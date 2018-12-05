Just hours before the 2019 Golden Globes nominees are announced, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced this year's hosts of the annual ceremony. Fans of Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will be pleased to know that both performers will be hosting the 76th Annual Golden Globes on January 6, 2019.

While they may seem like an unlikely duo on the surface, it would appear as if their presentation of the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series at the 2018 Emmy Awards was enough to secure an official hosting gig for the Globes, and the official Golden Globes Twitter account confirmed the announcement on Wednesday evening. Per Variety , co-chairmen Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks are excited to have Samberg and Oh hosting the event because "they bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.”

Oh, who recently made history as the first Asian actress to be nominated for the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series thanks to her performance in Killing Eve , received a Golden Globe in 2006 for her portrayal of Dr. Christina Yang on Grey's Anatomy . Samberg has won a couple of Golden Globes too, both for the NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine . In recent years, the Golden Globes have been hosted by Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Ricky Gervais, and, of course, the duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who hosted for three consecutive years in a row.

The Oscars have just been dripping in controversy lately, but the Golden Globes have historically been more of a wild card, and a more accurate reflection of the ways in which people watch both films and television series. They may have given the actual Golden Globe statue a less-than-desirable makeover for the upcoming ceremony, but at least they know who audiences want to see hosting the show.

