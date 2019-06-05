Forget about Rob Pattinson hurdling toward oblivion in High Life ; the latest adventure is watching Brad Pitt put on that space suit and blast off toward some celestial bodies in his new space thriller.

In Ad Astra , Pitt plays an astronaut named Roy McBride who crash-lands back on earth after a malfunction on his spacecraft. His wife (played by Liv Tyler) is worried about him, naturally. Sixteen years earlier, his father, Clifford McBride (played by Tommy Lee Jones), went missing while on a mission to space that lead to the discovery of extraterrestrial life. Now Roy has been tasked with uncovering the truth of his father’s failed mission in order to save the entire solar system from destruction. So he blasts off past the stratosphere to see if he can solve some of his daddy issues in space (and save the entire planet too).

Ad Astra is directed by James Gray, the same filmmaker who wrote and directed the 2016 adventure film The Lost City of Z , and costars Ruth Negga , Donald Sutherland, and Jamie Kennedy. After announcing that he planned to write and direct Ad Astra three years ago during the Cannes Film Festival , and a little hiccup in scheduling for an initially planned early-2019 release date, Gray and 20th Century Fox (as well as Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ) finally came to a consensus and plan to release the film on September 20, 2019.

As for whether Pitt looks better in the period-specific garb of his other major 2019 film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , or the contemporary space gear seen in Ad Astra , the answer is inconclusive. Either way, we would not be surprised if Pitt turns up during the next awards season with two nominated films under his belt.

