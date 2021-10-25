The ultimate power couple strikes again. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union just showed off not one, but two matching looks over the weekend as they continue to prove that “couples style” actually does exist.

The twinning weekend began when Union shared a photo with her husband from one of their fittings. In the pic, both Union and Wade are shirtless as they try on a matching pair of paisley Etro pants. “Fittings,” Union casually captioned the photo where she’s simply covering her chest with her long braids. From the comments, it actually seems like both Union and Wade’s respective stylists unknowingly pulled the same pants and the matching moment happened accidentally. Wade’s stylist, Jason Bolden, reposted the photo of the couple, with Union’s stylist, Thomas Christos Kikis, commenting on it, “wait, i pulled those too!”

Unfortunately, we never get to see the gorgeous Etro pants in a full look, but we will be keeping an eye out for that patterned matching moment if it ever does happen. The Union-Wades did deliver in another way, however. Not long after their first twin moment, Union shared another, this time with shirts on, as the actress noted in her Instagram caption.

In the second photo, Union and Wade are both wearing full Prada looks, and while they aren’t exactly matching, they are complementing each other. Wade is wearing some rolled-up navy blue trousers with a white t-shirt and a wool cardigan on top. Union, meanwhile, opted for some pinstripe wide-legged trousers, a cropped button down featuring the Prada logo on the front pocket, and the Cleo bag on her arm. The result is a sophisticated, couples moment, and one where you could just as easily imagine one wearing a version of the other’s outfit as well.