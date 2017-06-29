If you didn't score a coveted ticket to Adele's global tour for her latest album, 25 (they sold out immediately, naturally), you may not ever have another chance: The Grammy-winning singer wrote a note to concert-goers that claims she is done with touring for good.

Adele is in the midst of performing her four final shows for her 25 tour, which concludes on July 2 in London's Wembley Stadium. Fans reported that a handwritten note from Adele was inserted into the programs at the London shows, which delivered the devastating news. (We've has reached out to Adele's team to confirm the validity of the note and to get further details on the situation.)

"I don't know if I'll tour again, and so I want my last time to be at home," Adele apparently wrote.

She explained further in the note, which was later shared to social media, why she might permanently abandon life on the road. "Touring is a peculiar thing," she wrote. "It doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus, I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring."

That "terrible history" that Adele refers to is actually a track record of massive success: According to Stubhub , her 25 tour was the most popular tour of 2016, beating out Justin Bieber, Drake, Beyoncé, and Bruce Springsteen. More than 10 million people attempted to buy just 750,000 tickets for the North American leg of her tour alone, crashing Ticketmaster's website in the process. And most of the tickets for the 123 shows across four continents sold out in mere minutes . Not so terrible after all.

But that being said, Adele has been very candid about her dislike for touring in the past. Back in March, at a performance in New Zealand, she told the 40,000 people in the audience that she might stop touring after her latest road show. "Touring isn't something I'm good at," she said at the time. "Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don't know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag."

And last year, rumors began to circulate that this latest tour would be Adele's last for at least 10 years. The Sun reported that the decision is fueled by a desire to focus on raising her son, Angelo. "Adele doesn't want to miss a moment of Angelo growing up and it's an easy decision for her to give up touring for him," the paper reported.

Of course, that doesn't mean there will never be an Adele concert again. There's always the option of staging a residency somewhere and having her fans come to her (just ask Cher). Pop stars also have a habit of swearing they'll never tour again only to go back on their word (just ask Cher).

