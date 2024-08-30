September Horoscope: The 8 Signs Making Their Dreams Into Reality

I love when the new moon aligns with the start of the month, allowing us to refresh our calendars and energies and invite another cycle of new beginnings. On September 2, at 9:56 PM ET, the sun and moon line up at 11° of Virgo. The new and full moons exist on six-month cycles—so this Virgo new moon pairs with the Virgo full moon in mid March 2025. In simpler terms, you have six months to make what you manifest now into a reality! This extended timeline should bring relief, since you’ll have ample freedom to implement your new goals.

What are we manifesting during this new moon, though? For most, with this being a Virgo new moon, you might manifest more robust routines that help you prioritize your health and well-being. There might also be inclinations to manifest new working methods and relationships with coworkers. Whatever is manifested, it’s critical to create a realistic and thoughtful game plan that pairs with these intuitive desires. Virgo is the sign of planning and organization, so we are being asked to approach life more intentionally during this time of year.

Rather than recklessly jumping into new beginnings or opportunities, the new moon wants us to get serious about our actions. We walk one step at a time, carefully placing every step in front of us. It sounds boring, but that is the best way to use Virgo’s influence. Virgo influences us to get out our planners, check our calendars, and create to-do lists so we don’t let anything slip through the cracks.

This new moon in Virgo is not just about setting intentions, it’s about real action and planning. With Saturn in Pisces sitting nearly opposite the new moon, layers of karma are added to this moment of manifestation. Saturn represents our duties, responsibilities, and achievements. His opposition might make us feel like our plan is too much or our dream is too outlandish. But the sisterhood between Pisces and Virgo encourages us to find the thread that turns dreams into reality.

The new moon wants to balance the most extreme version of our dreams and the most practical path to success. Often, I see people getting in their own way because what they want feels unrealistic or they are unwilling to do the work. Virgo and Pisces both have connections to sacrifice. Virgo sacrifices time and energy to serve others. Pisces sacrifices ego and desire to accept the unknown. The new moon creates a gateway to prioritize our dreams, yes, but it also reminds us that the ideal doesn’t happen overnight. We must take baby steps to get the ball rolling without overwhelming ourselves. This balance should inspire and motivate you to pursue your dreams with a practical mind-set.

Given that Mercury, the ruler of Virgo, was recently retrograded, you might feel like you are dragging your feet to start the action. However, with retrogrades from both Pluto and Uranus happening simultaneously, you could also feel like you are 100 meters behind the rest of the racers in a 400-meter dash. Run your race, and go at your pace. Remember, one foot in front of the other, and you will see that in six months, what you’ve manifested will be realized.

Before we get into the sign-by-sign, this is the last lunation before eclipse season! So this is the last time for about four weeks before we can manifest again. So make the most of it—and read your rising sign for the most accurate insights on what areas of life you need to focus on. And rest assured, we will guide you through the highs and lows of the upcoming eclipse season.

Aries

The new moon is demanding that you get it together! (Picture Edna Mode smacking Elastigirl, reminding her who she really is and all of the wonderful things she can accomplish.) With the new moon in your sixth house, you are focused on all the quintessential Virgo themes. For you, the goal is to keep up with your health, work, and daily routines. What makes you feel your best? What makes you wake up feeling invigorated to tackle whatever the day throws your way? You might find that you must let go of some of your more impulsive tendencies for a more organized and structured approach. You can still have your freedom, but you will have to prioritize asking the universe for more opportunities for structure—and take it upon yourself not to throw your hands up and complain when you have to work a bit harder than you have in the past.

Taurus

Whatever brings you joy is what you get to invite into your life right now, Taurus. The new moon will sit in your fifth house, helping to reconnect you with your passions. For you, the goal is to focus on joy and playfulness—all of the things that make you feel like your inner child is running free and wild. This new moon could inspire you to start a new creative project or hobby that you know you can take seriously. You might also want to realign your intentions around love, romance, and your relationships with children. The Virgo new moon is here to help you create intention around your pleasure centers. Remember that just because something is meant to be a joyful experience doesn’t mean it can’t be paired with some scheduling.

Gemini

As the new moon comes, so do the emotions, Gemini. The focus will be your home, family, and emotional foundations as the new moon in Virgo activates your fourth house. The fourth house helps us reflect on our upbringings, and stabilizes the foundation we create for ourselves. Perhaps you will find yourself cleaning up around the house or reorganizing to help you feel less cluttered and distracted in your sanctuary. The new moon wants you to ensure that you don’t let family matters get shoved under the rug; remember, that would add more of a mess, which Virgo despises. It would help if you leaned into your desire to create a more peaceful and orderly home environment by being direct and critical about matters that create cracks in your foundation. Watch out for being overly judgmental of yourself or your family during this time—Mercury rules Virgo, so open and honest communication will be imperative.

Cancer

Being ruled by the moon, you are lucky enough to feel the effects of each new and full moon more than the rest. Though you sometimes wish to push those emotions down, it is your superpower. This new moon in Virgo is going to be more intellectual and thought-provoking. With the new moon in your third house, the significant themes are communication, learning, and sibling relationships. You might feel inspired to cozy up in your favorite corner of your home or a coffee shop and read a good book. You might also plan to return to school or even brush up on studying to help you at work. The key to this new moon is to think about where you have holes in your understanding of your daily tasks—not to judge yourself but to ensure you understand where you can sharpen and refine your skills.

Leo

You might still be mourning Leo season’s end, but that doesn’t mean you must stop treating yourself! The Virgo new moon will rest in your second house, giving new opportunities to money, personal values, self-worth, and possessions. First, I would recommend taking stock of your money—where it is coming in and where it is going out. The Virgo new moon may prompt you to reassess your finances, budget more effectively, or find new ways to increase your income. You might also be drawn to declutter and organize your possessions. Before you let yourself splurge, with all of the latest opportunities to make money, you will want to focus on spending money where it matters. Although having the newest, trendiest things is nice, you will want to invest in ways to give yourself a more extended sense of satisfaction—one that honors what you value and makes you remember your worth.

Virgo

Since it is Virgo season, this new moon is all about you and what you need and want for yourself. When you look in the mirror, you must ask yourself the age-old question: who am I? With the new moon being in your first house, self-image, personal goals, and all things related to your identity are the focus of this lunation. This is a powerful time for self-reflection and personal reinvention. You might feel motivated to set new goals, improve your health, or change your physical appearance. It’s a great time to focus on self-care and self-improvement. Remember that this new moon radiates the energy you naturally possess, so you’re being asked to connect to the side of yourself that loves to pull out a planner, make a to-do list, and create a game plan for yourself. Make sure that every day puts you as the main character of your life.

Libra

The new moon will be the perfect time for you to slow down and assess the next chapter of your life. The Virgo new moon resides in your 12th house of spirituality, solitude, subconscious, and endings. These energies inherently go against the pragmatic and rational approach to life that Virgo energy prefers. However, there is still an opportunity for you to embrace both ends of the spectrum. As you find yourself more prone to retreat and focus on your inner world, consider what ideas and thoughts are coming forward. Rather than doom-scrolling or dazing off into nothingness, put some action behind your reflections by journaling and making the most of your profound revelations. It’s an ideal time to engage in spiritual practices, meditate, and let go of old habits that no longer serve you.

Scorpio

Virgo season is prime time for you to socialize and embrace the Mercurial energies surrounding you—and the new moon will help put that into action. With the new moon in your eleventh house of social groups, friends, hopes, and dreams, you can hold yourself and your people accountable for supporting each other more. This is a great time to set intentions around your social life and long-term goals. You might want to get more involved in group activities, connect with like-minded people, or start a new project that aligns with your aspirations for the future. Virgo never does anything without intention, so this new moon ensures your circle supports you, and vice versa. I love to remind people that we are the culmination of the five people closest to us, so use this new moon to ensure the people around you reflect positively your life goals.

Sagittarius

This new moon will open doors for you, allowing you to refresh how the world sees you. With the Virgo new moon activating your tenth house, your career, public image, and reputation are the focus of this new beginning. Virgo wants you to plan and get serious about how you approach your daily actions—so you will want to apply any meticulous action toward your work right now. You might prefer to go with the flow and dive into whatever the world throws at you, but try to embrace the Virgo approach to life by looking forward before you leap. The Virgo new moon may inspire you to set new professional goals or improve your public image. You might feel more focused on career advancement, organization in your professional life, or refining your long-term plans.

Capricorn

If there was ever a time to pick up the book collecting dust, it is now! The new moon is a fabulous time to focus on mental stimulation and expanding your mind. With the new moon in Virgo, your ninth house will be the focus, making themes like higher education, travel, philosophy, and world beliefs the center of your experience. You should ask yourself, “What do I believe to be true, and why do I believe that?” because this is when you will want to ensure that you don’t just take in the world at surface level. This new moon could spark a desire to embark on a new educational journey, travel, or explore new philosophies. It’s a great time to set intentions for expanding your horizons through study, travel, or spiritual exploration. Virgo doesn’t believe anything but the cold, hard facts—but they understand that they must receive their information from multiple sources, so branch out where you receive your information!

Aquarius

This full moon could feel like a beautiful therapy session, if you allow yourself to connect with your emotions. As an Aquarius, you might find it easier to stay detached, but the Virgo new moon hopes you create structure around your own personal transformation and inner world. With the eighth house being the focal point of the new moon, your shared resources, psyche, intimacy with others, and transformation are where new opportunities arise. You might feel inspired to get your finances in order, delve into psychological or spiritual growth, or work on building deeper connections. Rather than feeling the pressure to plunge into the depths of what you internalize and what you are forced to share with others, remember that Virgo takes things in strides, waiting until the project is finished before moving to the next one. Create a structure that allows you to microdose vulnerability so you aren’t shying away from the necessary emotions we humans need to feel.

Pisces

The new moon will help ensure your relationships work for you as much as you work for them. With the new moon in your sister’s sign, this luncheon will help bring order to your relationships. The seventh house is the focus, so themes like business partnerships, relationships, enemies, and contracts will be present. This new moon encourages you to focus on your relationships, whether romantic or business-related. It’s an excellent time to set intentions around improving your partnerships, resolving conflicts, or making new agreements. You might also be inspired to bring more organization and balance into your close relationships. What you can learn from your sister sign during this new moon is how to be direct, and rather than sitting in assumption or worry, you should lean into judgment-free conversations to clear the air and your mind.