Two of the most recognizable names in apparel are joining forces. We got the sense that something was brewing between Adidas and Prada when the former posted an image of two Adidas shoe boxes peeking out of a Prada shopping bag on Instagram Thursday.

Loading View on Instagram

Just a day later, WWD has more details about the joint venture. A press release notes that the collaboration will “re-engineer timeless icons” while staying true to the “rich legacies” of both brands.

The first piece will be two sets of Prada/Adidas shoes that will be available in December. As GQ points out , the shoes will be manufactured at Prada’s Italian factory, and will "draw on the rich patrimony and iconography of both labels.” Unfortunately, no images of the shoes have been released as of yet, so we’ll just have to use our imaginations for now.

The press release is heavy on philosophical musings about the two brands’ shared histories when it comes to defining fashion for an entire generation. “The path is an evolving and dynamic structure composed of key milestones, marking a significant departure from existing patterns while building on the houses’ strong milieu of shared approaches and pursuits,” it reads. As for what we can expect from the initial drop, it will originate “in the realm of sport,” be “transposed to street style” and “translated to luxury.”

The move marks Adidas’ latest foray into the world of high fashion, which isn’t surprising considering the massive success it’s had with its Yeezy line . According to multiple reports Kanye West’s fashion line is worth a reported $1 billion, and its possible that the Prada x Adidas collar will scale similar heights when it’s eventually released in full.

Related: How Prada Made Its Trademark Nylon Pieces Newly Sustainable