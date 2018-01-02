She's got a way about her! Alexa Ray Joel, daughter of singer-songwriter Billy Joel and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue legend Christie Brinkley , is engaged to her boyfriend, New York-based restaurateur Ryan Gleason.

The couple announced the news on New Year's Day via Instagram, posting pictures of the beachside proposal and emerald cut ring. "Luckiest guy in the world!!!!" Gleason captured an image of his hand in hers, while Alexa wrote simply, "🕊⚓️🕊."

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter also revealed details of his exact words and her reaction, writing, "~He said to me: 'Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines.' It was the most beautiful thing anybody’s ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?!?!~ 🕊🖤🕊" She continues, "...So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak... I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring- and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!! 🕊💎🕊"

The day after the announcement, Brinkley added her congratulations on Insta, posting a picture of the happy couple with the effusive caption, "Under the largest moon on the year, my little Moonbeam got engaged, and I am over the moon with joy for these two...Ryan is the sweetest, kindest, hard working man who sincerely loves and adores my precious Alexa Ray so I love him too and while we have always thought of him as family soon he really will be ! What [a] beautiful way for our family to start the New Year.... Celebrating their L❤️VE !!!"

Gleason is a partner is several trendy hotspots in New York City, including cocktails and charcuterie compound Drexler's (the signature cocktail: The Trophy Wife) and Industrial Revolution-themed gastropub Boulton and Watt. For her part, Joel did dabble in her mother's profession (she followed directly in her footsteps by serving as the spokesmodel for Prell shampoo), but ultimately followed her father's path into music. The couple has been dating since 2013.

