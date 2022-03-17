It was a family affair at the premiere of the Cheaper By the Dozen remake in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Of course, the red carpet was filled with the ten kids who serve as Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff’s costars in the Disney+ film, but Union also showed up to the event with her actual husband, Dwyane Wade, along with their daughters, Kaavia, 3, and Zaya, 14. The actress really upped the family factor, though, when she and Kaavia arrived in coordinating looks, making for a grade-A mother-daughter moment.

At the event, Union wore a white and black knitted scallop crop-top and skirt set from Altuzarra’s ready-to-wear fall/winter 2022. Originally shown on the runway with a halter top underneath, Union ditched the third piece and gave it to Kaavia, who wore the shirt as a dress, looking adorable as she stood next to her mom on the red carpet.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Dwyane and Zaya rounded out the Union-Wade clan, looking just as stylish. Dwyane stood beside his wife in a Dunhull wrap sweater with striped pants, while Zaya wore a mint green Valentino three-piece set and carried the brand’s VLogo hobo bag in white. Both Union and Wade wore Bulgari jewelry.

Cheaper by the Dozen is a new take on the classic 2003 film starring Steve Martin. Union and Braff play Zoe and Paul Baker, a couple with a large blended family made up of ten kids. The movie premieres on Disney+ on March 18th.