since miscommunications might lead to misunderstandings about your desires or motivations. During this period, pausing to assess your ambitions is crucial rather than just charging ahead. Focus on clarifying your needs to yourself and those around you. The fiery energy of Aries urges assertiveness, but remember to temper it with patience during this chaotic time.

Taurus

Mercury’s retrograde journey through Aries and into Pisces emphasizes your inner world, Taurus. As your subconscious rises, you may reminisce about past events. This period is perfect for introspection and healing old wounds, but can lead to emotional turbulence. In Aries, you might feel a surge of impatience or frustration with unresolved issues. Once the retrograde shifts into Pisces, your emotions deepen, urging you to reconnect with your intuition. Embrace the healing process and keep communication gentle, especially when discussing sensitive matters with loved ones.

Gemini

For you, Gemini, Mercury retrograde initiates a wave of reconsideration in your friendships and social circles. In Aries, expect potential conflicts or misunderstandings; old tensions may resurface. This is a prime opportunity to reflect on your connections and determine which ones are worth keeping. As the retrograde enters Pisces, your focus shifts to deeper emotional bonds. Rekindling lost friendships or addressing communication breakdowns can pave the way for healing and growth. Approach conversations with empathetic listening and openness.

Cancer

Cancer, this retrograde could shake up your professional life. In Aries, you might experience unexpected challenges at work or begin revisiting past projects. Remember to communicate clearly to avoid confusion with colleagues. As Mercury moves into Pisces, your focus turns toward your home and family. You may reevaluate your work-life balance, uncovering hidden emotions in family dynamics. Use this time to set more explicit boundaries and express your feelings to create a harmonious environment.

Leo

As Mercury retrogrades through your communication and higher-learning sectors, it may disrupt your exchanges and plans, Leo. In Aries, encounters can feel heated or confrontational; be patient when expressing your ideas. Once in Pisces, your focus will shift to expanding your horizons—travel, learning, and adventurous pursuits. Miscommunications may arise when making travel plans, so double-check details to avoid mishaps. This is a good time to reassess your goals and academic aspirations; stay open to new experiences that deepen your understanding of the world.

Virgo

Virgo, this retrograde invites reflection on your financial situation and shared resources. In Aries, misunderstandings may be related to money matters or debates regarding financial responsibilities. Assessing your spending patterns is crucial during this time. Once Mercury moves into Pisces, the focus shifts to your emotional well-being. You might find yourself reassessing how past experiences influence your current financial behaviors. Use this phase for healing and understanding; clarity will lead to more beneficial relationships with money.

Libra

Relationships take center stage during this Mercury retrograde, Libra. Expect a mix of both tension and resolution. In Aries, be aware of potential conflicts with partners or friends; misunderstandings may arise from different viewpoints. It’s an ideal time to reassess your romantic dynamics and set boundaries. Feelings deepen as Mercury transitions into Pisces, and old relationship patterns may resurface. This is your opportunity to express emotions openly and discuss unmet needs. Embrace empathy to navigate this emotional terrain with grace.

Scorpio

Scorpio, as Mercury retrogrades through your health and daily routine sectors, you may face challenges regarding communication about your well-being. In Aries, disruptions in work or daily tasks can lead to stress. This is a chance to reassess your routines and identify any unhealthy patterns. When Mercury moves into Pisces, consider how emotional factors influence your health. Don’t go into your intuition; allow introspection to guide lifestyle adjustments. Remember to communicate your needs clearly to avoid backlash during this reflective phase.

Sagittarius

For you, Sagittarius, creative expression is under the Mercury retrograde spotlight. Old projects may be revived in Aries, but creative blocks could make you feel stuck or frustrated. Reflecting on your artistic intentions during this time can be revealing. When Mercury moves into Pisces, your focus shifts to fun, romance, and self-expression. Revisit past relationships or friendships that fuel your creativity. Embrace this reflective period to clarify your artistic direction. Take your time with decision-making and trust your instincts.

Capricorn

Capricorn, the focus of this retrograde lies in your home and family life. In Aries, be prepared for potential misunderstandings with family members that could require realignment. Use this opportunity to reassess your emotional dynamics and evaluate your living situation. As Mercury shifts into Pisces, your attention turns toward emotional healing and nurturing relationships. This is an ideal time to clarify boundaries and express your needs to create a more harmonious home environment.

Aquarius

As this Mercury retrograde unfolds, Aquarius, expect communication challenges to surface in your immediate environment. In Aries, misunderstandings could arise during conversations with siblings or neighbors; double-check your texts and e-mails. Once Mercury moves into Pisces, your focus will shift to emotional wellness and assessing your inner dialogues. Allow the retrograde to guide you toward exploring deeper truths. Use this reflective time to clarify your priorities and communicate authentically with those around you.

Pisces

For Pisces, this Mercury retrograde impacts your identity and self-expression. In Aries, you may grapple with identity crises or feel misunderstood. It’s vital to communicate clearly about your needs and desires. As Mercury transitions into your own sign, your emotional world intensifies. This offers a unique opportunity for self-reflection—uncovering layers of your persona that require healing. Engage in practices that nourish your soul, and don’t shy away from expressing your feelings to those you trust.