Inside the Best Celebrity Parties and Galas of Spring 2024
byW Staff
Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, attend the TriBeCa Ball hosted by Van Cleef & Arpels. Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA
The hibernating days of winter are behind us. The temperature is rising, and it’s time to hit the town—convenient timing, as gala season is officially upon us. The calendar is filling up with parties and events. And whether honoring art, fashion, or philanthropy, they’re all a good excuse to don your best party dress and raise money for some important causes. Per usual, New York City is at the center of it all, with events honoring the New York Academy of Art, the American Ballet Theatre, and more. But Los Angeles is holding its own as well, starting off the season with the MOCA Gala and after party. In addition, there’s the Martha Graham Dance Company Gala, promising a performance by FKA Twigs, and the Gordon Parks Foundation’s Annual Awards Dinner & Auction, which is set to honor civil rights activist and former first female chairperson of the NAACP Myrlie Evers-Williams.
As anyone can see, it’s gearing up to be another exciting party season, and you won’t want to miss one dress, honoree, or private performance from any of these events. Make sure to keep track of all the celeb-filled goings-on throughout spring, here.