May Horoscope: The 4 Signs Plunging Headfirst Into a Month of Change

They say April showers bring May flowers—at the very least, this month, we can look forward to clear, blue skies ahead. After some pretty chaotic astrology this year so far, we are given a moment of reprieve to find our footing. The main lesson of this month is finding a stable ground upon which to grow. That’ll require you to let go of the past, making sure that you aren’t carrying anything from a previous iteration of your journey, which might be collecting dust or creating more cracks in your foundation. That said, with an incoming Pluto retrograde and full moons at the beginning and the end of the month, we have no choice but to move forward to the open horizon beyond.

On May 1, the Scorpio full moon kicks off the month. The first of two full moons brings lessons of facing fears and committing 100 percent. It also gives us another chance to address what’s been bubbling beneath the surface, and to welcome a fresh start. Awareness is just one facet of any full moon, and acceptance that change must occur is really when the magic happens.

On May 3, Mercury moves into Taurus. Life will feel a bit slower and sweeter with the planet of communication, mental energy, and tools moving into the fixed earth sign. Everything will feel less reactive and personal; this is one of those transits that really brings peace of mind. That said, the bull is stubborn, so know which discussions are worth getting into—and when you just have to chalk it up to a difference in opinions.

On May 6, Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius. Before you panic over the R word, it’s good to note that Pluto stations retrograde for about half the year. So between now and October 16, we are revisiting the social changes, technological advancements, and humanitarian efforts we’ve been making on a personal and collective level since 2023. What do we need to put some more R&D into, and what fads can we let die out?

On May 16, the Taurus new moon graces the stage. This is the mid month check-in, to make sure you are ready to start doing the work. This new moon is like a freshly tilled garden, ready for you to plant whatever you want. The key is a willingness to make consistent check-ups, and a patience to allow whatever you are planting to grow on its schedule. The energy is primed and ready for greatness, but are you able to allow everything to unfold naturally?

On May 17, Mercury moves into Gemini. After a quick stint in Taurus, our well-rested minds are ready to get back to weird, witty, and whimsical energy. Mercury is at home in Gemini, so these next few weeks are a period of time to get curious and say yes to exploring new ideas, people, and ways to move through the world. Grab a good book, go on dates, or spend some more intentional time refining a new skill!

On May 18, Mars moves into Taurus. This is the transit that coined the phrase “slow and steady wins the race.” Mars motivates, inspires, and moves us forward. Taurus doesn’t want to be rushed. These next two months are the peak season to enjoy moving more intentionally and putting your whole self into creative projects and the things you value the most. Take a load off and don’t rush things if you don’t have to! The hard work will pay off.

On May 19, Venus moves into Cancer. The planet of love, creativity, and values softens up life in the homebody water sign. You might want to spend more time tidying up around the house, hosting intimate dinner parties, and putting your emotions into your creative outlets. Safety is key with this transit! So create the spaces that make you feel safe and the rest will flow naturally.

On May 21, it’s officially Gemini season. The next month is all about duality. This is your chance to start exploring the multiple sides to your complex personality with more freedom. Is there a budding artist waiting to emerge? Perhaps you want to dabble in your dominant side. Whatever it is, Gemini season is a perfect time to say yes to whatever piques your curious spirit.

And on May 31, the Sagittarius full moon closes out the month. As we start and end with full moons, we are reminded of the importance of letting go to allow for new experiences. Sagittarius full moons give us wisdom and perspective. While full moons can be emotionally tense, there is a silver lining to every storm—and this cosmic event will help us see it more clearly.

For extra astro guidance, read for your rising sign below! These are sign-specific reflections to help you look a little deeper at your current situation and help you navigate this next month. Happy May, and enjoy the clean slate coming your way.

Aries

The focus for May is getting your priorities in order. What matters the most to you, and what is getting in the way of making those things part of your regular practice? You’ll notice throughout this month a focus on the material world (namely, finances), plus a moment of realization that you might need to broaden your horizons. This could be a good time to start exploring a new skill or trade to help you become more of an expert in your field.

Taurus

Your month is about self-preservation. That’s not to say you’re currently fighting for your life, but if you are, don’t worry—things are looking up. All month long, you are taking center stage, homing in on who you are, what motivates you, and how you wish to express yourself. Spend this month exploring new ways to honor your truth and establishing new ways to commit to what you hold most valuable. By the end of the month, you should feel a renewed sense of self, and a desire to make inner changes as they take a material form.

Gemini

May is a month of renewal for you, Gemini. The next four weeks will slowly build up to your season—but before you can get there, you’ll need to slow down and reflect on the past year you’ve lived through. How have you changed? Are you still holding onto anything just for the sake of it? By the end of the month, you’ll notice your energy pick back up, as if the universe is saying “go for it!” So what’s holding you back? Do whatever allows you to honor yourself.

Cancer

May ushers in the beginning of big transitions for you, Cancer. There are two powerful full moons, and as the lunar diva of the zodiac, you’ll be feeling the effects all month. This is your chance to accept change, and let go of anything holding you back from making your passions a regular part of your routine. You might notice that, as the month progresses, your long-term goals are shifting. Start exploring what your next chapter will look like. Don’t get stuck in anything just because it’s all you’ve known.

Leo

Leo, May is going to restore your inner world so you can make the most of your time spent outside. You’ll have a few moments of intense self-reflection to help you realign on your path. Where are you going and what is the legacy you wish to build right now? You’ll notice towards the end of the month that your willingness to accept support from others is increasing, so use that as your sign to lean onto your community to help propel you forward.

Virgo

May is the best time for you to take a leap of faith. If there’s anything you’ve been mulling over or continually telling yourself you’re going to start—now is the time to do so. Especially if it’s something you could see yourself doing for the rest of your life. Rather than sitting around waiting for the perfect moment to strike, use this time as a reminder that the journey will have its twists and turns. There’s no point in waiting. Go for it and trust in yourself to maneuver things as they unfold.

Libra

May is a fabulous time for rebirth—shedding your winter coat and truly stepping into some fresh spring attire. You’ll notice that the first half of the month feels incredibly introspective, as if you are becoming increasingly aware of what is holding you back. The good news is, as the month progresses, you’ll feel lighter and lighter. Get ready, because your time to take a leap of faith is coming.

Scorpio

Relationships are the name of the game all month. We’re not just talking about the warm and fuzzy ones—we mean all of the people with whom you interact, from your professional acquaintances to those who know which secrets you’re taking to the grave. Your mission over the next four weeks is to make sure you are surrounding yourself with the right people. Look toward connections that will allow you to grow into the person you wish to become, and which will support you on that journey.

Sagittarius

The month of May is going to whip you into shape, and if the general feral vibes don’t get you, the people around you will. Your mission is to focus on working with intention, and not letting someone else’s MO steer you off track. What is the routine you need to build for yourself to keep you on a consistent path toward your goals? And who can help support and keep you accountable in that journey? These answers and more are coming all month long!

Capricorn

During May, you’ll have to do your least favorite thing… have fun! All jokes aside, this is a time to work hard and play hard. The first part of the month will push you to play and prioritize your passions. The second half of the month is when you’ll start to blend joy into your routine. You’ll have to find a willingness to switch up any rigidity that may prevent you from embracing the delicate work-life balance.

Aquarius

Is there a way to have fun with family this month? Perhaps your inner world and sanctuary need a shot of whimsy. May is urging you to find a balance between wants and needs—home in on what restores your energy, emotionally and creatively speaking. You have full permission to prioritize yourself, but make sure you aren’t stomping on someone else’s pleasure just for the sake of it. What will help you feel safe enough to play right now?

Pisces

This is the month of getting it—whatever it is—off your chest. May is giving strength to your voice, helping you push forward and establish more clear boundaries and expectations with those around you. Although it may ruffle some feathers, it’s important to stand ten toes down on what you need, and what you aren’t getting. So ruminate on how you can share what you’ve been going through, and prepare to start opening up about the changes you want to see.