When it comes to couples fashion, there’s a fine line between coordinating and looking like you’re on your way to a Halloween party in a coordinated costume. But it’s safe to say Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade never toe this line. The actress and her former NBA husband always let their personal style preferences shine—whether on the red carpet or in the wild (the latter happens regularly; the two are often street styled together). This year has been an especially fruitful one for the duo in terms of fashion: from silver Versace looks to the Met Gala in May to a family affair at the premiere of Disney’s Strange World in Los Angeles, they’ve cemented their status even further in the celebrity style canon. It all came to a crescendo of chicness back in June, when the pair coordinated in Prada tanks for the label’s spring 2023 menswear show. Below, relive some of Union and Wade’s greatest-hits looks of the year.

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images While attending Travis Scott and 50 Cent’s performance at Wayne & Cynthia Boich’s Art Basel Party on December 2, 2022 in Miami Beach Union donned a glittering Valentino shift, while Wade opted for one of the couple’s favorite designers, Prada.

Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic At the New York premiere of Ain’t No Mo’ at Belasco Theatre on December 1, 2022 in New York City, Wade wore Canali.

Photo by Gotham/GC Image Union, in a look from Zankov spring 2023, was snapped leaving her hotel with Wade in October.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images The couple put their own personal twists on suiting for a screening of The Redeem Team on October 6, 2022 in New York City.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images For The Inspection premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September, Wade and Union opted for equally chic Versace black-tie looks.

Photo by Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images During Milan Fashion Week, Union and Wade attended Prada’s spring 2023 menswear show, and ended up being the center of attention at the event.

Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images Following the show, Union and Wade were seen in full Prada ensembles once more.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Ah, the Met Gala—a chance to gleam. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade certainly shined bright for the Costume Institute’s celebration of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images Union debuted one of Loewe’s most surreal (and subversive) fall 2022 looks while out in Manhattan with her husband, whose relaxed white tank and sneakers were elevated by a black, satin-like matching set.

Photo by THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images We love when Wade pulls out a print or two—and Union in Connor Ives is just heavenly.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic The couple tapped into their preppy sides for the premiere of They Call Me Magic on April 14, 2022 in L.A.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Wade wore a Baroque-style Gucci tuxedo and horsebit loafers for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, while Union shimmered in a brown, long-sleeve Valentino gown.

To celebrate Dwyane Wade’s 40th birthday on January 17, the duo opted for yet another matching moment. But even in these looks, their respective fashion sensibilities still shine through.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney For the Cheaper by the Dozen premiere in Hollywood, Union dipped into a knit mermaid-like two piece from Altuzarra. The couple’s daughter Kaavia James attended in a matching look for a chic mommy-and-me moment.

During Milan Fashion Week, Union’s stylist, Thomas Christos Kikis, pulled a white mini dress from Prada Linea Rossa 1999, formerly Prada Sport for the star. But months prior to that, Union and Wade were hitting the slopes in their preferred ski gear: Prada Linea Rossa jackets, gloves, and goggles.