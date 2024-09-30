October 2024 Horoscope: The 6 Signs Attracting More Balanced Relationships

Eclipse season is always full of twists and turns. With another round on the horizon, we find ourselves amid a cosmic rock and a psychologically hard place. The intensity of eclipses comes from the connection to the lunar nodes—which represent destiny, karma, and spiritual cycles. In particular, solar eclipses, like the one in Libra on October 2, represent how we usher new chapters into the story of our lives. We have already gone through the heavier of the two eclipses on September 17, so you can breathe easily knowing that though there is turbulence, this celestial plane will land at your destination smoothly.

On October 2, the sun and moon meet at 10° of Libra, typically known as a new moon, but because of the connection to the lunar nodes, this new moon will shake things up, creating a necessary reset point. October 2 is a catalyst of sorts, pushing for you to embrace the lessons of Libra in areas of life that need more balance right now. Unexpected circumstances that feel like fate is knocking at your doorstep will help you correct your course, and will ensure you aren’t resting on your laurels, simply wading through life.

Although a sense of urgency and the desire to make quick decisions will be present, remember that when solar eclipses happen, the moon passes between the earth and the sun, temporarily blocking the sun’s light. Astrologically speaking, this means that our conscious vision of the changes we need to make will be ever so slightly skewed—so be wary of jumping right into the next journey without looking at the path ahead of you.

The Libra influence of this solar eclipse allows for fresh starts in relationships, business deals, legal matters, and creative projects. Libra wants us to find balance and harmony in everything we do. It is a cliché, but one of the easiest ways to do so is to ensure that as much as you work hard, you play equally hard. Whether that looks like creating boundaries with people in your life who take away from your time, saying no when you don’t want to do something, or simply devoting more time to what brings you joy, this solar eclipse is about making sure that you externally and internally receive the necessary give-and-take to be a well-functioning human being.

Libra is ruled by Venus, which is in Scorpio at the time of the solar eclipse. The influence of Scorpio adds a level of intensity to an ordinarily passive energy. Scorpio is the sign of devotion—never half-assing anything and always diving in 100 percent into their desires. We will be encouraged to do the same as the ruler of this eclipse, Venus, sits in a sign that refuses to compromise regarding matters of the heart. Thankfully, Venus will make strong aspects to Mars in Cancer and Saturn in Pisces, adding layers of intuition that will guide us toward making the right decisions for ourselves to help preserve our joy.

The sun and moon also make good aspects that will help along this theme of devotion. With Lilith in Libra making a close conjunction with the eclipse, we want to tap into the wild, untamed, and deeply feminine energy that exists within each of us. There will be an urge to reclaim our power and autonomy with this eclipse as we understand more how relationships might limit us or even how the shame of sharing 100 percent of who we are prevents us from flowing. Although Libra is typically not rebellious, the conjunction with Lilith gives this transit the spirit of a rebel with a cause. Additionally, with Mercury in Libra in close conjunction with the eclipse, we will have a clearer head. Mercury in Libra gives a dash of patience to ensure that we retain the essence of Libra: patience, kindness, and understanding that sometimes pausing for the right moment is better than leaping recklessly into the first opportunity we receive. Not to mention, the South Node (a point on the astrological chart that represents a person’s past life) sits just a few degrees away, helping to remind us of our past mistakes—so we don’t follow the same patterns that have hurt us in years gone by.

The solar eclipse allows us to ensure our relationships cater to us as much as we cater to them. We can tap into our more primal desires and make sure that we create shifts in our lives that allow for these desires to have a balanced give-and-take. Remember, Libra is still the sign of justice, fairness, and social equality. So, as much as we are going to want to prioritize harmonizing our lives, we have to make sure we allow others to do the same. This is where boundaries come into play! The Libra solar eclipse will create many necessary boundaries so we avoid stepping over each other to get what we want. Don’t feel bad about limiting how much you allow others into your life and how much you choose to spend your energy in otherss lives if those relationships aren’t as symbiotic as they once were.

Overall, the solar eclipse will be the lightbulb moment many of us need to help understand how our journey has gotten us to where we are today—and how we need to make changes to get back onto a path that will protect our peace. As always, read for your rising sign to get the most accurate interpretation of how this solar eclipse will impact you. Be patient, but plant the seeds you want to see grow over the next few months.

Aries

This solar eclipse in Libra shakes up your seventh house of relationships, Aries, urging you to reevaluate the balance between “me” and “we.” Have you been giving too much or not enough in your partnerships? Whether it’s romantic, professional, or close friendships, you’re being asked to reflect on the interchange in your connections. This eclipse may bring new beginnings, offering the chance to create healthier boundaries or attract more balanced relationships. With Venus in Scorpio influencing your eighth house, deep emotional or financial entanglements may arise, but this is your chance to reclaim power in intimate dynamics. Lean into the transformative energy, and don’t stop addressing unresolved tensions.

Taurus

Taurus, this solar eclipse hits your sixth house of work, health, and daily routines, signaling a reset in managing your time and energy. Are you overextending yourself, or have you neglected your well-being in favor of responsibilities? The solar eclipse is the moment to recalibrate. You may create new habits or routines that align with a balanced lifestyle. With Venus in your seventh house of partnerships, relationships with coworkers or collaborators may become more intense, but also more meaningful. Establishing boundaries is key now—both in terms of your wellness and in how much you give to others. Seek harmony in your day-to-day life without sacrificing your health or peace of mind.

Gemini

This Libra solar eclipse lights up your fifth house of creativity, joy, and romance, Gemini! It’s time to reconnect with what truly pleases you. Are you expressing your creative talents or following your heart? This eclipse may inspire you to take a bold step toward a new passion project or romance that aligns with your true desires. With Venus in Scorpio influencing your sixth house of daily routines, it’s essential to bring devotion and focus to these endeavors. Consider how you can create a routine that supports both work and play. Tap into your inner artist or lover, and don’t be afraid to pursue what genuinely lights you up—even if it’s outside your usual comfort zone.

Cancer

Cancer, this solar eclipse in Libra energizes your fourth house of home, family, and roots, asking you to evaluate where you find your sense of belonging. Have the dynamics at home been balanced, or is it time to reset some family boundaries? This eclipse may raise issues related to your living situation, family relationships, or emotional foundation. It’s a time for building stronger, healthier ties or perhaps moving toward a home life that feels more nurturing and supportive. With Venus in Scorpio influencing your fifth house of joy and pleasure, don’t forget to make space for fun amid your responsibilities. The balance between private life and creative self-expression is crucial now.

Leo

This solar eclipse in Libra lands in your third house of communication, learning, and your immediate environment, Leo. It’s a decisive moment to reassess how you interact with others and share your ideas. Have you been speaking your truth or holding back for fear of conflict? This eclipse encourages you to balance assertiveness and diplomacy in your communication. It may also inspire new learning opportunities or changes in your neighborhood or social circles. With Venus in Scorpio lighting up your fourth house, home life and emotional bonds become a focus. Use this time to create a harmonious home environment while also engaging in honest conversations that will strengthen your relationships.

Virgo

Virgo, this solar eclipse in Libra activates your second house of money, values, and self-worth. It’s time to reset your financial priorities and reassess what you value most in life. Are you putting your resources where they matter, or are you out of balance with spending, saving, or giving? This eclipse could shift how you earn, manage, or invest money, pushing you toward a more equitable relationship with your finances. With Venus in Scorpio in your third house, communication around money and resources may intensify, but it’s a great time to have deeper discussions about shared values. Find harmony in what you need to feel materially and emotionally secure.

Libra

This solar eclipse in your sign is a major turning point, Libra, as it lights up your first house of self and identity. The solar eclipse is your cosmic reset—an opportunity to reinvent yourself and enter a new chapter. How have you been showing up in the world, and is it time to shed outdated versions of yourself? You may feel a strong pull to align your external self with your internal desires. With Venus in Scorpio influencing your 2nd house of values and finances, there’s an intense focus on how you value yourself. Use this eclipse to prioritize self-care and ensure that your relationships reflect the balance and harmony you seek for yourself.

Scorpio

Scorpio, this Libra solar eclipse highlights your twelfth house of spirituality, rest, and the subconscious. It’s time for a deep internal reset. Are you taking enough time to retreat and recharge, or have you been burning out by taking on too much? This eclipse encourages you to let go of old baggage, patterns, or fears that no longer serve you. With Venus in your sign, this is an especially powerful time to focus on personal transformation and deep emotional healing. Honor your need for solitude, and don’t be afraid to dig into the hidden parts of yourself. Release what’s weighing you down to emerge with greater clarity and purpose.

Sagittarius

This Libra solar eclipse activates your eleventh house of friendships, communities, and long-term goals, Sagittarius. Are your social connections supporting you, or is it time to reevaluate who you spend your energy with? This eclipse may shift your social circles, helping you find a greater balance between personal aspirations and collective efforts. You may also feel inspired to set new goals for your future. With Venus in Scorpio energizing your twelfth house, it’s also important to carve out time for reflection and inner work. Balance your need for social interaction with quiet introspection, and ensure that your friendships reflect your deepest values.

Capricorn

Capricorn, this solar eclipse in Libra highlights your tenth house of career and public life, pushing you to reassess your professional path. Have you been balancing work with the rest of your life, or are you overwhelmed by your ambitions? This eclipse is an opportunity to reset and align your goals with what truly matters. You may feel called to make a significant career move or shift your public image. With Venus in Scorpio influencing your eleventh house of friendships and networks, lean on your social connections for support and inspiration. Seek a balance between personal achievement and collaborative efforts with others.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this Libra solar eclipse energizes your ninth house of beliefs, higher education, and long-distance travel. It’s time to reset your worldview and explore new perspectives. Are your beliefs still serving you, or is it time to expand your horizons? This eclipse encourages you to seek a balance between old philosophies and new ideas, pushing you to explore unfamiliar territory through travel, study, or spiritual pursuits. With Venus in Scorpio lighting up your tenth house of career, your professional life may also benefit from this expanded perspective. Find a way to balance personal growth with career ambitions, and allow your evolving beliefs to guide you.

Pisces

Pisces, this solar eclipse in Libra activates your eighth house of shared resources, intimacy, and transformation. It’s time to reset the balance in your close partnerships, especially where emotional or financial entanglements are involved. Are you giving too much or not enough in these deep connections? This eclipse may bring up issues around trust, vulnerability, and power dynamics, pushing you to create more equitable exchanges. With Venus in Scorpio influencing your ninth house of beliefs, you may feel called to deepen your spiritual or philosophical understanding. Embrace this time of transformation and allow yourself to dive deeper into your emotional truths.