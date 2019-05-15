Ever since welcoming their twins Alexander and Ella, in 2017, Amal and George Clooney have been more and more selective about when they make public appearances. But they recently stepped out for the London premiere of Catch-22 , the actor's latest project, a limited series for Hulu based on Joseph Heller's book.

The Clooneys were all smiles at the event, which doubled as a date night for the parents of two. For the occasion, the human rights activist and lawyer stunned in a metallic dress with a silver bodice and a scaly skirt, which she paired with black pumps, a clutch, and dangling diamond earrings. Clooney, meanwhile, went in a minimal direction, wearing a charcoal suit with an unbuttoned black shirt and no tie. The appearance, while rare, is part of a promotional spree Clooney is currently in the midst of, which his wife has been accompanying him on, ahead of the six-episode series' May 17 premiere on the streaming service.

For his latest role, Clooney not only costarred and co-executive-produced alongside Grant Heslov, he and Heslov also directed two episodes. (Ellen Kuras helmed the remaining four episodes.) In the series, Clooney plays Lieutenant Scheisskopf—despite the fact that he was originally slated to play the lead, Colonel Cathcart, which Kyle Chandler ended up doing. Christopher Abbott also costars in the series, as Yossarian.

Clooney recently opened up about the decision to adapt the book as a limited series rather than a film, telling a panel crowd, "It’s war and a lot of these young men get killed, and if you try to do it in a two-and-a-half-hour movie, you don’t really get to know six or seven characters, so it doesn’t matter when they die. You don’t have a sense of who they are. When we are able to spend time with them, it makes it feel like their lives actually matter, which is a really important part of the story we are telling."

As for how you should consume the series, Clooney has some strong thoughts: "I think you have to watch a couple in a row," he said. "What Grant did so beautifully with this [first] episode is hard because you have to lay all that pipe, set it all up to get to know the characters. It gets easier to know the characters and easier to tell the story as it goes on."