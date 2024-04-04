Inside the Best Celebrity Parties and Galas of Spring 2024

The hibernating days of winter are behind us. The temperature is rising, and it’s time to hit the town—convenient timing, as gala season is officially upon us. The calendar is filling up with parties and events. And whether honoring art, fashion, or philanthropy, they’re all a good excuse to don your best party dress and raise money for some important causes. Per usual, New York City is at the center of it all, with events honoring the New York Academy of Art, the American Ballet Theatre, and more. But Los Angeles is holding its own as well, starting off the season with the MOCA Gala and after party. In addition, there’s the Martha Graham Dance Company Gala, promising a performance by FKA Twigs, and the Gordon Parks Foundation’s Annual Awards Dinner & Auction, which is set to honor civil rights activist and former first female chairperson of the NAACP Myrlie Evers-Williams.

As anyone can see, it’s gearing up to be another exciting party season, and you won’t want to miss one dress, honoree, or private performance from any of these events. Make sure to keep track of all the celeb-filled goings-on throughout spring, here.

Photo by Deonte Lee/BFA Artists abounded at the TriBeCa Ball on April 1 in New York City—but the painter and sculptor Neil Jenney was the one in the spotlight. The New York Academy of Art honored the contemporary artist for his work and impact on a new generation of artists, bringing in a guest list that included Helena Christensen (shown here), Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy. (The young artists inspired by Jenney’s career had an opportunity to mount their works, which were on display throughout the event space.) The Academy transformed into part-studio, part-party for the festive evening, with stilt walkers, contortionists, and musical performances taking place throughout the event’s five floors.

Liev Schreiber and Eileen Guggenheim Photo by Deonte Lee/BFA Later in the night—following the VIP preview where Liev Schreiber, artist Will Cotton, and more enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres—the event opened up and more guests were welcomed in for the Studio Party. Over 800 art enthusiasts and supporters gathered to celebrate the Academy. Together, they raised over $570,000 that evening.

@scottruddevents The Guggenheim Museum threw a party the following night that was all about young arts patrons. On April 2, the 2024 Young Collectors Council held a shindig inside the museum to raise money for both the Guggenheim and the Young Collectors Council Art Fund. Guests like RHONY star Erin Lichy, pictured here with influencer Serena Kerrigan, marveled at the iconic interior, which had been transformed by artist and programmer Rachel Rossin. Brooklyn-based Rossin—whose mediums include painting, installation, performance art, and virtual reality—turned the rotunda into a disco dance floor bathed in green light, with many of her pieces mounted throughout the space.

@scottruddevents The evening kicked off with a dinner in the museum’s Wright Restaurant, where attendees celebrated the recipient of the 2024 LG Guggenheim Award, Shu Lea Cheang. Later, artist Chloe Wise, model Emira D’Spain, and more guests enjoyed a DJ set by The Muses as they danced in Rossin’s reimagined rotunda. Attendees also had the opportunity to check out the Guggenheim’s two current exhibitions, “Going Dark: The Contemporary Figure at the Edge of Visibility” and “By Way Of: Material and Motion in the Guggenheim Collection.”