Let’s do a little pulse check. How much dust is left to settle? By now, the Scorpio full moon has done its job and the next question is “Well, now what?” Now we’re back in the building phase. Spring has sprung, and there’s currently space to consider how we want to build and tend our garden. On May 16, the Taurus new moon, our monthly manifestation checkpoint, comes to town. In more practical terms, it’s game plan time. Taurus operates in the material, creating an intricate root system for us to grow a nourishing life. This new moon offers an opportunity to start from scratch, sketching out your dream life and tilling the field so growth can happen.

New moons are our monthly new beginning. And every spring is a reminder that the cold winter is a gift that clears out space for us to build again. The old year fades away to reveal a new, brighter, potentially even stronger harvest (especially if you learned from what did and didn’t work last year, then made the necessary changes). It might feel like your life is imploding or has imploded. In which area of your life does it feel this way, and what are you being called to do about it? Consider this new moon as an opportunity to start from square one, reestablishing the foundation upon which you want to build your life.

Get creative, and think big. What would make you the happiest, most comfortable, and what would it take to create that kind of lasting security? Do you need a raised garden bed? Perhaps you require a little companion planting to help along the new growth. Venus-ruled Taurus new moons give us the chance to put what matters most back into the forefront of our decision-making. You don’t have to limit yourself to growing only what you know has worked in the past; this new moon wants you to explore. Just make sure you can give the whole garden the same amount of love and attention.

Once you’ve accepted that a fresh start is what you need, it’s time to do the prep work. I know, it’s the worst part, actually—but it’s necessary. Tilling the field, although tedious, is what allows the earth beneath you to aerate, promoting growth. Going in with practical plans and all the tools laid out will help you make sure that you aren’t kicking yourself down the line. Hard work and patience are necessary. Taurus is the bull—generally slow-moving, intentional, and not easily pushed around. You will thank yourself later if you commit to the long game.

Ultimately, the Taurus new moon is a fresh, open field for you to build whatever you want upon it. Aries season and the Scorpio full moon may have scorched your life in more places than one, but the Taurus new moon brings you back to what matters the most. Before you go full steam ahead with manifestations or money rituals (don’t be surprised if you feel a strain on your wallet around this time), make sure you are asking only for what you need. Taurus can get a bit indulgent at times, so keep it simple and start with the basics before adding flashy accoutrements. Whether it’s a new job, new relationship, or new sense of self you’ve found, remember that Taurus works in the material world. Think about what resources are at your disposal, and how you can use them.

For extra astro guidance, read for your rising sign below! These are sign specific reflections to help you look a little deeper at your current situation and help you navigate the next phase of life coming after this beautiful Taurus new moon.

Aries

If you’ve been feeling like your life is a little shaky lately, don’t fret—the Taurus new moon sets the groundwork for you to stabilize yourself. The focus should be on resources and values: what you have, what matters to you, and what you need to feel secure. This could look like exploring new jobs, creating a new budget, or simply listing out your nonnegotiables to remind you of your priorities.

Taurus

Taurus, consider this new moon your cosmic birthday! This lunation brings you back to who you are, and ushers in a new lease on life. Even if you don’t feel it, you’ve probably changed a great deal over the past year. Your ideals, your sense of self, your style… so much has shifted! Now is the time to allow all those changes to take a physical form. Spend some time reflecting on how the inner self can be expressed externally. It will help you make this next year a magical one.

Gemini

The Taurus new moon is a rebirth for you, Gemini. This lunation helps stabilize all of the ethereal and untouchable energies that are constantly swirling around you. You might find yourself wanting to slow down and spend more time meditating or taking long walks in nature to help any anxiety settle. What this new moon really wants is for you to commit to a spiritual and creative practice. Find joy in moving slower from time to time.

Cancer

Your community will be the thing to ground you going forward. That said, you might have to make the effort to find a new, wider network to act as your support system. Perhaps this is a good time to join a creative community, or even start volunteering around town. This lunation is reminding you of strength that comes in numbers. What do you need from others, and what can you provide them in return? Let this new moon be your chance to fully immerse yourself in the beauty of collectivism.

Leo

Get ready to start planting the seeds of your legacy, and even exploring a new career path or two. The Taurus new moon is a perfect opportunity for you to check in with yourself and where you are heading. If you realize that there is no more upward mobility, or even that you feel like your current status is a bit rockier than you’d like, use that as a sign to explore something new. The key is not jumping into anything that can’t grow—so make sure whatever you invite in has the longevity to nourish you.

Virgo

Under this new moon, you can expect to start a new journey. Whether that be philosophical, educational, or even a media-related passion project, now is the time to push yourself out of your comfort zone. Still, you’ve got to ask yourself what you are willing to work with for a while. You are starting a long but rewarding journey, so be prepared to commit to something that you are really passionate about. Go big, but be patient with yourself and stay consistent as you progress.

Libra

The Taurus new moon is setting you up for a long and successful future, filled with the support of others. Under this new moon, you’ll feel a push to change the way you share with others. Whether we’re talking about your emotions, finances, or anything else, the Taurus energy here wants you to find common connections that create a safe space for all parties involved. There might even be some good news coming from an outside source that helps you feel like you have a trusted security net in someone other than yourself.

Scorpio

The Taurus new moon is a perfect time for you to find grounding and stable relationships. Whether you need a complete refresh of people in your life, or a moment to touch base and re-establish boundaries, focus on what is needed between you and other parties in order for your connections to feel more secure and less stressful. Be willing to find common ground, however, and make sure that neither you nor others are being forced to compromise on their values in order to get there.

Sagittarius

A slow and steady routine is exactly what this new moon has in store for you. I know, it seems a bit counterintuitive to tell a free spirit like yourself to slow down. However, this could simply look like being more intentional on all your side quests and journeys. No one is telling you to not say yes to a last-minute date, or a night out with the girls, but when you are on an adventure, appreciate the present moment. This Taurus new moon will be great for helping you stay grounded in the now.

Capricorn

Although you are considered to be on the more rational side of the zodiac spectrum, there is a whimsical little creativity in all of us. The Taurus new moon is here to remind you of yours, and how stepping out of logic and into imagination can help build a stable life. It is just another one of the instruments in your toolbox, whether you’re decompressing or self-expressing. What brings you the most joy, and what would you need to do to make that a more consistent part of your life?

Aquarius

This is another significant lunation for you (two in a month!) but the good news is that it is more refreshing than anything. You will probably feel a desire to introspect and spend more time alone, which is good because the Taurus new moon wants you to establish a strong and consistent relationship with your emotions. What would it take for you to build a “sanctuary” of sorts, so when you need to step away from the chaos of the world you are able to find peace of mind in a physical space that helps you process what is weighing on your heart?

Pisces

As a Pisces, it is easy for you to be fluid and imaginative, letting your mind run wild and free. But even the most chaotic rapids are still contained by earth on either side. The universe is here to wake you up to the power of simplicity. This Taurus new moon wants you to start looking at things a bit differently, by isolating all the elements to make them more digestible. Don’t try and juggle everything all at once—take the time to understand everything one by one and then you’ll be able to find peace of mind.