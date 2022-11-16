No one does a high fashion family moment quite like the Union-Wades. Whether it’s with their older daughter, Zaya, their youngest, Kaavia, or just mom and dad, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade love nothing more than coordinating head-to-toe, mono-label looks. For the premiere of Union’s new animated film, Strange World, Valentino was the brand of choice, and they did not skimp on the representation, with even four-year-old Kaavia stepping out in her own PP Pink.

The star of the night was, of course, Union, who wore a dress from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s fall/winter 2023 couture collection, a pink piece (though not quite PP Pink) with a lowcut neckline lined with rosettes. Union then wore her hair in a bun with side swept bangs, and added on an array of jewels courtesy of Tiffany & Co, and a Valentino Rockstud bag. Her dates for the evening, Wade and Kaavia, stuck to the pink color palette as well. Wade opted for a black, double-breasted Valentino suit with flowers subtly embossed on the jacket and a black turtleneck underneath. He added pink in the form of his One Stud low-top sneakers.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

But let’s not forget Kaavia, who looked as glamorous as ever in a black quilted wrap dress courtesy of children’s brand Parker and Rayne. She paired that with some Doc Marten boots and her own mini Roman Stud bag.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

This is hardly the first time Union and Kaavia have had a matching red carpet moment. Back in March, the mother-daughter pair wore coordinating Altuzarra dresses to the premiere of Cheaper By the Dozen. The Union-Wades have proven that red carpets are truly a family affair, and they never squander the opportunity to serve family style.

Shop the Union-Wades’ PP Pink accessories:

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.