David Hockney on the set of Ubu Roi' at the Royal Court Theatre, London, 1966.
David Hockney in a studio with his work, ca. 1967.
David Hockney with one of his beloved dachshunds, date unknown.
David Hockney, 1969.
David Hockney, date unknown.
David Hockney, 1972.
David Hockney in the set of The Rake's Progress, which he designed for the Glyndebourne Opera Festival, 1975.
David Hockney in front of one of his paintings in his studio, 1980.
David Hockney in an oversized flower planter, 1980.
David Hockney in Los Angeles, 1980s.
David Hockney painting, 1985.
David Hockney at his exhibition preview at Emmerich Gallery in New York, ca. 1986.
David Hockney in Los Angeles, 1987.
David Hockney with one of his beloved dachschunds in Los Angeles, 1988.
David Hockney at a Christie's reception for Billy Wilder's art collection in the Beverly Hills Hotel, 1989.
David Hockney with his dogs on the terrace of his beach house in Malibu, 1991.
David Hockney at the exhibition "Flowers and Faces" in London, 1997.
David Hockney in front of a giant poster at the 2016 Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, 2016.
David Hockney at a private viewing of his retrospective at the Tate Britain in London, February 2017.