The Insider’s Guide to Toronto

Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world to ask them for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

Thinking of heading to Toronto? For a curated list of recommendations, take pointers from these three Toronto locals: Noura Sakkijha, the CEO and cofounder of jewelry brand Mejuri; Marlowe Granados, the novelist behind Happy Hour; and Mackenzie Yeates, the cofounder of Kotn, the ethically made clothing and home goods brand.

What

What to Bring

What to pack depends on what time of year you’re visiting. For summer and spring trips, Sakkijha mentions that Toronto’s neighborhoods are very walkable, so a pair of comfortable sneakers is essential.

“And don’t forget a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated during the summer heat,” she adds. Meanwhile, Granados reminds us not to forget the sunscreen.

For winter visits, Sakkijha suggests a quality down jacket. “I would definitely recommend lots of layering underneath. Nothing beats a quality cashmere sweater. COS has some great ones,” she says.

And to shield yourself from the cold winter winds, Yeates recommends packing hydrating skincare products, lip balm, and hand cream, since the dryness of the weather can be pretty intense.

On the other hand, Granados advises visitors to come prepared to serve some looks (if that’s your thing, of course). “It’s a place where people don’t make you feel weird about dressing up,” she says. “You have an opportunity to wear something that epitomizes your style in a particular way.”

What to Leave Behind

Canadian stereotypes of politeness and friendliness certainly hold here, so set aside any expectations of cold shoulders. “Toronto’s residents are warm, friendly, and incredibly welcoming. I really felt that when I first moved here in 2008 from Jordan, and it stays true today,” Sakkijha says.

Granados echoes this sentiment. “People are very friendly and willing to chat. If you ask someone like a waiter or barista for recommendations, they will almost always engage and are happy to help, and it doesn’t feel transactional,” she says.

What to Keep in Mind

Toronto is widely regarded as the most multicultural city in the world, with over half of its residents born outside of Canada, so be prepared to be immersed in new worlds and experiences. “Come with an open mind and be ready to try new things. One of the best parts of Toronto is its vibrant multiculturalism—you’ll find incredible food, art, literature, and entertainment from all corners of the globe, all right here in the city,” Sakkijha says.

Yeates also mentions the various noticeable differences that define each neighborhood. “Each neighborhood has its distinct personality and style. Yorkville versus Leslieville versus Ossington or Kensington Market are all areas you should visit, but are completely different from one another,” she says.

Where

Where to Stay

Granados and Yeates both recommend the Ace Hotel. “When it first opened here, it felt like a long-awaited ‘finally’—a place that’s both centrally located and chic,” Granados shares. Aside from being a hotel, the space is also a creative hub, hosting music, arts, and cultural programming year-round.

Ace Hotel Toronto @acehoteltoronto

Granados also recommends the Gladstone Hotel, which she describes as more traditional and “very Toronto” with its Victorian architectural charm.

Gladstone Hotel @gladstonehouseto

“The 1 Hotel downtown is beautiful and boasts one of the best rooftop bars in the city. Plus, its prime location makes it the perfect base for exploring a new neighborhood every day,” says Sakkijha.

1 Hotel Toronto @1hotel.toronto

Where to Start the Day

Yeates points to the Ossington area as the perfect place to start the day. For a neighborhood café feel, she suggests checking out Manita. Sakkijha backs this up, referencing its exceptional French-inspired cuisine and cozy atmosphere.

Alternatively, Yeates suggests heading to Sam James Coffee Bar for what she says is the best coffee in the city. Meanwhile, Granados frequents The Common for coffee and recommends Bà Nội for baked goods, which combines traditional Vietnamese flavors with classic pastries.

For a distinct brunch experience off the beaten path, Yeates suggests Mahas, a true Toronto gem known for its cozy Egyptian brunch. Her top pick is the honey cardamom latte, but she suggests going on a weekday since lines can be hectic.

Where to Eat

For the classic Toronto establishments that are a bit more upscale, Granados suggests Bernhardt’s, Bar Prima, Lake Inez, and Union. Mackenzie is also a fan of Union for its consistently good meals and great service.

But if you prefer a more low-key, quick option, Yeates and Sakkijha both recommend Badiali’s, which has some of the best pizza in the city. And if you’re looking for a non-trendy Toronto staple, Yeates recommends Rol San for all-day dim sum in the heart of Chinatown.

As a vegetarian, Sakkijha says Gia is a go-to weeknight dinner option for families due to its plant-forward menu. She also can’t resist Mamakas for Greek fare and Sunny’s for a delicious Chinese dining experience.

Where to Shop

“As a tourist, you can get all the best shopping spots at once if you go to Ossington and the surrounding areas like Queen Street and Dundas,” Yeates says, while recommending the Kotn store there, alongside Uncle Studios, plus Lost and Found, a menswear brand that has been around for years.

All three agree that VSP Consignment is a must-visit for anyone who appreciates luxury treasures. Granados (a lover of vintage) also suggests 100% Silk, Smoking Vintage, Absolutely Fabrics, and PIC Vintage. Although she hasn’t been in a while, she also points to Kensington Market, a bohemian neighborhood that is a uniquely Toronto experience. “It’s not comparable to anything else; it only works in this one area,” she says.

Absolutely Fabrics @absolutely.fabrics

Where to See Art

“The Aga Khan Museum is a must-see for its collection of art and artifacts. Not only is the building itself a work of architectural art, but the museum also offers rotating exhibits, performances, and programs that explore a rich cultural history,” Sakkijha says.

Aga Khan Museum Courtesy of Aga Khan Museum

Granados and Yeates also point to the AGO as a landmark and cultural institution with a diverse collection of Canadian, Indigenous, and global art.

If major art institutions aren’t your thing and you crave something more independent, Yeates suggests checking out the Junction neighborhood for smaller galleries to explore up-and-coming artists. “One of my favorites is the Clint Roenisch Gallery, which has amazing curation and Canadian artists. There’s also Alison Milne Gallery and Cooper Cole Gallery.”

Cooper Cole Gallery @coopercole

Where to Unwind

“The Spa at the Four Seasons is a personal favorite when I want to indulge in self-care, and Formula Fig is also a great spot for a quick weekday facial,” Sakkijha says.

Formula Fig Courtesy of Formula Fig

Although she jokingly says she’s not a “wellness girlie,” Yeates recommends heading to Othership, which offers sauna and ice bath experiences.

Othership Courtesy of Othership

Where to Get Fresh Air

“Trinity Bellwoods Park has an unmatched charm in the summer, with its vibrant atmosphere and plenty to explore nearby. You can play on the tennis courts, visit the nearby shops, or just enjoy the sun,” Sakkijha says. Yeates agrees, “It’s like Coachella on sunny days. You can barely get a blanket down, but it is the place to be.” She also recommends Riverdale Park as a great, low-key spot to catch the sunset and enjoy stunning city views.

Riverdale Park Getty

Where to Have a Drink and Stay Up Late

Granados recommends The Three Speed, deeming it a classic. Its wooden interiors exude a coziness she loves. She also suggests Communist Daughter as a quintessentially Toronto bar, hinting that if you read Sheila Heti, it appears in her work. But for dancing, you can catch her at The Little Jerry, which Yeates also loves to visit to listen to records.

Sakkijha shares that Bar Isabel has fun cocktails and Spanish tapas, which are made even better by the intimate interior.

Bar Isabel @bar_isabel

If you’re interested in a live music gig, Yeates advises you check out Massey Hall’s schedule. This iconic concert venue has a great sound system in an intimate space and has been hosting legendary artists since 1894.

When

“After a long winter, the energy during the summer is high. With great weather in June and July, it’s the ideal time to explore the city’s parks, soak up patio season, and take advantage of the nearby Muskoka lakes just a short drive north,” says Sakkijha. Granados agrees, saying summer is her favorite time in the city. “It feels more friendly and open for business; people are shaken out of their austere winter situation.”

If you prefer a true Canadian winter experience, Toronto has numerous holiday events, such as the Distillery District Holiday Market. But Sakkijha points out that the city’s cold and unpredictable weather may affect your travel plans.

Nathan Phillips Square at the forecourt of Toronto City Hall. The square is the site of concerts, art displays, a weekly farmers' market, and the winter festival of lights. Getty

“Be sure to book your flights with flexibility in mind to avoid any surprises,” she says. Yeates supports this view, noting the unpredictability of the weather, and recommends avoiding travel altogether in January, February, and March due to the challenges posed by snow when navigating the city.

Why

“One of the things I love about Toronto is how its neighborhoods reflect Canada’s incredible mix of cultures—places like Little Portugal, Greektown, and Chinatown make exploring the city so exciting, whether you’re a local or just visiting,” Sakkijha says. “Toronto is always buzzing with new cultural happenings, but it’s also home to classic spots that just keep getting better over time. Plus, with so many parks and lakes nearby, it offers the perfect blend of city life and nature. There’s truly something for everyone here.”

“Toronto is an amazing multicultural city with so much to explore. You could come back here many times and still have new things to discover,” Yeates adds. But what stands out to Granados is how unassuming a place it is to visit. “It’s always trying to compete with New York City, but they are different in so many ways,” she says. “It’s so green here, and there is a clear element of nature around. Oh, and in terms of attractiveness, everyone’s very good-looking.”