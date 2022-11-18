Earlier this week, Gabrielle Union invited Dwyane Wade and their daughter, Kaavia, onto the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Strange World to make the occasion a family affair. The moment was very sweet and allowed for some great photos as the trio matching in pink and black Valentino, but when Union hit the red carpet in London on Thursday night, she did so solo, and thank goodness for that. The actress stepped out in a look that demanded absolutely all of our attention, and while Kaavia looked so darn cute in her little Doc Martens the other night, on Thursday, it was Mama’s turn.

Union arrived to the premiere looking like a work of art in a dress from Elie Saab’s fall/winter 2008 collection. The dress featured an empire waist silhouette with a black and white geometric pattern that started at the bust and continued down the skirt, creating a beautiful illusion and making Union look about ten feet tall. Added sequins created the perfect amount of sparkle, allowing the dress to standout that much more.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Union, and her stylist, Thomas Christos, resisted the urge to add a pop of color to this black and white look. Instead, they used Union’s hair to make an additional statement. Hair stylist Issac Poleon constructed a beautiful braided flower that sat atop the actress’ head, the rounded edges contrasting the straight lines of the dress perfectly.

And let’s all take a moment to thank Union for providing us with the wonderful red carpet moment, as it was likely not easy to pull off. Christos shared a video on his Instagram story revealing that it was nine degrees Celsius in London during the premiere (48.2 degrees Fahrenheit for us Americans). Not freezing, but still way too cold to be walking around in a sleeveless dress. But Union braved the temps and did so without a shiver, all to provide us with this look.