The Union-Wades Turned the Red Carpet Into a Pink Family Affair
No one does a high fashion family moment quite like the Union-Wades. Whether it’s with their older daughter, Zaya, their youngest, Kaavia, or just mom and dad, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade love nothing more than coordinating head-to-toe, mono-label looks. For the premiere of Union’s new animated film, Strange World, Valentino was the brand of choice, and they did not skimp on the representation, with even four-year-old Kaavia stepping out in her own PP Pink.
The star of the night was, of course, Union, who wore a dress from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s fall/winter 2023 couture collection, a pink piece (though not quite PP Pink) with a lowcut neckline lined with rosettes. Union then wore her hair in a bun with side swept bangs, and added on an array of jewels courtesy of Tiffany & Co, and a Valentino Rockstud bag. Her dates for the evening, Wade and Kaavia, stuck to the pink color palette as well. Wade opted for a black, double-breasted Valentino suit with flowers subtly embossed on the jacket and a black turtleneck underneath. He added pink in the form of his One Stud low-top sneakers.
But let’s not forget Kaavia, who looked as glamorous as ever in a black quilted wrap dress courtesy of children’s brand Parker and Rayne. She paired that with some Doc Marten boots and her own mini Roman Stud bag.
This is hardly the first time Union and Kaavia have had a matching red carpet moment. Back in March, the mother-daughter pair wore coordinating Altuzarra dresses to the premiere of Cheaper By the Dozen. The Union-Wades have proven that red carpets are truly a family affair, and they never squander the opportunity to serve family style.
Shop the Union-Wades’ PP Pink accessories:
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.