October Horoscope: The 4 Signs Suffering Miscommunications During Mercury Retrograde

It’s that time of the year again: Mercury retrograde is back and ready to add another layer of depth and introspection to our lives. Mercury is the second inner planet to station this month, with Venus making the first leap at the top of October. While you can expect the usual occurrences—exes texting you, missed appointments, increased anxiety—there is a larger theme at play here, one that requires us to take a trip into the underworld and explore what’s been hiding beneath the surface. From October 24 to November 13, Mercury retrograde in Scorpio will be a deeply transformative, psychological time for you to learn more about the most intimate parts of yourself and the world around you.

Mercury retrograde is the apparent backward motion of Mercury in the sky. When a planet retrogrades, its natural influences tend to go out of whack, not because the planets are praying for our demise, but because it’s simply not very comfortable to move that way. Imagine sitting on a conveyor belt and suddenly the momentum shifts in the opposite direction. It would feel disorienting!

What does it mean when Mercury, the messenger god, retraces his steps in Scorpio, the sign of secrets, shadows, and the underworld of all signs? Any planet in the sign of the scorpion takes on a secretive air, but not because everything becomes all doom and gloom. Mercury rules the mind, communication patterns, daily life, and mundane tasks. So while Mercury is in Scorpio, everything gets a little more tight-lipped, like the recent days of Mercury in Libra left us over-socialized, and we are yearning for some peace. But overall, it is most important to remember that Scorpio demands trust.

Scorpio is a Mars- and Pluto-ruled sign. The gods of war and death aren’t quick to allow anyone into their inner circle. During this retrograde, parts of you may start questioning your trust in others, and your deepest connections. Why is your mind starting to question? Trust is earned, not given, and is a belief you choose based on past experiences. During this Mercury retrograde, to counter any suspicions, you need to be willing to reflect deeply, have the hard conversations, and face the underbelly of whatever skeletons have been hiding in the closet.

Throughout this retrograde, there is a lot to be aware of, so don’t get caught slipping. Venus is currently retrograde, and both planets station direct within a day of each other, so you’ll need to be more intentional in your everyday life. Misunderstandings, miscommunications, and misgivings in your relationships (particularly the most intimate of relationships) will likely need a second pass-over. Don’t take anything at face value!

Tension also surrounds our actions, and our ability to create beautiful things that reflect our true selves. Mercury is the communicator, so that story we want to share might be hidden in the shadows, afraid of being seen, and perceived to be judged by the watchful eye of our peers and strangers. This is where Mercury in Scorpio teaches us the lesson of self-trust. What would it take to believe in your own narrative enough to share it openly?

This is also a Mercury retrograde that will ultimately close many cycles. Beginnings and endings are happening simultaneously, and by the end of this retrograde, we will realize what parts of ourselves we need to shed or tend to when building more trusting and intimate connections. By retracing our steps, we can see what didn’t work the first time and how to reframe our thoughts and actions for a more favorable outcome in the future.

Ultimately, because this retrograde is happening in Scorpio, transformation is the key to our success. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, let go of any outdated structures, dreams, or habits that might keep you in a cycle of suspicion or surface-level interaction. What you do with the knowledge and realizations from this retrograde is up to you; however, don’t repeat the same patterns that might have led you down this path.

During any Mercury retrograde, take things slow and go with the flow. Some days, traffic, an overbooked calendar, and unwanted conversations will test your limits. You’ll have to roll with the punches in those moments. Remember, Scorpio wants depth, and to go deep, you have to be patient, move slowly, and remain intentional with your movements. This Mercury retrograde is a beautiful offering from the heavens to move out of the shadow that shrouds your mind and step into an era of honesty. Build trust with yourself, and let the rest fall into place.

For additional insights, read for your rising sign below! Best of luck, and happy retrograde.

Aries

This Mercury retrograde will have you considering what you’ve inherited and how that has skewed your ability to trust. A wound from your past is likely opening up right now, causing you to reinforce the walls that keep others out. It is okay to retreat to your sanctuary every once in a while, but when you do, make sure you are doing the work to clear the skeletons out of your closet and make your inner world a space that is more inviting for you and your loved ones.

Taurus

Taurus, relationships will be tested during this Mercury retrograde. New information (or old drama) is likely coming up, causing you to question whether you still want to keep holding space for certain people in your life. It could be a miscommunication or misunderstanding, so why not take it upon yourself to get clarity? If you assume, you will make an...Well, you know the rest. Review the conversations with loved ones where the loop isn’t closed so you aren’t questioning where you stand.

Gemini

Your everyday life will get a bit intense over the next few weeks. You might hear whispers from your coworkers, or get so completely swamped in the day-to-day tasks that your routine falls out of whack. Don’t allow yourself to obsess over every little issue. That doesn’t mean we want to become flippant when it comes to responsibility, but know when to surrender control. Trust your intuition to focus on what matters, and allow the rest to wash away like water off a duck’s back.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, this retrograde will likely help you reconnect with your creativity, and make you look at love in a new way. You might have to accept that you could have an obsessive streak when it comes to certain projects, or a muse that recently caught your eye. Or, finally, sit with the fact that you might not be honest enough with yourself or your partner(s) to build a deeper connection, which could be stunting your expression. Where are you being pulled to a creative or romantic extreme, and what would it take to find a smoother road?

Leo

Have you been carrying something for a while? Is there an emotional wound, a childhood experience, or even unresolved tension at home that is making it hard for you to trust the world around you? Are you even worried about how people may perceive you if you let them in? This retrograde is a potent time for inner transformation and understanding more of the conflict between your head and your heart. Take it slow, dust off the old journal, and start having a dialogue about your needs and what will bring you a sense of safety.

Virgo

It’s time to clean out the filing cabinet in your mind—what a beautifully psychological and curious period for you! You might get spooked by some of the ideas that come forward as you explore the crevasses of your brain. However, the retrograde is helping you understand how you think and see the world so that you can trust your decisions more. This is a great time to reorganize and focus on ways to feel more in control of your daily life. Start focusing on the daily tasks that might normally slip through the cracks.

Libra

Stop hiding what you truly desire! Many Libras identify as people pleasers, but that urge to keep the peace often leaves them wishing they had said or done more to establish what they really want. What do you really want? Are you willing to share that, or at least admit it to yourself? There’s no reason to be ashamed of wanting; your goal during this retrograde is to be honest with yourself and start building a deeper sense of trust through experiences that align with your values.

Scorpio

Scorpio, Mercury is in retrograde for you. In the most literal sense, this is a time to reconnect with yourself. You might question who you are and struggle to articulate yourself. However, by slowing down and reflecting deeply, you’ll find ways to trust yourself and your instincts more. By the end of this retrograde season, you will likely find it much easier to express yourself and navigate through the seasons of your life.

Sagittarius

The next few weeks could potentially feel like you are walking through the twilight zone. The best advice is to take it slow. Don’t rush anything and allow yourself to treat this phase of life like you are wading through a lazy river. That doesn’t mean you should get complacent, though. You should open yourself up to new spiritual insights that help you understand what needs to stay and what can start to fade from your life, but don’t let yourself clock out while you’re trying to transform.

Capricorn

Mercury retrograde might cause some tension in the group chat, leaving you wondering what community really means. Over the next few weeks, you need to work with and explore a trustworthy, safe space to find belonging. Are you sharing enough of what you expect from others? Are you willing to go through the necessary steps to cast a wider net that holds space for you and your dreams? This is a great time to start exploring what your more expansive connections are bringing you.

Aquarius

This Mercury retrograde could have you questioning your long-term professional goals. You will likely have moments when you ask yourself whether all the work was worth it, and if you still feel like you’re following a path that excites you. Do you trust yourself enough to take a leap of faith? Or do you need to buckle down and reconnect with the version of you who initially decided to take this route? Start getting honest with yourself about what you want to achieve in your lifetime and how you want to be remembered.

Pisces

Pisces, the next few weeks will invite you to trust yourself enough to take a leap of faith. What is scaring you from doing something new? Do you believe in yourself enough to explore deeper meaning in this life? During this Mercury retrograde, you will likely find that the more you revisit your belief systems, what you know, and what new endeavors excite you, the more at ease you feel navigating the unknown. While this is a period of uncertainty, the best thing you can do for yourself right now is saying yes to diving deeper into the unknown.