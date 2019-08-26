We knew that the latest season of American Horror Story would be heavy on the 80s nostalgia. It is called AHS: 1984 , after all. But we had no idea just how heavily Ryan Murphy and co. would lean into all things 80s until today, when Murphy posted the first full trailer on his Instagram.

The beloved anthology series’ 9th season revolves around a group of teenagers who take jobs as counselors at a camp with a dark history. "This is the site of the worst summer massacre of all time," Angelica Ross' character warns the teenagers.

We also learn that the killer, Mr. Jingles, has escaped from prison and he’s out for blood. That sucks for Emma Roberts , Billie Lourd, and Cody Fern, who re-enter the Murphy-verse as the show’s central teenagers.

Once again, Murphy proves himself to be a master of genre, this time, plunging us headfirst into the world of 80s slasher movies. The one that really comes to mind is Friday the 13th , in which a group of teenage counselors at Camp Crystal Lake were stalked by Jason Voorhies’ mother.

But not everyone is totally thrilled with Murphy’s move towards the 80’s, especially not Patty Jenkins. The Wonder Woman director, who’s upcoming sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 , shares a title with the new season of AHS called out Murphy on Twitter. “Dear @MrRPMurphy #AHS1984. Wow, what a great title!!! Oh... wait a minute. Uh... Love, #WW1984,” Jenkins tweeted after the AHS title was revealed in April. Murphy responded by pointing out that neither of them were the first one to use 1984 in a title. “Dear @PattyJenks #WW1984. Wow, what a great title!! Oh... wait a minute. Uh... Love, #GeorgeOrwell's 1984.”

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres September 18 on FX. Watch the trailer below.

