Another month has come and gone, and we are now more than halfway through the astrological year. (Libra season marks the halfway point of the astrology calendar, since the sun has officially moved through six of the twelve zodiac signs.) The shift into Libra season means that we are in the reflective stage of this yearly cycle. Don’t worry, though—if you have big plans to tackle passion projects, fight for a raise at work, or start a new relationship, there are still a bunch of cosmic blessings heading your way. Before you sink your teeth into all that, use the start of a new month to reflect on how much you have grown and accomplished since the beginning of Aries season in March. How have these past six months influenced you to make new decisions, follow specific pathways, and close the book on various stories in your life?

October kicks off with a big eclipse in Libra on October 2. Eclipse season is always full of necessary chaos, but chaos nonetheless. Thankfully, this solar eclipse at 10° Libra at the start of the month creates an opportunity to understand the whirlwind with a more level head. Solar eclipses are intense new moons, and with the sun and moon coming together in Libra, we are looking at how to create more balance in our lives. What changes should we implement into our relationships? In what ways do we need to soothe our stress with silliness? Can we spend extra time assessing which one of our many plans for change is the one that serves our long-term goals best? A more in-depth look at this eclipse is coming to wmagazine.com—but know that the central theme here will be re-introducing experiences that keep the scales from tipping out of favor.

Early in the month, some of the slower-moving divas in our galaxy start swinging up their positions in the sky. On October 9, Jupiter will retrograde at 21° Gemini until February 4. During Jupiter retrograde, you might feel like your progress is slowing down a bit. It’s not that the universe is putting obstacles in our way, but rather, the astrological energies encourage us to take a step back and evaluate our progress. With the influence of Gemini, consider asking more questions. There are no “dumb” or “wrong” queries—and although it might feel embarrassing not to know everything, we must challenge ourselves to expand our perspectives and understandings of the areas where we’re less familiar.

Additionally, on October 11, Pluto will station directly at 29° Capricorn. This shift will be the last time Pluto will be in Capricorn in our lifetimes (unless we magically find a way to live for over 300 years), so we are closing the chapter on the past 15 years of transformation for good! Now that Pluto has completed its retrograde, this is an ideal moment to take action toward the profound inner transformations unfolding in your life. How can you let your deepest truths and the experiences buried in your subconscious steer the changes you wish to manifest in your daily life? Specifically, reflect on what was stirring in your life between May and now—when Pluto was stationing retrograde.

Toward the middle of the month, we round out the significant shifts. Mercury moves into Scorpio on October 13, Venus moves into Sagittarius on October 17, and we have an Aries full moon on the same day Venus moves. Mercury shifting into Scorpio will make the tone of our conversations more intense and filled with passion. During the first half of the month, Mercury is in Libra, allowing us to be fair and open-minded. But the second half of the month stops giving second chances and reduces our tolerance for bullshit. No worries, that doesn’t mean everything will turn sour—make sure you internalize the lessons from Mercury being in Libra and apply them to Mercury in Scorpio. Mercury in Libra teaches us to be fair and understanding. When Mercury in Scorpio comes around, we can practice what we preach and lead with transparency to dispel any question marks after connecting with ourselves and others.

Venus in Sagittarius brings the heat, literally. You might feel a bit more erratic than usual, because Sagittarian energy is inquisitive and experimental—precisely why this transit permits you to say, “Why not?” Expanding what brings you joy is the theme of Venus’s dance through the sign of the archer. Where is your heart leading you, even if it seems obscure or different from what you might generally pursue? Why are you limiting yourself from trying new things or spending time with various people? Use this time as an adventure to free yourself from the judgment of what is different and from the confines of sameness.

The month’s significant movements close with a Full Moon in Aries. This full moon is not an eclipse, so before you start dialing your therapist for an emergency session on October 17, remember that the moon has calmed down by that point… as much as a full moon in Aries can be calm. The Aries full moon will help strip away fear, anxiety, and expectations placed on us by other people. It’ll remind us of who we are at our core. Aries is the sign of the ram, charging forward to make opportunities, a sign that deeply values its sense of self. This full moon brings that awareness back to ourselves and less so the world around us. You’re going to want to ask yourself: is this decision the right one for me, or am I doing this because someone else laid out this path?

As always, read your rising sign to get the most accurate horoscope for October. The overall themes of this month are to lead with what you expect, rebalance yourself by prioritizing what you need while respecting that someone else might need something else, and don’t be afraid to try something new.

Aries

October starts with a solar eclipse in your seventh house of relationships, dear Aries—and you’ll feel the effects from the start. October is a pivotal time for partnership matters, and you’ll want to examine the balance within your one-on-one connections. Are you giving too much or not enough? With Jupiter retrograde in your third house of communication, the month also emphasizes slowing down and rethinking how you express yourself. Ask the difficult questions, Aries, and don’t avoid the conversations you’ve been ducking. Mercury in Scorpio in your eighth house on October 13 could bring intense discussions about shared resources, intimacy, or trust. The full moon in your sign on October 17 is your reset button—get ready to strip away any doubts or anxieties. Step into your power with confidence!

Taurus

October brings a fresh start to your daily routines and health habits as the solar eclipse lights up your sixth house of work and wellness. If life has felt out of balance, this eclipse will push you to reassess your time and energy management. Are you putting yourself first, or is work taking up too much space? With Jupiter retrograding in your second house of finances, it’s time to reevaluate your spending and saving habits. Reflect on how you can create more abundance by managing your resources wisely. Venus moves into your eighth house of profound transformation and shared assets on October 17, heightening your need for closeness and trust with others. The Aries full moon encourages you to release old fears or self-limiting beliefs holding you back in private. You’re ready to step into a more empowered and secure version of yourself.

Gemini

October’s solar eclipse energizes your fifth house of creativity, love, and joy, Gemini, signaling a time of renewal in these areas. This eclipse may bring new opportunities if you’ve been craving more fun or romantic excitement. It’s a time to realign with what makes your heart sing. However, don’t rush into anything with Jupiter going retrograde in your sign on October 9. Slow down, ask the right questions, and explore all the angles before jumping in. Mercury in Scorpio sharpens your focus on health, wellness, and work-life balance later in the month. Pay attention to the small details, which will significantly affect your long-term success. The full moon in Aries in your eleventh house asks you to reconnect with your hopes and dreams for the future. Are you surrounding yourself with the right people to make your visions a reality?

Cancer

With the solar eclipse illuminating your fourth house of home and family, October begins on a reflective note for you, Cancer. This eclipse may bring changes in your living situation or within family dynamics. It’s a powerful moment to consider what makes you feel secure and rooted. Jupiter retrograding in your twelfth house of spirituality encourages you to retreat a little and reconnect with your inner world. Take this time to slow down, rest, and process any emotional baggage you’ve been carrying. Mercury entering Scorpio on October 13 will activate your fifth house of creativity and romance, asking you to dig deep into your passions and express yourself more freely. The full moon in Aries shines in your tenth house of career, pushing you to evaluate whether your professional path aligns with your authentic self. It’s time to let go of what no longer serves your ambitions.

Leo

October’s solar eclipse sparks new beginnings in your third house of communication and learning, Leo. If you’ve been contemplating how to express yourself better or broaden your knowledge, this is your moment to take a leap of faith. Expect pivotal conversations that could change your perspectives on essential matters. Jupiter retrograde in your eleventh house of friendships and future goals asks you to reassess your connections—are your current social circles helping you grow? Mercury in Scorpio will shift your focus to home life, and you may feel more inclined to dive into private, intimate discussions with family members. Venus in Sagittarius on October 17 will light up your fifth house, bringing a surge of playful energy and joy. The full moon in Aries encourages you to pursue your truth unapologetically, and find the freedom to explore new horizons.

Virgo

The October solar eclipse shines a light on your second house of finances and self-worth, Virgo, asking you to evaluate your relationship with money and material resources. If something feels off balance, this eclipse could bring about a new financial plan or unexpected changes in your income. With Jupiter retrograding in your tenth house of career, you’re encouraged to reflect on how your work aligns with your personal growth. Are you heading in the right direction? Mercury entering Scorpio on October 13 will push you to investigate further, especially in your close relationships and contracts. As Venus moves into Sagittarius later in the month, your fourth house of home will feel more dynamic—expect a burst of excitement or creative inspiration around your living space. The Aries full moon asks you to release fears around profound transformation, especially those tied to shared resources or intimate connections.

Libra

The solar eclipse in your sign on October 2 marks a significant turning point, Libra, as it energizes your first house of self and identity. The eclipse is like your personal New Year—a powerful time to reassess how you show up in the world. If something about your appearance, personal goals, or life direction has felt off, the eclipse will encourage you to make the necessary changes. With Jupiter retrograding in your ninth house of higher learning and belief systems, it’s time to reflect on your long-term aspirations. Are your current beliefs serving your growth? Mercury moving into Scorpio on October 13 brings intensity to your financial dealings, so be prepared for deep, transformative discussions around money. The full moon in Aries on October 17 will highlight your seventh house of relationships—asking you to consider whether your partnerships reflect your true desires.

Scorpio

October begins with a solar eclipse in your twelfth house of spirituality and closure, Scorpio, signaling a very reflective time. October is your opportunity to release old patterns, habits, or emotional baggage that no longer serves you. Jupiter retrograde in your eighth house asks you to slow down and reevaluate your shared resources and intimate connections—what needs to shift to feel more secure? Mercury moving into your sign on October 13 will give you the clarity and confidence to communicate your deepest desires. Venus in Sagittarius lights up your 2nd house of money and values later in the month, bringing new opportunities for financial growth and self-worth. The full moon in Aries will activate your sixth house, pushing you to focus on health and daily routines. It’s time to shed what’s no longer helping you thrive.

Sagittarius

October brings a solar eclipse in your eleventh house of friendships, communities, and future aspirations, Sagittarius—signaling a time to reexamine your social circles and long-term goals. Are you surrounding yourself with people who align with your vision for the future? With Jupiter retrograding in your seventh house of relationships, you should reflect on your one-on-one partnerships. How can you bring more balance into these connections? Mercury in Scorpio in your twelfth house mid month will encourage deep inner reflection, and you may find yourself uncovering hidden emotions or long-buried secrets. As Venus moves into your sign on October 17, expect a boost in confidence and charisma—this is a beautiful time to explore new romantic or creative opportunities. The full moon in Aries on October 17 activates your fifth house, reigniting your passion and creative drive.

Capricorn

October’s solar eclipse brings a fresh start in your tenth house of career and public reputation, Capricorn. The eclipse is a significant time for reassessing your professional path—are you on the right track, or is it time for a course correction? Jupiter retrograde in your sixth house of work and health encourages you to slow down and evaluate your daily routines. How can you create more balance between your work life and personal life? Mercury entering Scorpio on October 13 will push you to deepen your connections with friends and networks. Venus in Sagittarius later in the month asks you to reconnect with your spiritual side—perhaps through travel or exploring new philosophies. The full moon in Aries on October 17 will shine a light on your fourth house of home, encouraging you to let go of any emotional baggage tied to your family or living situation.

Aquarius

October kicks off with a solar eclipse in your ninth house of travel, education, and belief systems, Aquarius, urging you to broaden your horizons and step outside your comfort zone. Whether through physical travel, academic pursuits, or spiritual exploration, this is your moment to seek new experiences. Jupiter retrograde in your fifth house of creativity and romance asks you to slow down and reflect on how you express joy and passion. Mercury in Scorpio mid month will intensify your career discussions, pushing you to investigate deeper professional goals. Venus in Sagittarius on October 17 will highlight your eleventh house of friendships and future goals, inspiring you to expand your social circles and embrace new ideas. The full moon in Aries will activate your third house, encouraging you to let go of outdated thinking and communicate more authentically.

Pisces

October’s solar eclipse activates your eighth house of transformation, shared resources, and deep intimacy, Pisces. Like most eclipses, this is a powerful time to examine how you share your life—emotionally, financially, and spiritually—with others. Jupiter retrograde in your fourth house asks you to step back and reflect on your home life and emotional foundations. How can you create a more nurturing environment for yourself and your loved ones? Mercury in Scorpio will push you to explore profound conversations about your beliefs and worldviews, while Venus in Sagittarius will bring excitement to your career sector later in the month. The full moon in Aries on October 17 will light up your second house of money and values, encouraging you to release any financial anxieties and trust your ability to create abundance.