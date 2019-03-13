Marie Kondo would be proud! Having social media did not spark joy for Academy Award–winning actress Alicia Vikander , so she thanked it for its service and let it go. As she says in her upcoming Harper's Bazaar cover story , “I realized early on that social media was not good for me; I personally didn’t find the joy in it.” She was only on the platform for a month, using it mostly to promote projects and post the occasional workout video as she trained for the Tomb Raider reboot. You can still see some of the pictures from her now-deleted account here . This all tracks for the Swedish actress, who is one of Hollywood's most private stars; she's only occasionally spotted with husband Michael Fassbender, and neither of them are on Twitter or Instagram.

She's not alone in staying off the 'gram. Neither Saoirse Ronan , Emma Stone , nor Jennifer Lawrence has accounts. Other millennial A-list actresses, like Brie Larson , Emma Watson , and Tessa Thompson do, though they use them to promote activist work almost as much as their movie projects.

Elsewhere in the profile, Vikander explains that in her off-line, offscreen life, she likes adventure and trying new things. “In this industry, you must be willing to throw yourself out there, which I enjoy,” she says, chalking up her confident demeanor to her acting skills. “I’m good at hiding all those nerves inside. Something I’ve heard all my life is, ‘Oh, you seem so tough.’ I think one of the main things I do well is to not show that I’m shitting my pants.”

The same goes for her fashion sense. She's a longtime fan of Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, praising him as a "risk taker" whose clothes are like her "armor."

But living dangerously does have its downsides. She admits, “In my teens, I went through a full-on hip-hop period. I would wear huge hoop earrings, baggy trousers, and this reversible velvet Adidas jacket that I spent a lot of money on because I thought it was an investment piece at the time...I’m not going to show you photos of that!” Okay, but that would have been an absolute perfect post for Throwback Thursday, if only she were still on Instagram!

