I’ve been a fan of Sakara and its sustainable, plant-based nutritional program—beloved by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, and a host of Victoria’s Secret Angels—for some time now. I’ve just been too broke to afford any of their meal delivery services. When I was approached about trying out the brand’s Bridal Package before my September wedding, I couldn’t have said yes quicker.

As part of the bridal program, you receive a month’s worth of Sakara’s signature nutrition program, which is delivered to your door weekly. The delivery includes a full breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert to consume each weekday. Every meal highlights a different superfood (including some I never even knew existed). The program is designed to give you a full body reset before your big day: all meals are designed to help de-bloat, clear up your skin, increase energy levels, and improve your mood. You also get one month of unlimited access to founder Erika Bloom’s “transformational movements” (kind of like yoga), and meditations.

Although I described our wedding as “casual” and “simple,” the planning and stress surrounding the event felt like anything but that. As the day drew closer, the Sakara Life meal program really came in handy—if you’re a past or upcoming bride, you can probably relate to food being the last thing I had time to think about each day, let alone something remotely healthy. I suggest joining Sakara Life before your wedding, when the planning stage is at its peak. This way, your body has time to adjust to a new way of eating, (at least, eating this many vegetables in a day was new for me).

I decided to have meals delivered every Sunday and Wednesday evenings. Each box came to my doorstep refrigerated and in perfect condition, and the meals were clearly labeled with information on when to eat it and how to prepare it. They really couldn’t have made it any easier. Once the program finished, I felt so great that I wanted to continue eating fresh, whole foods to keep me glowing from the inside out—up until my wedding day.

As someone who loves a good steak frites and an overflowing glass of Côtes du Rhône, I could definitely see myself adapting the Sakara Lifestyle. Each meal was colorful, flavorful, and, much to my surprise, sufficiently filling. The change in diet helped me see that I am certainly not eating mindfully on a regular basis.

The only hurdle I encountered with the program had to do with my work schedule. I often have events or dinners at night, and found myself wasting a few of the dinners. It would be great if Sakara offered a breakfast-only program or a flexible meal alternative, which could also serve as a more affordable introduction to the brand. It’s a wonderful company that makes you think about the foods you are putting into your body, and I definitely feel better after a month of enjoying the Bridal Program. My energy is certainly up. My body feels stable as well as less inflamed. I definitely would do this program again—wedding stress or not.