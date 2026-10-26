October Horoscope: The 6 Signs Finding Self-Worth During the Taurus Full Moon

As the month winds down, the full moon—an energetic peak, cosmically speaking—on October 26 offers up some insights for your life. Everything deep within you is bubbling over right now, like a cauldron of emotions. Have no fear, though; this full moon, in the sign of Taurus, is more of a reclamation of power and security than a disruption to your life.

A full moon is the peak of a larger lunar cycle that occurs over six months. Think back to mid-May, during the Taurus new moon—what were you hoping to start? What seed was being planted? How were you looking for new opportunities? The Taurus full moon is bringing everything full circle. The light of the moon is the universe’s way of shining upon our inner world—what we need and how we are feeling about things—so that we can let go, surrender, and make adjustments to our efforts.

Under Taurus, this full moon pulls our heartstrings toward the material. Do I have enough? Am I taking care of my body? Is my home cozy and comfortable as the seasons change? Did I really need that new handbag? These are just a few questions that are likely running through your mind right now. The answer lies in whether your needs and wants overlap. While Taurus is the sign of “things,” it also teaches the value of things. We all live in a material world, surrounded by plenty of art, people, food, and apparel. When you can order and indulge in all the splendors of the world from the comfort of your home, what makes it into the cart and what doesn’t? How do you determine what’s worth it?

During this time, the question of “is it worth it?” is interwoven with a need for security. Because Taurus is such an earthy, grounded, and pragmatic sign, there is a push to move toward only the things that align with your values and provide long-lasting value. Sure, a new trend or fad is fun to hop on from time to time, but the Taurus full moon would rather you shift your attention to classic, tried-and-true experiences. Conveniently, Venus (the ruling planet of Taurus) is about halfway through her retrograde at the time of the full moon, making this a pivotal checkpoint in the quest to understand what the essentials are, how you can temper indulgences, and ultimately how to use your precious resources in a way that stabilizes.

Taurus transits often help us build a deeper appreciation for ourselves. Taurus says “I deserve this,” and uses that self-assuredness when distributing personal resources. Time, money, emotions—all are systematically and strategically released from a metaphorical spigot when it comes to Taurus. Expect this full moon to be a release, either in the material or inner realms. Taurus’s influence might lead you to let go of certain spending habits, or even donate dusty old decor. However, it is still Scorpio season—so consider letting go of someone’s perspective of you, or even some baggage that someone else expects you to carry.

Much like this month’s new moon, the full moon falls under Pluto’s intense gaze. Pluto has (and will continue to have) a chokehold over the collective energy right now. While this might be intimidating, remember that Pluto is the creative destroyer. He shatters and destroys to build something new. That seems quite aligned with a full moon, if you ask me.

The question to ask yourself is: Who is really in control? Are you giving up your power to someone or something else (think: willingly or unwillingly)? During this full moon, to ground yourself, sit with any realizations of how you are being pushed or swayed in a direction that doesn’t align with your values. If someone else is calling the shots or pulling the strings, it’s time to consider cutting the cord.

Keep in mind that the need to refine, refresh, and revisit your values is high right now. What will it take to accept what is coming out of the shadows, and what are you realizing about what you truly need to feel secure? We are still early on in the process of refining our values, worth, and how we use our resources. What you realize during this full moon—the tension, the aha moments—all tie back to the ongoing Venus retrograde. So what you let go of and release is part of a larger cycle of ensuring that what you have and the resources you use are completely aligned with your highest self.

The full moon always calls for some cleansing. You could do a deep clean of your apartment, purge your pantry, cancel unnecessary subscriptions, or block that pesky ex who won’t leave you alone. Remember that this is Taurus energy, and Taurus wants you to keep things simple, at the end of the day. Don’t overcomplicate things if you don’t need to. Oftentimes, during a Taurus transit, the most obvious answer is the right one.

For additional insights, read for your rising sign!

Aries

Aries, the Taurus full moon wants you to check in on your comfort zones. You might feel some conflict between what you have, what brings you a sense of safety, and what others might need or want right now. Is there any room for those things to overlap? The Taurus full moon wants you to find balance in the give-and-take, both materially and emotionally. This is an important time to take care of yourself, but make sure that prioritizing yourself doesn’t come at the cost of distancing yourself from others.

Taurus

Taurus, this is your full moon! You may feel like you need more attention right now, or even a moment in the spotlight. Before you start kicking doors down or throwing pearls on the dance floor, take a moment to reflect on who you have become and how you have changed over the past six months. Really lock in on your sense of self, and what makes you, you. Taurean types tend to have a take-it-or-leave-it mentality, so don’t cut everyone out just yet. Make sure you give yourself (and them) the chance to reconnect with this version of you.

Gemini

This full moon could feel very overwhelming. Something in your daily life, or subconscious, might prompt feelings of instability. Right now, take it slow and focus on the more passive recovery tools in your toolbox. When they say “go touch grass,” they mean you during this full moon. There is likely something that is lurking in the shadows which hasn’t been addressed or accepted. Now, it needs your full attention so that you can let it rest and move on.

Cancer

The Taurus full moon is bringing to light how you might rely on others more than you imagined. While you are a natural caretaker and tend to be the provider for others, take this full moon as a moment to realize how much others provide for you through their company, imagination, and willingness to share in your passions. Get grounded in your community, and the part everyone plays in supporting and celebrating one another. Now is a good time to stay connected and let go of any assumptions that it all falls on you.

Leo

Leo, this full moon is lighting up your career, profession, and long-term goals. There could be an urge, or opportunity, to step into the limelight. While this is great, make sure that by taking up more space, you aren’t risking destabilizing your image. That said, a new opportunity could be on the horizon giving you what you need to feel more secure over the long term. Take time to reflect on where you want to be in six months—or even six years—and start making adjustments that will get you there.

Virgo

The full moon is here to soothe your active mind. While it is good to be precise and meticulous, you might realize you’ve been spending so much time in the weeds that you’ve lost the big picture. Take time to sit with everything swirling around you and ask yourself what ideas, experiences, and beliefs ground you in the present moment—without losing sight of how the world is moving around you. Expect plenty of a ha moments, and move through the realizations slowly.

Libra

You’re probably feeling a push-and-pull between what you have and what others have. You might be coming to the realization that someone else’s needs, wants, or desires are taking precedence over yours. Or perhaps some close-knit relationship has a wider divide than you expected, and you need to realign on your shared values. What would bring everyone comfort and safety? Maybe there needs to be some compromise, but if yours or a loved one’s nonnegotiables aren’t being met, it might be time to find a new path or arrangement.

Scorpio

Scorpio, this full moon falls in your sister sign, making it a potent moment for assessing your relationships. Much of this month has been about connecting with yourself, so what does this full moon reveal about how you connect with others? Are you feeling seen, heard, and represented appropriately? This is a time to make sure there’s balance between you and those around you, and to be open and willing to compromise so you can feel more secure.

Sagittarius

The full moon could be a wake-up call, forcing you to reconcile any bad habits or chaotic workflows that are throwing you out of whack. With this being a Taurus full moon, there is an interesting opportunity for your naturally free spirit to slow down and do a little bit less. Of course, you still have permission to go on your adventures, but you might want to start looking for ways to be more intentional with your time. This full moon will hopefully help you realize which activities bring you the greatest sense of grounding.

Capricorn

The Taurus full moon is a beautiful reconnection to joy and pleasure. How can creativity become part of your daily process? Can you reframe indulging a little more and having fun for its own sake as productive? This full moon is awakening your inner child, so sit patiently with them and ask what they would like to do, see, and experience. And, if you’re lucky, that inner child might catch wind of a new romance which could set your fall aflame.

Aquarius

This will be a deep, emotional, grounding moment for you—at least, in hindsight. While you might feel overwhelmed or find it hard to grab a moment of stillness, the full moon will almost force you to slow down and sit with your inner self. What do you need emotionally and at home to feel cared for from the inside out? This is a great time not just to make the house a home, but to let it grow into a sanctuary.

Pisces

If you are feeling restless, have no fear; the full moon is going to help you slow down. We live in an overstimulated world, and it can be hard to sift through all of the daily tasks and asks. This Taurus full moon offers clarity on what is an unnecessary distraction and what will help you feel more in control of your mind and your everyday life. Do what needs to be done, but don’t feel like you must add more onto your plate—if anything, saying no is likely the best way to move through this full moon.