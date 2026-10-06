Located so close to earth and moving so rapidly through the zodiac, Venus is often one of those planets we take for granted. But her retrograde reminds us she isn’t meant to be ignored. Every 18 months, Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and values, stations retrograde. Much like a Mercury retrograde, Venus’s apparent backward motion through the sky can cause a good deal of tension in our daily lives. You may already be feeling the effects of this retrograde; from October 3 to November 14, Venus retrograde peaks, forcing us to reassess our resources, weigh our values, and ask, “Is it worth it?”

Whenever Venus retrogrades, it spends about three and a half months in the same area of the zodiac, including the shadow periods before and after the retrograde station. This means your work won’t happen overnight. This is an end-of-year overhaul on how you choose to use your emotional, financial, spiritual, and creative resources.

Think of Venus retrograde as a cosmic reset point, not a period when your relationships and finances will go out of sorts. These next few weeks are like an extended “new moon” phase for Venus—offering an opportunity to reflect on what you desire, what you value, and how you use your resources. Over the next few weeks, this energy may show up in two ways in the material world: relationships and finances.

When it comes to the former, you might experience difficulties with old flames reaching back out, or even nostalgic dreams of a past love could keep you up at night. You might experience buyer’s remorse on impulses; the little treats over time could shock your credit card, and a reluctant need to revisit a budget tracker might be nagging at you. Venus is asking you to question whether your relationships are worth the headache, if the items are worth their price, and if your creativity is worth the investment.

This Venus retrograde is interesting because it starts in Scorpio and ends in Libra. While in Scorpio, relationships are intense, serious, and deep. However, trust is needed, so there is a secretive nature—if you don’t trust those around you, you won’t open yourself up. But this retrograde asks: are you willing to share what you hope to receive? Additionally, a desire to assess your pocketbook runs deep. Who really controls the flow of money in your life? Where are your investments? Only spend when you can give 100 percent. Creativity will come from the depths of your psyche—think of Stephen King, who drew inspiration from his nightmares. Can you find beauty in the darkness?

While Venus is in Libra, relationships yearn for harmony and balance—seeing the reflection of yourself in others, and vice versa. Collaboration and connection are what bring you equilibrium. You’re willing to connect, but the retrograde could lead to misunderstandings and projections. Creativity comes from a muse (or a few). Inspired by art and intellect, you’ll find this is a time when you can create things that serve a purpose and tell a story.

When Venus transitions from Scorpio to the scales, we’ll be forced to address power struggles as they relate to the second planet from the sun. At the beginning of the retrograde, Mars and Pluto are at odds with each other. Mars in Leo opposite Pluto in Aquarius asks: is the creative ego at odds with a transforming society? Additionally, Mercury will retrograde in Scorpio concurrently (stay tuned for a horoscope on that in the coming weeks), so you need to have conversations about what’s been lurking in the shadows.

While this Venus retrograde starts with a bang, it also tells a deeper story of breaking cycles and starting anew. This is the last time Venus will meet the sun in Scorpio, during a Venus retrograde, in our lifetime—which means obsessive desires, femininity being pushed into the shadows, and sneaky financial schemes are coming to an end. We’re entering an era where the world’s beauty comes from fairness, equality, and justice. And it starts from within.

While Venus retrograde is a period to rebuild relationships, sort out finances, and reconnect with the artist within, the ultimate goal should be to align yourself with your core values and make sure your actions aren’t misaligned with your nonnegotiables. Spend some time reflecting on what you care about deeply, and whether or not the tension points coming up during this retrograde tie back to those cares.

For additional insights, make sure to read your rising-sign horoscope below!

Aries

The next few weeks are forcing you to explore your relationship with abandonment, loss, and a need for depth in your relationships. What do you want from others? Are you giving that in return? This is a time to lead by example and make sure you don’t let a hot temper burn bridges with those around you. Additionally, be wary of how others are handling your money right now. Any shared bank accounts could use an extra combing-through.

Taurus

Venus retrograde is helping bridge any gaps in your relationships. The key, however, is showing up day in and day out to build the foundation of that bridge, one piece at a time. How do you spend time with the people in your life? How are they showing up for you, and you for them? Is work or daily life becoming so mundane that you’ve lost your spark? This is also a good time to reflect on your spending habits; don’t let yourself go overboard.

Gemini

These next few weeks are helping you find a bit more magic in the mundane. Every day of Venus retrograde could lead you to discovering a new way to be inspired. However, you’ll need to block out the noise distracting you. Is your duty to others, or work, pulling you away from your passions? Are you revisiting an old flame or finding yourself caught up in a love triangle? Are you spending money to satisfy a need that only something more substantial can fulfill? Think about longevity and what will sustain that spark over time.

Cancer

Cancer, get ready—because your heart center and the most intimate parts of you are about to be tested. Cue up Where Is the Love? by The Black Eyed Peas. Leading up to this retrograde, you have likely been feeling lonely, or like the things that once brought you comfort no longer do. Maybe you need to rekindle a relationship with a loved one. Does the home need an aesthetic refresh? Do you need to re-establish boundaries with family members? Think about what will ultimately make your most sacred spaces even more beautiful and cozy.

Leo

During this Venus retrograde, you’ll experience some conflict between the head and the heart. Emotional uneasiness, or a lack of peace at home, could have you questioning what really matters to you. You may also find that everyday tasks distract you from what you care about most. Right now, an honest heart-to-heart with yourself and your inner circle about your needs is important. Be honest, go deep, and listen to what they have to say. Hopefully then you’ll find a bit more on a day-to-day basis.

Virgo

Virgo, your goal over these next few weeks is to make your values part of your everyday routine. What experiences or rituals do you need to connect with regularly to deepen your appreciation for yourself and your local spaces? Where do you feel the most comfortable to flow as the real you? It also wouldn’t hurt to revisit the budget, making sure your resources are going to places that give you peace of mind. Don’t let the stress of mundane tasks cause you to lose sight of what supports your sense of self.

Libra

Libra, this Venus retrograde falls in your sign, which makes you one of the main characters of the moment. This is a lesson in self-worth, reclaiming your image by reflecting on the side of you the public might not see every day. What have you inherited from others that has shaped how you view yourself? Don’t overindulge, but a pick-me-up treat is permitted.

Scorpio

Expect to fall back in love with yourself during this Venus retrograde, but know that it’ll require a fair amount of release. Balance your spiritual side with your material presentation. Does the inner world reflect the outer world? Are they in harmony? You could feel the urge to invest in spiritual tools or the support of guides. Start embracing your shadow sides that might not normally see the light of day so you can be enriched by the beautifully complex character you are.

Sagittarius

Over the next few weeks, you should revisit a dream of yours, no matter how idealistic it might seem. Maybe you are starting to see more clearly what you are really working toward after spending so much time questioning the purpose of it all. Find the tether that keeps you connected to something real so you can be a free-spirited dreamer; find a sense of belonging on a deeply spiritual level. Big, long-term financial planning would also be a good exercise during Venus retrograde.

Capricorn

During this period, you’ll likely have lots of questions about where you are heading next. Considering your path will become part of your daily ritual—who do you want to have with you on your hero’s journey? What do you want to experience? Are you creating a legacy that makes you proud? Is the work worth the payoff? By the end of this retrograde, you will have a much stronger vision of your end goal, and how you can feel fulfilled when you reach it.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this Venus retrograde could be a renaissance for you. Think beyond personal reinvention, and expand your horizons. What do you need to learn or experience to get where you want to go? You might be seeking a more lucrative career, or even one that satisfies your creative needs. Looking to move abroad? Have you found yourself in love from a far-off land? Did you think before buying a one-way ticket across the world?

Pisces

Pisces, Venus retrograde will help you realize that wisdom and creativity go hand in hand. The next few weeks will have you pulling inspiration from the depths of your life—where you’ve been, what you’ve learned, and what you’ve carried with you. Reflect on what you want to see in the world, but let others start seeing you more. Be careful of others meddling in your finances or even projecting onto you. Let these next few weeks be a deep transformation of how you appreciate yourself and the world around you.