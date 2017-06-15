London native Adele paid an emotional visit to Grenfell Tower on Wednesday night, following a horrific fire that claimed the lives of 17 people and injured 74 more.

Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki , were spotted at the charred remains of the 24-story apartment building in London's tony Notting Hill neighborhood, less than 24 hours after a massive fire engulfed the high-rise and burned for more than 10 hours. According to Twitter users, the Grammy Award winner was asking those affected by the blaze how she could help, as well as hugging and comforting people at the scene. In a collage of photos posted to Twitter, Adele looks visibly upset by the wreckage, even wiping tears from her eyes in one image.

The deadly fire was reported at 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning and quickly ripped through the entire building. Witnesses reported seeing parents throw their children out of windows to save them from the flames, and others attempt to jump in an effort to escape the inferno, according to People . The death toll currently stands at 17, with 74 injured in area hospitals, 20 of them critically. The cause of the fire has yet to be reported, but residents reportedly warned building officials about potential fire threats in the past.

This isn't the first time that Adele has shown support for her hometown in a time of need. In March, the singer paid tribute to those affected by the London terror attack that took the lives of four and injured more than 50 others. Performing in Auckland, New Zealand, at the time, Adele dedicated a performance of her 2008 hit "Make You Feel My Love" to the victims and said to the crowd: "I'm literally on the other side of the world, and I want them to see our lights and to hear us and to know that we're thinking of them."

