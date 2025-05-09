On May 12, around 12:55 PM ET, we’ll experience a gorgeous full moon in Scorpio. Scorpio energy might be a bit intimating to some—because not everyone is able to appreciate the fierce intensity of Scorpionic emotions. Keep in mind that the full and new moons are deeply intertwined, keeping us in a constant cycle of release and renewal. The new moon initiates new beginnings: as the moon gets larger in the night sky, you might feel your cup filling. The energy of the new moon brings more and more—until we reach a point where we need to pour the cup out to make space for something new.

During full moons, there are often cosmic realizations. Our emotions are heightened, like there is a giant spotlight focusing on what we feel, what we need, and what might be agitating us. These realizations may feel intense, but they also bring the necessary awareness to understand what is and isn’t working in your life. During a full moon, you might realize that there are things in your life you don’t need anymore; the full moon is also permission to let go and release.

This is a great time for cleansing. It’s always good to cleanse your energy regularly—and the full moon is, astrologically speaking, the best time to do so. The aforementioned release and realizations must to be accompanied by an action to allow the energy shift to work.

You can say “I’m ready to let go” all you want, but unless you actually put the unnecessary baggage out on the street on trash day, you’re still holding on. Deep clean your space, open your windows, light some incense and get serious about letting go of what no longer serves you.

All of this will help make space to invite something new in. Though these new additions shouldn’t happen overnight, as you begin to strip away more you’ll realize that you have space in your cup once again to fill it with what you need.

Under the influence of Scorpio, this full moon will be intense. Scorpio embodies the essence of rebirth, like a phoenix rising from the ashes. The Scorpio moon encourages deep transformation, allowing for us to dive into our emotions to understand what is hiding beneath the surface. Scorpio energy tends to be incredibly secretive, so though emotions will be running high you may feel like keeping everything tucked away as to not overwhelm your loved ones. It’s important, though, to let go of fear, because fear holds us back from being vulnerable.

The tea with a Scorpio moon is that you cannot half-ass anything. You have to go full throttle into the energy and emotions that come through. Scorpio is the sign of passion and mastery, so don’t hesitate. This moon demands embracing will power and courage to take action and make change. However, Scorpio thrives in crisis; they love being able to problem-solve on the fly. But be aware of creating unnecessary problems because of the urgency to transform.

The depth of this full moon goes further than you’d expect, thanks to aspects from other planets. With the sun conjunct Uranus, we are reminded that change is scary but necessary. Just embrace it! Be rebellious, try something new, and go against the grain. With the moon trine Saturn and the north node, the change is karmic. We are breaking cycles that we are holding onto for the sake of someone else. Scorpio is the sign of shared values, so you might have inherited something you don’t need, but you’re holding onto.

The Scorpio full moon lights up your eighth house of shared resources and transformation. It’s time to release financial or emotional burdens you’ve been carrying. The Sun-Uranus conjunction in your second house urges you to revolutionize your approach to personal values. Ask yourself: What are you holding onto out of obligation rather than desire? The moon’s trine to Saturn supports releasing inherited patterns around money and intimacy, setting you on a more authentic path.

This full moon has huge healing potential, so embrace the energy detailed below for your zodiac signs. Wishing you all the best, and happy full moon!

Aries

Aries, this intense Scorpio full moon is lighting up your eighth house of shared resources. Your cup is overflowing with financial and emotional baggage—time to pour some out! With Sun-Uranus shaking up your second house, you’re being called to rebel against old money patterns. What financial burdens are you carrying that aren’t even yours? The moon’s trine to Saturn means this isn’t just a spring cleaning—it’s karmic release. Remember, Scorpio energy demands you go all in on this transformation!

Taurus

This full moon is illuminating your relationship house, Taurus—and those feelings you’ve been tucking away? They’re demanding some attention. With Sun-Uranus in your sign, you’re feeling an electric urge to break free from others’ expectations. The moon’s trine to Saturn shows these relationship revelations are part of your soul’s path. What relationship dynamics are you perpetuating because someone else taught you that’s how things should be”? This is your permission slip to rewrite those scripts!

Gemini

Listen up, Gemini! This Scorpio moon activates your sixth house of daily routines. Those energy-draining habits need to get the chop. Break free from the habits that keep you energetically bland. Sun-Uranus in your twelfth house is sending intuitive hints—pay attention. The practical changes you make now are building your future foundation. What patterns are you maintaining just because “that’s how it’s always been done”? The full moon demands commitment to transforming your everyday life. Start small and build your way up if a radical 180º feels like too much.

Cancer

Cancer, this full moon lights up your fifth house of creativity and passion. Your cup overflows with the things that bring you joy, inspiring you to reconnect with everything that leaves you with a smile and joy in your heart. Sun-Uranus in your eleventh house is shifting your social connections—embrace that rebellious streak! The moon’s trine to Saturn connects these creative breakthroughs to your long-term path. This is a fabulous time to get back into old hobbies or creative projects. What creative patterns are you holding onto that someone else may have passed down to you? Don’t limit your self-expression because of what someone else may think of you; you deserve to shine as much as you help others.

Leo

This Scorpio moon illuminates your fourth house, Leo, spotlighting home and emotional foundations. Those deep feelings about where you belong? They’re bubbling up now! Your emotional cup is full—make space for what truly nurtures you. With Sun-Uranus shaking up your career house, unexpected professional shifts support this inner work. What family patterns are you carrying that aren’t even yours? This full moon is your cosmic permission to break those cycles.

Virgo

Virgo, this moon activates your third house of communication. Your mental energy is swirling with truths you’ve been keeping hidden. The mind is sharper and more aware right now, so keep track of what ideas or conversations you are having. You’ll learn some information to help you move forward with a fresh perspective. Sun-Uranus in your ninth house is breaking your mind free from old thinking patterns. The trine to Saturn connects this mental clearing to your soul’s evolution. What communication styles have you inherited that silence your authentic voice? Clean out those mental cobwebs, and share your story!

Libra

This full moon illuminates your second house, Libra—time to get honest about what you truly value. The cups that hold your possessions, as well as your sense of self-worth, are likely overflowing right now. But are the right influences flowing in and out? Sun-Uranus in your eighth house brings unexpected revelations around shared resources—embrace these changes. What money beliefs are you holding onto because someone else handed them to you? This is your permission to break those inherited patterns. Scorpio doesn’t do surface-level change, so you have to dive deep.

Scorpio

Scorpio, this full moon is in your sign, so you’re feeling this more intensely than anyone else. This is your annual emotional reset, and you’re likely brimming with feelings about who you are. If you look in the mirror and feel disconnected from the person looking back at you, this is your time to start letting old images fade away and presenting yourself in a way that aligns the internal and external. Sun-Uranus in your seventh house is bringing unexpected relationship shifts. What aspects of your identity are you maintaining just to please others? This is your phoenix moment—burn up what’s no longer serving you and rise from those ashes!

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this moon illuminates your twelfth house of the unconscious. Your subconscious, dreams, and intuition are lit up, giving you plenty of ah-ha, déjà vu-type moments. Let yourself feel all the magic surrounding you, even if the unknown scares you. Sun-Uranus in your sixth house is bringing unexpected changes to daily routines. What unconscious patterns are you perpetuating that you inherited from someone else? This full moon is your permission to slip out of those spiritual chains. The energy of this full moon could feel like a tsunami of emotions, but don’t stray away from allowing the waves to cleanse you.

Capricorn

This moon lights up your eleventh house, Capricorn. Your social world is moving and grooving, so it’s time to let go of connections that no longer align with who you’re becoming. Sun-Uranus in your fifth house brings unexpected creative developments. It’s easy to stay in our comfort zones, but that also keeps us on a plateau. What group involvements are you maintaining out of obligation rather than genuine connection? This full moon demands you go all in on transforming your social world and finding your true tribe!

Aquarius

Aquarius, this full moon illuminates your career house. Your professional world, reputation, and ambitions are evolving. Now is the time to release work identities that don’t feel authentic! Sun-Uranus in your fourth house brings unexpected emotional breakthroughs. What professional ambitions are you pursuing just because someone else expected them of you? Perhaps you’re still holding onto what your family wishes for you? You don’t have to do that anymore if you don’t want to. Scorpio energy demands complete commitment to transforming your life direction, so make sure you commit.

Pisces

This moon activates your ninth house, Pisces, illuminating what you genuinely believe versus what you’ve been taught. Personal philosophies, travel, adventure, and expansive revelations are key for embracing this new chapter on the horizon. Sun-Uranus in your third house brings radical new ideas; lean into these mental breakthroughs. When others zig, you should zag. Don’t be afraid to question the status quo. What belief systems are you following just because that’s what was expected of you? Don’t be afraid of the intensity—dive deep into transforming your worldview and charting your path of wisdom.