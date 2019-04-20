Just a few weeks after Adele was spotted at a drag show in New York City with Jennifer Lawrence , the singer has announced she's separated from her husband of two years. The couple had been together for more than seven years.

"Adele and her partner have separated," the singer’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh said in a statement to the Associated Press on Friday night. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment." While it's unclear when their relationship initially started, Adele first publicly disclosed her relationship with entrepreneur-philanthropist Simon Konecki in 2012.

Konecki is the co-founder of Life Water, a U.K. brand of eco-friendly bottled water in the U.K. Proceeds from the company help fund the Konecki-run charity Drop4Drop, which gives clean water to countries that need it. In 2012, the Grammy Award-winning singer also gave birth to the couple's son Angelo.

Since they tied the knot, the 30-year-old singer has lived a private life between London and Beverly Hills, where they purchased a home 2016. Over the years, Adele has remained tight-lipped about her relationship with Konecki, but confirmed the two had wed in her Grammys acceptance speech in 2017 after she won album of the year saying, "Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son — you’re the only reason I do it." The British superstar doubled-down and confirmed they had tied the knot at a March 2017 concert in Brisbane, telling the crowd: "I’m married now."

Since wrapping up her world tour in June 2017, Adele has stayed out of the public eye, aside from spending time with Lawrence at the gay bar Pieces in March. That week, she was also spotted outside a recording studio in New York City without her wedding ring.