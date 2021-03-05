Painting the World As They See It

Louis Fratino

Louis Fratino has made a name for himself with his sensitive figurative paintings of male nudes that are loving, frank, and unabashed in their depiction of gay sexuality and desire. But at a solo exhibition at New York’s Sikkema Jenkins & Co. last fall, works like Waking Up First, Hard Morning Light, in which two men lie naked, side by side in bed, hung alongside less expected subject matter: a shadowy bird overtaking most of a nighttime composition; fish and an octopus on ice at a market; a bucolic backyard warmed by the sun. Yet those still lifes, landscapes, and images of animals did not signal an abandonment of the ethos behind the Brooklyn-based 27-year-old’s depictions of gay life. Rather, Fratino asserts that the expanded subjects “are about trying to get closer to a concept of queerness.”

Standing in the converted ironworks foundry that serves as his studio, in Ridgewood, Queens, Fratino explains that these departures from the body are intentionally “harder to pin down,” noting that he had occasionally begun to feel like he was performing a certain idea of gay artistic identity, rather than enacting or destabilizing it. “The new paintings flip the question back onto the viewer, asking, ‘Well, what do you actually need to see to identify or celebrate something as queer?’ ”

Fratino, who grew up in southern Maryland and moved to New York in 2016, shares the studio space with his dog, Margaret, a small, furry blur he’s had since middle school, and his boyfriend, the artist-designer Thomas Barger, who crafts furniture out of paper pulp. Fratino’s process begins with “almost automatic” sketches, usually based on a -recollection or a feeling. He then blows up these drawings, enlivening them with color and gesture on canvas. Because of his red-green color blindness, he sometimes asks Barger for input on shades.

While attending the Maryland Institute College of Art, in Baltimore, where he studied painting and minored in illustration, Fratino received the Yale Norfolk Painting Fellowship. Soon after graduating, in 2015, he went on a Fulbright scholarship to Berlin, where he focused on smaller-scale work. At a residency in Albisola Superiore, Italy, he brought his figures into three dimensions as terracotta wall sculptures. He was 22 when he had his first New York solo exhibition, at the Thierry Goldberg gallery, and he now shows regularly with Sikkema Jenkins, as well as Ciaccia Levi, in Paris. In November, his first museum show will open at the Des Moines Art Center, a far cry from the cosmopolitan and permissive art centers of Europe and the East Coast.

“It’s not New York City, and the experience of queer people there is probably really different than here,” Fratino says. “I’m not exactly sure how, but it’s going to be a privilege to be able to show in a context where I think the meaning of the work will change.”

Antoine Levi, Fratino’s Paris gallerist, describes Fratino’s work as both earnest and poetic. “The masses of colors, the melted geometries, the simplicity of the topics, the human warmth, the quotes of his evident artistic passions and readings—they allow us to live some instants of Louis’s own private life, which is what makes his work so unique today,” Levi says.

Fratino respects the lineage of painting history, but also seeks to contend with it; Picasso is a predecessor often cited by observers of Fratino’s work. There are similarities in the tilted and angular heads, in the subtly fragmented perspectives, and even, occasionally, in the color palette. The Italian futurists also come to mind: The contours of the legs of two men spooning in The Sleepers, 2020, have a velocity all their own. Other paintings hint at surrealism, with objects and inset “photographs” arranged and contained like items in a Joseph Cornell box. And in recent works, there are traces of early American modernists—Arthur Dove, Georgia O’Keeffe, and Marsden Hartley among them.

“I like this mysticism around painting, where you can manifest something through it, whether it’s something as simple as doing the dishes, or being in love with someone, or feeling close to your family,” Fratino says. He wonders whether painting might not affect our perception of the present the same way memories do.

“Maybe this is kind of a silly way of talking about it, but it’s like you see or make this painting of dishes that you love, and now that’s, in a small way, a part of doing dishes forever,” he says. Fratino is referring to Eggs, Dishes, Coreopsis, 2020, a painting in which a drop of water is suspended midfall from the tap, a sardine tin is peeled open, and a flower is arranged in an empty tomato can next to bowls and forks and cups waiting to be washed. Depicted by Fratino, that simple image serves as proof that everyday life can be, as he puts it, “stranger and more beautiful than what you could imagine.” DREW ZEIBA