Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Couple Style Always Celebrates Individuality
When it comes to couples fashion, there’s a fine line between coordinating and looking like you’re on your way to a Halloween party in a coordinated costume. But it’s safe to say Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade never toe this line. The actress and her former NBA husband always let their personal style preferences shine—whether on the red carpet or in the wild (the latter happens regularly; the two are often street styled together). This year has been an especially fruitful one for the duo in terms of fashion: from silver Versace looks to the Met Gala in May to a family affair at the premiere of Disney’s Strange World in Los Angeles, they’ve cemented their status even further in the celebrity style canon. It all came to a crescendo of chicness back in June, when the pair coordinated in Prada tanks for the label’s spring 2023 menswear show. Below, relive some of Union and Wade’s greatest-hits looks of the year.