Alicia Vikander is notoriously private about her personal life. But on the March 2018 press tour for her turn as the iconic Lara Croft in the latest installment of the Tomb Raider franchise, the actress has been sharing quite a lot of wacky facts about herself. In fact, thanks to countless interviews on the late night circuit, cover stories for magazines and the general celebrity hubbub that follows the notoriously private actress wherever she goes, the Oscar winner has taught us more about herself in the last week than we have learned about her ever since her acceptance speech at the 2016 Academy Awards.

Between her nicknames, her childhood dreams, and even about her bachelorette party, it seems that just about anything counts as fair game. She may usually keep a low profile, but these surprisingly weird, yet simultaneously very endearing, fun stories about Alicia Vikander tell you everything that you never knew you needed to know about her. If you weren't in love with her before, you certainly should be by now.

She's known as “Mrs. Google”

In a series of rapidfire questions with BuzzFeed , Vikander admitted that her friends sometimes call her “Mrs. Google.” Typing a keyword into a search engine doesn’t exactly require too many skills, but those typing fingers do need to be somewhat dexterous to get the proper search results. Vikander explained why her friends gave her the nickname by saying, “I’m really good at Googling answers on anything, and I’m very good at planning travels.” Who knew Sweden had their very own Queen of Search Engines?

She wanted to be a florist when she grew up

Vikander told Jimmy Fallon that before she made the decision to be an actor, she really thought she would have a career as a florist in her adult life. But by the age of 8, when she appeared on a Swedish lip sync talent show (and won first place), she was telling everyone she’d be acting or singing for the rest of her life. Her mom still has that trophy, by the way.

Her bachelorette party involved a kidnapping

Before she and Michael Fassbender became somewhat secretly hitched in Ibiza in October 2017, her bachelorette party was conducted in secret as well. In fact, it was so secret that not even Vikander herself knew it was coming. “I was there [in Paris] for the Louis Vuitton show and suddenly got a text that says, ‘Go out. We need you right now,’” Vikander said. The notoriously private Vikander was then “kidnapped” by her friends for a full 24 hours.

She’s a chessmaster

In a game of “two truths and a lie” with Marie Claire Vikander admitted that she once went to a school for three years to learn how to play chess. Three years in chess school is no joke! As a matter of fact, even just three days in chess school would probably be a real test.

She technically didn’t meet Michael Fassbender on set

Everyone assumes that Vikander met her now-husband Michael Fassbender on set of The Light Between Oceans (the romantic drama in which they both co-starred and wore cozy knit sweaters while falling in love), but according to Wired ’s Autocomplete Interview, she met her betrothed on a dancefloor. “What does Michael Fassbender dance like?” should have been the next question on that list of most googled questions concerning the couple.

Related: Alicia Vikander Is Apparently the Best Part of Tomb Raider , According to Early Reviews of the Film